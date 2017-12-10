DISGRACEFUL:

26 NIGERIAN THIEVES Arrested in Ghana, Facing POLICE Investigation…Caught with 36 laptops, 26 mobile phones, Pen drives in Madina

*Apprehended in a swoop carried out by the police at Ashaley Botwe

*Suspects 19-36 years old blame the ‘Devil’ for their conduct

* “Exercise carried out upon tip off, they will assist the police in further investigations”-Madina Divisional Crime Officer, SP Joseph Oppong

BY KAFO KWEKU/CRIME REPORTER, ACCRA

THESE NIGERIANS have no legal jobs, but are thieves, living on crimes daily for survival. At a time their age mates in Africa’s most populous nation are legally working hard to better their careers, these 26 Nigerians depend on stealing people of their hard-earned properties. They operate from a hideout in Ashaley Botwe in Madina, Ghana.

Madina is a suburb of Accra and in the La-Nkwantanang-Madina Municipal Assembly, a district in the Greater Accra Region of southeastern Ghana. Madina is next to the University of Ghana and houses the Institute of Local Government.

Confirming this shameful development, the Madina Divisional Police Command revealed that they(Ghana Police) have arrested about 26 Nigerians suspected to be fraudsters. The suspects are in the ages of 19 to 36. They were arrested in a swoop carried out by the police at Ashaley Botwe.

According to the police, these Nigerians seized 36 laptops, 26 mobile phones and a number pen drives in the exercise. Madina Divisional Crime Officer, SP Joseph Oppong said the exercise was carried out upon tip off. He said the suspects will assist the police in further investigations, as he revealed that all the suspects were arrested in a single large room in the area.

Meanwhile, the stolen computer and pen drives have been handed over to the Cyber Crime Unit of the Ghana Police Service for further investigation.

The suspects are being processed for court hearing.

#Additional Reports by Jonas Nyabor/citifmonline.com/Ghana