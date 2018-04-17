DISGRACEFUL IN AMERICA:

NIGERIA’S Senator, ANDY UBA Dragged to Court for OWING $35,448.55 in Water And Power Bill in California Apartment…Los Angeles Department of Water and Power provides amenities to Building 7014 LaTijera Boulevard, Westchester, CA90045

* ‘No Withdrawal Funds in Uba’s Bank Account Numbers: 6594661000, 7594661000 and 8594661000, opened on March 25, 2002, April 11, 2013 and May 17, 2013’

* Unlimited Civil Case with number BC644243 assigned to the Honourable Rita Miller sitting at Superior Court of the State of California, County of Los Angeles

* Becomes Indebted from March 26, 2002 through November 23, 2016 to February 2, 2018 after he agreed to settle his indebtedness out of court pursuant to a document tagged ‘Stipulated Settlement’

* Summon served on Andy Uba by publication in The Metropolitan News, being a newspaper of general circulation at Los Angeles

* Judge Ready to Pass Judgement against Uba if he fails in his ‘Stipulated Settlement’ on before April 30, 2018

BY GEORGE ELIJAH OTUMU/AMERICA’S FOREIGN BUREAU CHIEF & SAMSON SHOAGA, GROUP MANAGING EDITOR, LAGOS, NIGERIA

THIS IS NOT A HAPPY MOMENT FOR NIGERIA’S SERVING SENATOR, A POLITICIAN FROM SOUTH-EASTERN PART OF AFRICA’S MOST POPULOUS NATION, ANDY UBA, as time is daily running out for him to redeem his ‘Stipulated Settlement’ signed agreement by refunding the sum of Thirty Six Thousand Dollars being the money owed for his accrued indebtedness for power and water bill in his Los Angeles apartment located at his Building 7014 LaTijera Boulevard, Westchester, CA90045. This court proceeding in America was filed by Global Integrity Crusade Network, GICN, an indigenous Civil Society Organization duly registered with the Corporate Affairs Commission, Abuja with CAC/1T/NO 104969.

Going by a reported press statement signed by he Advocacy Officer of the group, Comrade Augustine Akan Eneji, “The City of Los Angeles acting by and through the Los Angeles Department of Water and Power (LADWP) on December 20, 2016 filed an Unlimited Civil Case with number BC644243 assigned to Honourable Rita Miller sitting at Superior Court of the State of California, County of Los Angeles. The LADWP provided water and power to Andy Uba for three separate account numbers 6594661000, 7594661000 and 8594661000, opened on March 25, 2002, April 11, 2013 and May 17, 2013 at 7014 LaTijera Boulevard, Westchester, CA90045 apartment.”

GICN revealed that Uba became indebted to LADWP in the sum of $35,448.55 from March 26, 2002 through November 23, 2016 down to February 2, 2018 when here signed to faith and agreed to settle his indebtedness out of court pursuant to a document tagged ‘Stipulated Settlement’. It was ordered that the summons be served upon Andy Uba by publication thereof in The Metropolitan News, being a newspaper of general circulation at Los Angeles.

The statement reads: “One woman suspected to be Andy Uba’s wife living in the affected apartment at all material times received bills every month for water and power usage but failed to get her husband to pay same, there by causing the bills to accumulate to $35,448.55 as at the date of signing the Stipulated Settlement.

“Based on the terms of the Stipulated Settlement, Andy Uba agreed to pay his accumulated unpaid water and power bills in two ranches of $3,762.65 on February 1, 2018 and $25,221.06 on before April 30, 2018, failing which judgment shall been there and enforced against him in addition to his payment of late charges in the sum of $6,464.84.”

To GICN, it is embarrassing to Nigeria and Nigerians that a serving Senator of the Republic of Nigeria would stoop so low to the extent of not being able to pay common water and power bills, saying that United States of America is a sane environment where corrupt and criminally minded individuals like Andy Uba have no hiding place.

“A situation whereby Uba signs agreements with consultants and later turn around to completely deny existence of such agreements is not only appalling but should put people on red alert in the relationship with him,” states GICN.

The Group submitted that it has also found out that there are allegations of blackmail and serial attempts to extort money peddled by Andy Uba against Evangelist Uwajeh in a petition to the Inspector General of Police on red alert in their relationship with him.

In the words of GICN: “We submit based on our findings that the allegations of blackmail and serial attempts to extort money peddled by Andy Uba against Evangelist Uwajeh in a petition to the Inspector-General Of Police dated April 7, 2017 do not hold water and cannot stand in the way of truth. If we may ask, is there any Nigerian who does not know that Andy Uba has no word such as“ integrity” in his dictionary? Can anything good come out of a man who paid Professor Maurice Iwu and was declared Anambra State Governor on May27, 2007 only to be shamefully sacked after seventeen days in office?

“It also alleged that Andy Uba engaged the services of one Doreen Gadegbeku Uba to act as his Agent Videa Special Power of Attorney dated June 21, 2012 and signed before Ahmed Tijani Uwais (Notary Public of Nigeria). Going by the last but one paragraph of the said Special Power of Attorney, Uba agreed with Doreen Gadegbeku Uba that:-

“My Agent shall be entitled to reasonable compensation for any services provided as my Agent as may be provided under the relevant professional services rules. My Agent shall be entitled to reimbursement of all reasonable expenses incurred in the course of carrying out any provision of this Power of Attorney”.

The group alleged it hoped that Andy Uba will not suddenly become evasive in his characteristic manner and refuse to pay Doreen Doreen Gadegbeku Uba her accrued professional fees as he did to Evangelist Uwajeh. GICN also warned constituents of Anambra South Senatorial District should take caution and avoid making the mistake of re-electing a criminal like Andy Uba for another term.

For this group, “GICN is not a faceless group like others who have hitherto been hired to stand justice on the head for selfish gains. By way of introduction, Global Integrity Crusade Network (GICN) is an indigenous Civil Society Organization duly registered with the Corporate Affairs Commission, Abuja with =CAC/1T/NO 104969. We are a group of lawyers, paralegals, background check experts, private investigators, human rights crusade.”