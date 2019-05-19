DISGRACEFUL:

NIGERIAN Born Music Rapper, ADETOKUNBO AJIBOLA, alias ‘Trapstar Toxic’ Jailed five years in Britain for Cocaine deal

* Arrested while fleeing a flat containing £30,000 worth of drugs

* 26-year-old pleads guilty to possession of cocaine, cannabis with intent to supply, Sentenced at Harrow Crown Court

* Attempted to escape by jumping from a second-floor window when police raided the property

* “Ajibola played a leading role in the control of the Class A and B drugs markets in the Willesden area. He reaped the financial rewards of his illegal enterprise with no thought given to the misery of drugs supply that he brought to the community where he lived. The police will now begin confiscation proceedings under the Proceeds of Crime Act to recover the assets seized, to ensure that Ajibola does not profit from his criminality”-Prosecuting Counsel, Dec James

BY UFOMA MILLIAN/JUDICIAL CORREPSONDENT, UK

HE WAS ALWAYS LIVING IN A FAST LANE. HE PREFERS TO BE CALLED A ‘BIG BOY,’ ‘TRASTAR TOXIC’ Star. He drives big, expensive cars all the time. ADETOKUNBO AJIBOLA has brought opprobrium into the name of his family, having led a life of shame.

Ajibola, a Nigerian rapper has been jailed five years in the United Kingdom for drug dealing. This rapper who goes by the stage name Trapstar Toxic was arrested while fleeing a flat containing £30,000 worth of drugs. He was sentenced at Harrow Crown Court recently.

The 26-year-old was put behind bars after pleaded guilty to possession of cocaine with intent to supply, possession of cannabis with intent to supply and possession of the criminal property at a previous hearing. The court also heard how Ajibola attempted to escape by jumping from a second-floor window when police raided the property on April 25, 2018.

Prosecuting Counsel, Dec James, who led the investigation, told BBC: “Ajibola played a leading role in the control of the Class A and B drugs markets in the Willesden area. He reaped the financial rewards of his illegal enterprise with no thought given to the misery of drugs supply that he brought to the community where he lived. The police will now begin confiscation proceedings under the Proceeds of Crime Act to recover the assets seized, to ensure that Ajibola does not profit from his criminality.”