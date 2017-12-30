DISCLAIMER FROM NIGERIA’S PRESIDENCY:

‘AT NO TIME Did I Collapse over My Son, YUSUF BUHARI’S Power Bike Accident, Media Report’s Insinuation is Falsehood and FAKE News’-AISHA BUHARI, Nigeria’s FIRST LADY

…Says: ‘My Son is receiving professional medical treatment from competent medical practitioners’

* ‘Nigerians should not believe such LIES against me in the news’

* ‘May Almighty Allah perfect His healing on my son Insha Allah’

* “It is a LIE that Her Excellency, Nigeria’s First Lady collapsed or on bed rest in the hospital. The report is wicked. Mrs. Buhari was by her son’s bedside like any concerned mother will do and there was nothing wrong with that”-Suleiman Haruna, Director of Information to the wife of the President

BY MIRIAM IBRAHIM/STAFF WRITER, ABUJA

NIGERIA’S FIRST LADY, AISHA BUHARI has openly denied some news reports making the rounds that she was prevented from seeing her son, Yusuf Buhari at Cedacrest Hospital, Abuja because of the severity of a bike crash which affected his head and limb. The controversial reports alleged that that led her to conclude that he (the son) had died, collapsed and had to be revived and placed on bed rest. She tongue-lashed the reports which she described as ‘Outright lies, falsehood and Fake News.”

Obviously enraged by the alleged distortion of facts in the report, Aisha states that her son is receiving the best medical attention from some of Nigeria’s medical doctors, her words: “My Son is receiving professional medical treatment from competent medical practitioners. Nigerians should not believe such LIES against me in the news. May Almighty Allah perfect His healing on my son Insha Allah.”

Confirming this development, the Director of Information to the wife of the President, Suleiman Haruna, however denied that his principal, collapsed or on bed rest in the hospital. The media aide, who described the report as wicked, said Mrs. Buhari was by her son’s bedside like any concerned mother will do and there was nothing wrong with that, “It is a LIE that Her Excellency, Nigeria’s First Lady collapsed or on bed rest in the hospital. The report is wicked. Mrs. Buhari was by her son’s bedside like any concerned mother will do and there was nothing wrong with that.”

It would be recalled that Yusuf Buhari, had a bike crash Tuesday night, around Gwarimpa in the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja and broke his head and one of his limbs. Before the scary incident, he was reportedly trying to overtake his friend when he suddenly skidded off the road and, in the process, hit his head and limb on the hard surface. He lay there unconscious for a while before being rushed to the hospital.

Meanwhile, there are other reports in this developing story that security remains water-tight inside and around Cedacrest Hospital where the First Lady and her injured son, Yusuf are on admission.