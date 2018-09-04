END OF THE ROAD:

Hardened Gunmen Raid Vaults of Banks in daylight Robbery…Attack Police Station in Kwara state

*17 people Killed including EIGHT police officers shot dead at the station

* Three other died at Offa’s general hospital

*Flee scene in their convoy with an undisclosed haul of cash

* ‘We are offering 5 million Nigerian naira cash for information leading to the arrest of the culprits’-Kwara State Gov. Abdulfatah Ahmed

* ‘SEVEN people had been arrested so far for their suspected involvement in the attack’-Kwara State Police spokesman Ajayi Okasanmi Jeffrey

*’Incident was savage attack on unsuspecting citizens and establishments. No stone will be left unturned until the perpetrators are caught”-Senate President, Bukola Saraki

BY DAYO ELEMODE/REPORTER, KWARA STATE

LIKE A ‘RAMBO MOVIE’, a group of heavily armed robbers in two fronts storm two Nigerian banks few days, raid their vaults and attack a nearby police station located in the area, where in a gun-duel eight policemen died, while 17 other innocent passers-by were caught in the cross-fire through stray bullet that hit them few days ago.

Eventually, the suspects were arrested in deadly bank robbery after their attack on banks and police station in Kwara state that left more than a dozen people dead.

Eye witness account that a gang of gunmen raided the vaults of at least two commercial banks and opened fire at a police station in the city of Offa in Kwara State on Thursday, before fleeing the scene in their convoy with an undisclosed haul of cash.

At least 17 people were killed in the attack, including eight police officers who were shot dead at the station, according to Kwara State Police spokesman Ajayi Okasanmi Jeffrey.

Information reaching us at Offa’s general hospital revealed that 21 people — including nine police officers — who were brought to the facility following the attack had died. A doctor at a private hospital in the city confirmed three other victims had died there while he was on duty. The eye witness account confirmed that the assailants separated into groups to simultaneously strike the banks and the police station.

Not taking the matter lightly, Kwara State Gov. Abdulfatah Ahmed, has offered 5 million naira for information leading to the arrest of the culprits. Kwara State Police reportedly corroborated by saying seven people had been arrested so far for their suspected involvement in the attack.

Nigeria’s Senate President, Bukola Saraki, visited Offa this weekend to meet with local authorities and victims’ families. Saraki described Thursday’s bloodshed as a “savage attack on unsuspecting citizens and establishments. No stone will be left unturned until the perpetrators are caught. It is my hope that Thursday’s incident, that has left our people in Offa and Kwara State rattled and in grief, will never reoccur.”