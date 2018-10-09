DRAMA/THRILLER FILM IN USA:

America’s AT&T/Tribeca Celebrates Africa’s No. 1 movie ‘NIGERIAN Prince’…Strikes Distribution deal with Vertical Entertainment

*Movie script created by AT&T and Tribeca through Untold Stories initiative

*Movie Director, Friday Okoro won $1million to produce epic film under mentorship from the Tribeca Film Festival and the Tribeca Film Institute

* Vertical plans a fall 2018 theatrical release in multiple U.S. markets, including New York and Los Angeles, Selected the first winning film of AT&T Presents

*Film to be released via national VOD outlets, DIRECTV and U-verse

*’NIGERIAN PRINCE is about a Nigerian-American teenager who is sent to Nigeria against his will and joins forces with an internet scammer in order to return to the United States. Selected as the first winning film of AT&T Presents Untold Stories’-Okoro

*American Media Review: *“Mr. Okoro spins a tangled web in which no transaction can be trusted”– Ben Kenigsberg, The New York Times

*“Compelling and illuminating”– Nick Schager, The Daily Beast

BY GEORGE ELIJAH OTUMU/AMERICAN FOREIGN BUREAU CHIEF

AFRICA’S MOST POPULOUS NATION IS ON THE VERGE OF HISTORY, as ‘NIGERIAN PRINCE’ a movie shot in Lagos in less than 12 months by award-wining Friday Okoro, the director who won the princely sum of $1million for this film project ensured that he introduced new cast, faces into the movie scene under the ‘Untold Stories’ initiative, been a multi-tier alliance between AT&T, Tribeca and the Tribeca Film Institute that supports underrepresented filmmakers.

AT&T/Tribeca strikes distribution deal with Vertical Entertainment and acquired the United States distribution rights to ‘NIGERIAN PRINCE’, the first winning film from AT & T Presents.

‘NIGERIAN PRINCE’ made its worldwide premiere in April at the 2018 Tribeca Film Festival. It was shot on location in Lagos and finished in less than 12 months. The film marks writer/director Faraday Okoro’s feature debut. There were new stars breakout as newcomers: Chinaza Uche and Antonio Bell.

Vertical plans a fall 2018 theatrical release in multiple United States markets, including New York and Los Angeles. The film will also be released via national VOD outlets, as well as on additional platforms such as DIRECTV and U-verse.

“We are beyond excited to be partnering with AT&T and Tribeca to bring an important new voice and perspective to wide audiences. Faraday Okoro’s film shines a light on a unique fish-out-of-water journey and we can’t wait for people to experience it”- Rich Goldberg.

“Unveiling this story to the world is so gratifying for the entire cast and crew of NIGERIAN PRINCE. After winning AT&T Presents: Untold Stories last year, the team worked tirelessly to finish the film, but the hard work has all been worth it. I’m proud to work with Vertical Entertainment and to continue the partnership with AT&T and Tribeca to bring this film to more people, ” said Faraday Okoro, writer and director of the film

The deal was negotiated by Rich Goldberg and Peter Jarowey at Vertical and Janice Keane on behalf of AT&T.

NIGERIAN PRINCE was selected as the first winning film of AT&T Presents: Untold Stories. The Untold Stories film initiative was created by AT&T and Tribeca to support filmmakers in historically underrepresented communities, such as those from diverse segments, including women, LGBTQ, people with disabilities, African-American, Asian and Hispanic groups.