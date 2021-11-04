Disgraceful!

Nigerian born Naturalized American Sheriff’s Clerk Supervisor Umeka T. Myers Arrested After Alleged Theft

…Caught stealing inmate property and their monies under $30,000 from the Vault Section

* Having worked at the sheriff’s office for 26 years, placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation

* She posted a $5,000 bond and was released from the Dallas County Jail

* “Accountability is a core value in our department and we will continue to provide transparency to the community when these types of situations occur”-Sheriff Marian Brown

HER NAME is UMEKA T. Myers, a Nigerian born lady married by Naturalization to an American. She is a Sheriff Clerk in Dallas, Texas, having been on the job for a period of 26 years. But she ruined her career when she was found to have made away with the property and monies of an inmate from inside the Vault Section in a bid to get rich quick.

“Accountability is a core value in our department and we will continue to provide transparency to the community when these types of situations occur,” said Sheriff Marian Brown.

Deputies arrested Myers on April 7 for theft of property over $2,500.00 but under $30,000 after an audit of the Vault Section showed discrepancies.

Officials said the Vault Section houses inmate property and their monies. Her charge was enhanced due to Myers’ status as a public servant, the sheriff’s office said.

Myers, who has worked at the sheriff’s office for 26 years, was placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation.

She posted a $5,000 bond and was released from the Dallas County Jail.

