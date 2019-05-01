DISCOURSE:

‘YOU Can’t DRESS Indecently as a Christian and Come into the House of God’-Pastor Enoch Adejare Adeboye, General Overseer of Redeemed Christian Church of God

…’I have ordered security guards to arrest anyone found indecently dressed at the Redemption Camp’

* ‘Parents should warn their children, Camp is a HOLY PLACE of Worship’

* Instruction issued during the Ministers’ Thanksgiving at the 3×3 Auditorium at Shimawa, Ogun state

BY GLORIA OLAMIDE/STAFF WRITER

PASTOR ENOCH ADEJARE ADEBOYE, THE GENERAL OVERSEER OF REDEEMED CHRISTIAN CHURCH OF GOD, RCCG has taken a clean swipe at Christians who dress indecently into the Redemption Camp, yet wants their prayers answered. In the just concluded Ministers’ Thanksgiving at the 3×3 Auditorium at Shimawa, Ogun state, the ‘Man-of-God’ did not hide his feelings in the unbecoming behaviors.

Adeboye, has expressed dissatisfaction over indecent dressing among Christians. To show his level of seriousness, he has ordered security guards to arrest anyone found indecently dressed at the Redemption Camp. The pastor who urged the parents to warn their children said camp is a holy place of worship.

The General Overseer in a way of proving to Christians that their bodies are the temple of the holy ghost ordered security guards to arrest anyone found indecently dressed at the Redemption Camp.

His words: “The entire camp is a church and everything at the Redemption Camp revolves around the auditorium. The way you can’t dress to the church, don’t dress so in the camp. If you are caught indecently dressed in the camp, you’ll be arrested. Parents should warn their children because if you dress indecently in the camp, they’ll be arrested. And when their parents come to bail them, they’ll be arrested, too.

“This is holy ground. Why? Because God is always walking in the midst of His people. As far as I’m still around, anyone who wants to destroy this camp will be dealt with,” Daddy Adeboye warned. The septuagenarian also warned members of the church against peddling fake news, especially about the mission. Adeboye, however, advised those who peddled the untrue rumour that RCCG received some money from the federal government to report to him immediately or face the music.”