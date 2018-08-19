EXCELLENCE IN JOURNALISM:

GOVERNORS of Lagos, Nasarawa, Gombe, Rivers set for 2018 NMNA

…12TH edition to be historic, epoch-making

* Tanko Al-Makura is the guest speaker, other VIPs as special guests of the day

*HRM Oba Enitan Ogunwusi, Ooni of Ife confirmed attendance

*Rt. Hon. Abubakar Kusada, Speaker, Katsina House of Assembly, Hon Isah Ashiru Kudan, Sarkin Bai Zauzau, Senator Shehu Sani, Rt. Hon. Bello Muhammed (Matawalle) promised to witness ceremony

*Theme: ‘The Role of Media in Ensuring Credible Elections and Maintenance of Good Governance’

* “I am very happy to work with the 2018 NMNA team because they are very versatile in event of this nature, and that gives me the courage that we can make this edition the best so far”-Sola Olugbemiro, boss of Solkem Entertainment

BY LARETTA IKOMI/ENTERTAINMENT WRITER, LAGOS

ALL ROADS IN NIGERIA WILL SOON BE LEADING TO THE 12TH Edition of Nigeria Media Nite Out Award, NMNA which will be graced by governors of Lagos, Nasarawa, Gombe, Rivers toward mid-September 2018. This ceremony which has become the talk of the town among celebrities will be very remarkable.

Reasons being that the fever is heightening and the expectations are already high for the all-embracing media event of all time, NMNA. It’s no gainsaying that the organizers of the 2018 NMNA, are really working tirelessly in making the annual event to celebrate media practitioners all-over the federation a memorable one.

This year, 2018, is the 12th edition and it promises to be yet another epoch event. Confirming this development, Sola Olugbemiro, boss of Solkem Entertainment, owner of NMNA said he is happy to work with the 2018 award committee because they are very versatile in events of this nature, and that gives him the courage that we can make this edition the best so far.

Going by the committees’ plan, Lagos state Governor, Akinwunmi Ambode will be the Chief Host, Gov. Tanko Al-Makura of Nasarawa state is the guest speaker, while Gov.Muhammad Badaru Abubakar of Jigawa State, Gov. Ibrahim Hassan Dankwambo of Gombe state, Gov. Ezenwo Nyesom Wike of Rivers state among others, are special guests of the day.

Also in attendance are: Senator Solomon Adeola, Hon. Toke Benson, a virtuous woman from Ikeja constituency, who will be contesting for House of Reps. in Ikeja, Rt. Hon. Abubakar Kusada, Speaker, Katsina House of Assembly, HIM Oba Enitan Ogunwusi, Ooni of Ife, Hon Isah Ashiru Kudan, Sarkin Bai Zauzau, Senator Shehu Sani, Rt. Hon. Bello Muhammed (Matawalle), among others.

This glamorous and overwhelming media event, which has already been endorsed and identified with by notable corporate bodies like MTN, 7-UP, SIFAX,Official drink h2o,zenith bank etc., cuts across all sectors of the industry and even veers into other sectors for recognition of media-friendly personalities. It will audaciously take place on Sunday September 23, 2018 at the prestigious B-Event Hall of the Lagos Airport Hotel, Ikeja, Lagos. Red Carpet: 2.00 pm; Event Proper: 3.00 pm.

The theme is: ‘The Role of Media in Ensuring Credible Elections and Maintenance of Good Governance’.