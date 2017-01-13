EU CITIZENSHIP:

Nigerian illegal Immigrants’ Sham Marriage in Britain to Portuguese citizens EXPOSED

*LONDON based illegal Foreign Matchmaker Pockets £74,000, Jailed Four-and-half years

*Nigerian born Olubukola Olaniran, 28, south London, admitted two counts crime, Jailed for 32 Months

* Manchester University law graduate Toluwaleke Daniel Adeleye, 30, Camp Street, Salford, Jailed for Three years

* BRITISH Judge Hillary Manley: “Not only do these offences strike at the very heart of our national security arrangements, they do genuine harm to those who genuinely marry non-EU nationals…this is the arranging of sham marriages on an organised and commercial scale”

BY GEORGE ELIJAH OTUMU

THERE ARE lots of Nigerian illegal Immigrants in United Kingdom whose Visas have either expired or deliberately overstay their lawful presence in Britain. Then, they resort to unlawful practice by engaging in ‘fake marriages’ so as to secure European Union (EU) Citizenship to be eligible to enjoy all the benefits attached to being European nationals.

These Nigerians mostly engage discreetly the services of a 36 years old Irene Lopes de Oliveria, an illegal matchmaker who often arrange for these unlawful Nigerians to marry Portuguese citizens. Irene, a human trafficker who arranged for her partner to marry another woman has been jailed for four-and-a-half years.

This Mum-of-three Irene arranged for Portuguese nationals to be brought into the country on easyJet flights before marrying Nigerian overstayers who were desperate to get EU citizenship.

She even arranged for the father of her three children, Gilson De Carvalho, to marry another woman, Olubukola Olaniran, while living with him in Gorton.

Sending her down, Judge Hilary Manley said: “Not only do these offences strike at the very heart of our national security arrangements, they do genuine harm to those who genuinely marry non-EU nationals…this is the arranging of sham marriages on an organised and commercial scale.”

The marriages all took place at Salford and Manchester Register offices, between September 2011 and April 2013. Manchester Crown Court heard proceeds from the racket helped Lopes de Oliveria fund an online gambling habit.

She was arrested in Manchester on 4 July 2013, at her home address, following a probe by an Immigration Enforcement Criminal Investigations team. Investigators learnt £74,000 in unaccounted for sums had passed through accounts connected to her.

Now Lopes has been locked up alongside the people whose sham weddings she organised.

They include Manchester University law graduate Toluwaleke Daniel Adeleye, 30, of Camp Street, Salford, who has been jailed for three years after being found guilty of two counts of conspiracy to assist unlawful immigration.

Adeleye’s Portuguese bride left the country three days after they tied the knot, and remains at large. When he was questioned by investigators he couldn’t remember the date of his wedding.

Another of the brides recruited for the scam, Ingride Semedo, 28, was sentenced to 22 months in the same hearing. Semedo, of Jepson Street,Abbey Hey, admitted a single count conspiracy to assist unlawful immigration and has been sentenced to 22 months.

Lopes de Oliveria, of Hexham Road, Gorton, admitted four counts of conspiracy to facilitate unlawful immigration. Gilson De Carvalho admitted two counts of conspiracy to facilitate unlawful immigration and possessing an identity document with improper intent and has been jailed for three-and-a-half years.

Olubukola Olaniran, 28, of Erith, south London, admitted two counts of the same offence and had been jailed for 32 months. Ben Thomas, from Immigration Enforcement Criminal Investigations, said: “This was a thorough and successful investigation by our team of specialist investigators. The message to anyone tempted to get involved with this sort of criminality is clear. We have the resource, expertise and dedication to catch you, and put you before the courts.”

Unfortunately, some Nigerians are bent on regularly soiling the name and reputation of Nigeria, mostly in the Diaspora.