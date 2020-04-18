DIED AT THE AGE OF 75 YEARS:

Edo state born retired British Veteran Nurse, MARGARET URHOGHIDE succumb to Covid-19 attack…30 days after glamorous Birthday celebration

* Worked for NHS England for decades, described as one of the most celebrated Nurses in U.K.

* “Mrs Margaret Urhoghide is a wonderful and illustrious daughter of Esan”-Esan Community of Manchester

* “Deceased last birthday was a special gathering of families, friends and well-wishers. A celebration of life, love, tradition and above all the goodness of God. The gathering was a cross-section of a cream of people from different walks of life and culture”-Tribute

* BY IBHADE CELESTINA/STAFF WRITER, LONDON

75-YEAR OLD ESAN BORN NIGERIAN-BRITISH RETIRED NURSE, MARGARET URHOGHIDE had passed-on after been attacked by Coronavirus (COVID-19) less than a month after she celebrated her birthday with fanfare. She died on March 26.

This retired veteran Nigerian nurse worked for NHS England, celebrated her 75 years birthday in style on February 29. A story on her death published by the website esancommunityofmanchester.org descried late Mrs Margaret Urhoghide as a “wonderful and illustrious daughter of Esan”. Esan is an ethnic group in Edo State in South-South Nigeria.

The portal described her birthday celebration as “a special gathering of families, friends and well-wishers”, adding that “it was a celebration of life, love, tradition and above all the goodness of God.”

It further said that “the gathering was a cross-section of a cream of people from different walks of life and culture.”

Continuing, the portal said: “The ceremony was full of fun and there was a lot to eat and drink. The programme of the event was well organized and the arrangement of the venue classy. The event definitely brought lots of happiness, love and fun to Mama Margaret that would be of lasting memory to her. Everyone left in high spirit that evening looking forward to another opportunity to be invited to a celebration of another milestone in Mama’s life sometime in the future.

“Mama Margaret unfortunately passed away on Thursday 26th March 2020.”

