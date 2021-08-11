DEVELOPING Story!

‘OBI CUBANA still in our Custody for Tax Fraud, Money laundering/Naira Abuse’– EFCC, Nigeria’s anti-graft agency spokesman, Wilson Uwujaren

…Cries during interrogation, saying: ‘I am ready to cooperate’

*Seizes embattled business socialite Traveling international passport, placed him under 24-hour surveillance, only fake news claim release of suspect

*BY AMAECHI UBA/SPECIAL CRIME REPORTER, ABUJA

WITHOUT DOUBT, the on-going challenges facing Nigerian celebrated socialite and businessman, OBINNA IYIEGBU, otherwise known as Obi Cubana in business circles across the country are far from over as Nigeria’s apex anti-graft agency, Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, has placed him in custody for 48 hours where he is being grilled for allegedly committing various crimes ranging from Tax Fraud to Money Laundering and Naira Abuse.

A top source explained that although the anti-graft agency plans to prosecute Cubana for sundry economic and financial offences, the trial would not commence any time soon.

“The trial of the businessman and socialite is not taking place immediately. We will put all things in place before the prosecution begins,” the official hinted.

Asked why the trial would not commence at once, the source said there were many issues for which Obinna would be charged.

As stated above, among the charges are those bordering on abuse of the naira, tax fraud and money laundering based on what the source called “verified business transactions.”

It will be recalled that the EFCC had on Monday invited the businessman to its head office to answer questions on sundry issues, which the agency merely classified as tax fraud and money laundering but declined to give specifics, apparently to avoid jeopardising the probe.

EFCC Reportedly Seizes Obi Cubana’s Passport, Says He Is Still In Their Custody

There are reports that EFCC has reportedly seized the passport of socialite and Anambra based businessman, Cubana.

The seizure of his travel document was to stop him from leaving the country during the period of his investigation. Contrary to earlier reports, the billionaire businessman is still in the custody of the commission “Obi Cubana has not been released, he is still having quality sessions with investigators over alleged money laundering running into millions of naira and tax fraud,” a source revealed.

“He will be released when he has satisfactorily responded to all questions relating to his involvement in various illegal deals. As part of investigation, his travel document has been temporarily seized pending the conclusion of investigations. He has been placed under a 24-hour security surveillance within the custody so he would not harm himself (by way of committing suicide).

EFCC spokesman, Wilson Uwujaren, who confirmed that the suspect is still in custody of the anti-graft agency however stated that he has no information on the seizure of his passport.

Naija Standard can tell you that Obi Cubana was arrested by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) on Monday, November 1, 2021 for alleged money laundering and tax fraud.

