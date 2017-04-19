EASTER MESSAGE TO NIGERIANS:

BY CHUKA ODIEGWU/STAFF WRITER, ABUJA

CELEBRATING AFRICA’S MOST POPULOUS BLACK NATION’S SECOND year anniversary in power, Nigerian President, Muhammadu Buhari re-assured Nigerians of his determination to keep to his Oath of office, electoral campaign promises, as he further plead with the people to show his government deep understanding so that peace can reign all over Nigeria for development purposes. He plans to sustain the fight against corruption and terrorism.

Few days ago, President Buhari said that his administration has worked hard within the last two years of being in power to meet the expectations of Nigerians. These areas of success included the improved security, especially in the North-East and the anti-corruption campaign.

Buhari stated that his administration was determined as never before to continue with the fight against terrorism and insurgency; sustaining the peace in the Niger Delta. The self-assessment was contained in the president’s Easter message to Christians.

Nigerian President message reads: “I congratulate our Christian brothers and sisters on the celebration of this year’s Easter. I rejoice with you on this historic occasion signifying the triumph of good over evil, light over darkness, redemption over condemnation, and hope over despair. The commemoration of this special season in Christianity, is always preceded by fasting, piety, humility, penance and prayers of intercession in the build up to the death of Jesus Christ on Good Friday, an event which reunited man with his Creator.

“The message of Easter is filled with themes of love, faith, sacrifice, dedication, commitment, fulfillment of prophecy, hope, expectation and victory, as espoused in the Scriptures and the teachings and lifestyle of Jesus Christ. “As we celebrate yet another Easter, I urge all Nigerians to live peacefully with one another and do their utmost to make Nigeria a beautiful place to reside.

“In the almost two years of this administration, we have worked hard to meet the expectations of Nigerians by improving security, especially in the North-East, sustaining the campaign against corruption and have taken steps to revitalize the economy.

“We are determined as never before to continue with the fight against terrorism and insurgency; sustain the peace in the Niger Delta through engagements with stakeholders; and restore peace and stability in other parts of the country. It is in our collective interest to live in peace because without peace, no meaningful and sustainable development can take place. Lack of peace in one part affects in one way or the other, all parts of the country.

“Our people must rediscover the values of peaceful co-existence, social justice, religious tolerance, dignity of labour and patriotism. “I enjoin all Nigerians to keep faith in the determination and ability of this administration to change the Nigerian story for the good of all. “I wish all Nigerians happy Easter celebrations.”