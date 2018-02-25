DISGRACEFUL, NOW BEGGING FOR FORGIVENESS:

Sierra Leone Police Arrest, Investigate NIGERIAN Pastor, VICTOR AJISAFE for Hate Speech…Shut down his Church, Seized his Operational License

* Apprehended after blasting popular Islamic scholar, Grand Mufti of Zimbabwe, Mufti Ismail Menk claiming that Sierra Leone is an Islamic state

* Sierra Leone Govt summons emergency executive meeting of Inter Religious Council of Sierra Leone to discuss the issue

* Sanctuary Praise Church Headquarters and Branches in Sierra Leone suspended

* Sierra Leone Muslim and Christian leaders are calling for him to be deported from the country

* Nigerian Pastor described Mufti Menk as “a liar, an angel of Darkness who came to deceive Sierra Leoneans”, claiming Islam was a “religion of terrorism”

* ‘Pastor Ajisafe made the biggest religious hate speech ever in the history of our country’-Sierra Leone POLICE

* ‘I am tendering an unreserved apology to the Government of Sierra Leone, the President and the people to forgive me. I have spent 27 years in this country where I call my home, I hereby apologize”-Pastor AJISAFE Begs

BY PWELL BADRE/RELIGIOUS CORRESPONDENT, Sierra Leone

FOR DARING to create tension, confusion in his Sunday sermon hate speech which may lead to breakdown of law and order in Freetown, the Sierra Leone Government immediately ordered the arrest and investigation of Nigerian Pastor, VICTOR AJISAFE, founder and president of the Sanctuary Praise Church with huge branches all over the country.

Since the Nigerian pastor’s church is seen as the third biggest church in Sierra Leone with thousands of followers, police in the country acting on instructions from above tracked, arrested Ajisafe, and he is presently being investigated for making the worst hate speech in the country’s religious circle.

As such, the Sierra Leone Police has confirmed the arrest of Pastor Victor Ajisafe, Sanctuary Praise Church after delivering what is being described as the ‘the biggest religious hate speech ever in the history of Sierra Leone,’.

His arrest comes after the prominent Nigerian-born Evangelist blasted famous Islamic scholar and Grand Mufti of Zimbabwe, Mufti Ismail Menk over alleged claims that Sierra Leone is an Islamic state.

The Sierra Leone government also had to summon an emergency of the executive of the Inter Religious Council of Sierra Leone to discuss the issue.

Government also suspended operation of Ajisafe’s church, its branches and operational license pending conclusion of investigations by the Sierra Leone Criminal Investigation Department.

For the records, Mufti Menk was in Freetown on a two-days visit (Islamic lecture) mission on from 21 -23 September. He landed at the Lungi International Airport on Thursday, 21 September on the invitation of the Foundation of Islamic Information Sierra Leone, FOISIL, and held an inspirational lecture at the jam-packed National Stadium on Friday and at the Freetown Central Mosque at Rokupa.

Local media reports that: “It is worthy to note that over 50,000 people filled the National stadium during Mufti’s lecture, a record which is the first of its kind in the history of Sierra Leone.” Sierra Leone Muslim and Christian leaders are now calling for him to be deported from the country.

Mufti Menk, during his visit to President Koroma at the state house lodged in Freetown, said part of the reasons for his visit was to sympathize with the victims of the August 14th Mudslide and Flood disasters and also pray for those who lost their lives, as well as for the country.

But Ajisafe, who is founder of one of the three largest evangelical churches in Sierra Leone, was not happy with this. In a sermon that is circulating on social media, he described Mufti Menk as “a liar and an angel of Darkness who came to deceive Sierra Leoneans, since Islam was a religion of terrorism”. He also claimed that Sierra Leone does not have a history of Islam. “You have idol worshiping and Christianity, those are the two religion here,” he said.

This has scandalised and incensed Sierra Leoneans, who have expressed pride in their religious tolerance. They also point out that he misrepresented Mufti Menk’s sermon and was uninformed on the history of Sierra Leone. Both Muslim and Christian leaders are calling for him to be deported from the country.

Below is the full transcript of controversial sermon that got Ajisafe in trouble, as posted by Sierraloaded:

“Darkness can only thrive where light has been kept under a bush hell. Oh Yes! Islam can only spread where Christians don’t preach because where we preach the difference is very clear. We are the that stands and preach and the one we are preaching about comes and approves and testify that what we have said is true by taking problems away from people and healing the sick and making the blind to see and make the cripple walking. We are the only the one that preach about Jesus and that Jesus will show up and confirm that what we are preaching is true. But when we keep quiet then lies, lies, lies…

“Can you imagine the man called Mufti who came to Sierra Leone because they see us that we look vulnerable, we are poor, we can easily be deceived. He could stand in the national stadium of this country and telling this nation that this nation is an Islamic state. What an afront? There is nothing like Islam in the history of Sierra Leone. You have idol worshiping and Christianity, those are the two religion here. Besides, is that what the constitution says? He lied. He told a lie.”

Sensing that he may be jailed, his properties seized and the be deported, Ajisafe issued a-10 page paragraph letter begging the President of Sierra Leone and the people. The letter reads: “I am tendering an unreserved apology to the Government of Sierra Leone, the President and the people to forgive me. I have spent 27 years in this country where I call my home, I hereby apologize.”