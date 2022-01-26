Dreams come alive:

Lagos boy turned Naturalized American, TOLULOPE JORDAN OMOGBEHIN reigns as WWE Superstar Giant Ninja…recalls encounter with basketball legend Hakeem Olajuwon in Houston, Texas

*28-year-old send notice to wrestlers in locker room, vow to win the coveted WWE Championship belt to make Nigeria proud

*Former Raw Tag Team Champion graduates from Atlantic Shores Christian School, further studied at the University of South Florida where he played center position in basketball

*Transferred to Morgan State University in Baltimore, Maryland, actively played for Morgan State Bears

*Plus why he turned against veteran co-athlete AJ Styles

*BY GEORGE ELIJAH OTUMU/AMERICAN International Editor

HE’S tall, calm, cool and lively. He’s got no dull moments in career and outside the basketball games. TOLULOPE ‘Jordan’ OMOGBEHIN, otherwise called WWE Omos is a delight to behold. This tall ‘Giant ginger wrestler’ stands out in WWE, as he reigns having his eyes set on the World Wrestling Entertainment, WWE Championship belt.

Omogbehin is a Lagos state born Naturalized American. Omos is a professional wrestler and former college basketball player. He is currently signed to WWE, where he performs on the Raw brand under his ring name Omos. He played for the University of South Florida (USF) and for Morgan State University.

His college basketball career spanned from 2014 to 2015 and he has been signed with WWE since January 2019. He is a former Raw Tag Team Champion in WWE, holding the titles with AJ Styles during the summer of 2021.

Omogbehin, born 28 years ago in Lagos, Nigeria, joined his family members to migrate to the United States, He graduated from Atlantic Shores Christian School in Chesapeake, Virginia. While in high school, he played basketball and continued in the sport after choosing to attend the University of South Florida where he played at the center position.

Omogbehin claims to have met basketball legend Hakeem Olajuwon during the USF Bulls’ team trip to Houston, Texas in 2014. This tall athlete played basketball at Morgan State University in Baltimore, Maryland after transferring from USF, where he later played center for the Morgan State Bears from 2014 to 2015.

It was reported on January 1, 2019, that WWE signed Omogbehin with six other athletes to train at the WWE Performance Center. On July 18, 2019, Omogbehin made his in-ring debut during a July 18 house show, defeating team 2.0 in a two-on-one handicap match. He would keep wrestling on house shows during the following months. On June 15, 2020, he made his television debut during the episode of Monday Night Raw, where he was presented as a surprise member of Akira Tozawa’s Ninja faction.

Appearing as the tallest member of the faction, Omogbehin was referred to only as the “Giant Ninja” as he stood at ringside during team Tozawa’s tag match against The Street Profits and The Vikings Raiders, however, he would be repackaged as a bodyguard shortly thereafter, serving as the doorman and bouncer for Shane McMahon’s Raw Underground.

Feud with AJ Styles:

In October 2020, after the cancellation of Raw Underground, Omogbehin began associating with AJ Styles. At Survivor Series, Omogbehin was introduced with a new ring name, Omos. At TLC, Tables, Ladders and Chairs, Omos was involved in the WWE Championship with the eponymous stipulation, preventing The Miz from reaching the title and dropping him onto a table placed outside the ring before chasing John Morrison to the back.

At Royal Rumble, during the 2021 Royal Rumble match, Omos involved himself by preventing AJ Styles from being eliminated on a few occasions. Omos eliminated Big E and Rey Mysterio despite not being in the match. He would also go on to help Styles enter the Elimination Chamber match early before being ejected by WWE official Ada Pearce.

On the March 15, 2021, episode of Raw, Omos announced that he would be making his televised in-ring debut at WrestleMania 37 alongside Styles against The New Day (Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods) for the WWE Raw Tag Team Championship.

At the event, Omos and Styles defeated The New Day to win the titles, after Omos hit Kingston with a choke bomb and pinned him.

On the July 19 episode of Raw, Styles, Omos, and John Morrison lost to Riddle ad The Viking Raiders. During the match, Riddle sprayed Omos with water using “Johnny’s Drip Stick”, and The Miz, who was at ringside, was accused of spraying him. Omos subsequently went to attack Miz, and Morrison, who was trying to stop Omos from attacking him, was thrown back to the ring by Omos, which caused the Viking Raiders to perform their finisher on Morrison and win the match. At SummerSlam, Omos and Styles lost the Raw Tag Team Championship to RK-Bro (Randy Orton and Riddle).

At Extreme Rules, Omos and Styles teamed with Bobby Lashley to take on The New Day in a 6-man tag team match, in which Styles, Omos and Lashley lost. After this, it was announced that Styles and Omos would face RK-Bro in a rematch for the tag team titles at Crown Jewel. At the event, they failed to regain the titles.

At Survivor Series on November 21, 2021, Omos participated in a 25-man dual-branded battle royal to commemorate the 25th Anniversary of The Rock’s at the 1996 Survivor Series. Omos had the most eliminations at 12 and won the match by last eliminating Ricochet.

After weeks of tension between him and Styles, on the December 20, 2021 episode of Raw, Omos refused to tag into their match against Rey Mysterio and Dominik Mysterio, ultimately costing them the match. A fight broke out between the two, effectively ending their alliance when Omos turned on a now face AJ Styles.

A close source to Omos told this reporter that the giant athlete has resolved to fight wrestler and ensure he wins the WWE Championship belt, “WWE Superstar Omos has put all wrestlers in the locker room on notice as he repeatedly confided in me that his eyes are laser focused in winning the prestigious WWE Championship and make Nigeria proud Abroad”.

CERTAINLY, Good journalism costs a lot of money. Without doubt, only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government. We are ready to hold every corrupt government accountable to the citizens. To continually enjoy free access to the best investigative journalism in Nigeria, we are requesting of you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavor.

By contributing to NAIJA STANDARD NEWSPAPER, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all without fear or favor.

Your donation is voluntary — please decide how much and how often you want to give. For offline donation, email: letters@nigeriastandardnewspaper.com or call +2348037128048 (Nigeria) or +16825834890 (United States of America)

[pff-paystack id=