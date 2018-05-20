DUKE AND DUCHESS OF SUSSEX IN TRAILBLAZING WEDDING:

ROMANTIC Marriage of Prince HARRY & MEGHAN MARKLE Shake the WORLD…’Princess DIANA Resurrects’ in Power of LOVE

*Couple reflects Class, Honor, Splendor, Simplicity, Honesty and Elegance

*Ceremony Demonstrates Unification in Diversity, Blend of American/British Culture

*Oprah Winfrey, Serena Williams, David Beckham, Elton John, George Clooney, barrister wife, Amal Clooney, actor Idris Elba, other top celebrities identifies with lovely couple

*1.9 Billion audience watched on Television, TWO Receptions and Behind the scenes gist

*“HE who finds a wife finds a good thing and obtains favor from the Lord”-Proverbs 16 verse 22

BY YVONNE ARAMIDE/ENTERTAINMENT REPORTER Reporting LIVE from Windsor, ENGLAND

THEY ARE LOVERS, destined for each other. PRINCE HARRY, the Duke of Sussex and his newly married beautiful wife, Meghan Markle, now Duchess of Sussex are so intimate, sharing undiluted affection between each other: their eyes reveals fires of unquenchable and deepest emotion, which only LOVE symbolizes. Obviously, by the way the two lovebirds talk to each other with their eye sat Windsor Castle, it was certain their marriage had been predestined by God alone, greatest author of marriage. Their wedding today, Saturday was classic, honorable, full of splendor, simplicity in all honesty and laved in elegance.

By the wedding of Meghan, a famous American actress into the British dynasty, the English Monarchy has now accepted unity in diversification through the embrace of modernity, thervy allowing the Duchess of Sussex freewill to determine the direction of the historic wedding.

The Queen’s grandson and the American former actress, who is now an HRH and a member of the British royal family, said their vows in front of 600 guests including the monarch and more than 30 members of the Royal family.

Markle wore a stunning elegant white gown – with a white veil and boat neck – was created by British designer Clare Waight Keller, the first female Artistic Director at French fashion house Givenchy. Prince Harry and his best man the Duke of Cambridge are both wearing the frockcoat uniform of the Blues and Royals.

As they met at the altar, Prince Harry told his bride “you look amazing”, to which Meghan replied “thank you”. The couple tenderly held hands and exchanged smiles during the wedding ceremony.

Ms Markle’s delicate veil was five metres (16ft) long and made from silk tulle, with a trim of hand-embroidered flowers in silk threads, with two of her page boys carrying the ends as she made her way up the steps.

Her hair was styled in an up do and she wore the glittering Queen Mary’s Diamond Bandeau tiara, loaned to her by the Queen. The newly weds shared married vows and kissed while coming out of the church service, with highlights of the ceremony being a well suited song rendered by the ‘Kingdom choir’ titled ‘Stand by ME.’

They later left for the evening reception in ultimate style – taking a silver blue Jaguar E-Type Concept Zero, which was originally manufactured in 1968 and has since been converted to electric power to Frogmore House in Windsor.

The car’s number plate bore the date of the wedding – E190518 – and Prince Harry proved he was the perfect gentleman as he opened the door of a vintage car to let his bride step in, as he drove her to their private evening reception in a scene akin to a James Bond film.

For the records, at the top of the vast West Steps, where the West Door was decorated with hundreds of cream and white flowers and green foliage, Harry and his bride stopped and kissed to the delight of cheering onlookers. An estimated more than 100,000 well-wishers lined the streets of Windsor to cheer the newlyweds as they started their married life with a tour in an open-topped Ascot Landau carriage.

Diana’s brother, Earl Charles Spencer, was in attendance, and her sister Lady Jane Fellowes gave a reading. One of the many hymns played before the ceremony was “Guide Me, Oh Thou Great Redeemer,” which was not only played at Diana’s funeral, but at William and Catherine’s wedding seven years ago.

The pair set off on an open-top carriage ride through the streets of Windsor where an estimated more than 100,000 well-wishers had descended on the town for the royal nuptials. A host of stars were invited to join the happy couple in the chapel including US chat show queen Oprah Winfrey, tennis champion Serena Williams, actor George Clooney and his barrister wife Amal Clooney, Sir Elton John, David and Victoria Beckham and actor Idris Elba.

At close observation, it was discovered after the service watched by an estimated global TV audience of 1.9billion, the new Duke and Duchess of Sussex emerged from the historic church set in the grounds of St George’s Chapel, beaming with delight. Having walked his now daughter-in-law down the aisle, Prince Charles reduced guests to tears at the afternoon reception with a speech about his ‘darling old Harry’.

By tradition, male members of the Royal family receive a title from the monarch on their wedding day, and the vacant title Duke of Sussex has always been regarded as the most likely choice for the Prince. The only previous Duke of Sussex was married twice, but neither of his marriages was approved by his father, George III, meaning they were considered unlawful.

Lots of people at this wedding strongly believe the late Princess of Wales, Diana ‘came alive’ during the wedding as the symbol of love which is genuinely shared between Prince Harry and Meghan. The Duchess of Sussex and Duke of Sussex have been pioneering charity projects across Africa; especially in Botswana, one of the places the lovers bond more together in affection.