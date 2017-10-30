EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW:

‘I AM Fully Ready to WIN Nigeria’s 2019 Presidential ELECTIONS’-OLAYODE OLUSEUN, Foremost Business Analyst at CHEVRON Nigeria Ltd

…Over 99.9 Percent of Nigerian youths have made up their minds to take the responsibility of leadership in Nigeria as we speak

* ‘I intend to democratize politics by changing the laws to ensure that political processes, including elections, are controlled by citizens’

* ‘My 3 Points Agenda will decentralize Information Creation Dissemination through working to ensure diverse political and policy viewpoints’

* ‘Our Govt will Eliminate Media Oligopolies, Create opportunity for Independent and Public Media’

* ‘I am contesting under Action Alliance, a party of young minds with great ideology towards good governance and mostly wellbeing of people’

* ‘By Hardwork, I built My First Mansion at the age of 27 Years’

*States: “A large number of our women and children are suffering beyond expectation, it is never easy for a family to feed themselves in Nigeria’

HE’S ONE of the brains behind the consistent business successes of Chevron Nigeria Limited, OLAYODE OLUSEUN is his name. He is a prominent Business Analyst with Chevron Nigeria Limited. So passionate in witnessing the youths take over leadership position in Nigeria. In this interactive chat with GEORGE ELIJAH OTUMU, AMERICAN Foreign Bureau Chief, Naija Standard Newspaper, as this graduate of University of Nigeria, Nsukka with deep

experience in Business Analysis with a demonstrated history of working in the oil & energy industry discussed his pragmatic plans to win Nigeria’s 2019 Presidential Elections, including his electioneering campaign, manifesto and plans for the Nigerian youths

Q: How prepared are you to win Nigeria’s 2019 Presidential Elections?

More than 99.9% of Nigerian youth have made up their mind to take the responsibility of leadership in Nigeria as we speak, in which makes the project belong to all Nigerian youths. Automatically, they (Nigerian youths) also believe I am equal to the task to take Nigeria to another best level among its peer in the world, in addition capability of doing things better start from youthful age, most Nigeria leaders we have that did much better in the history of our dear country did so at their youthful age, therefore youths are the pillar of any successful country in the world. It occurs to me when other countries of the world started producing young mind to lead their country.

We are just deceiving ourselves in Nigeria talking about age limit to rule, by the special grace of God I build the house I’m living in at the age of 27 through hard work. If I can think of such at that age, if I can think of gathering Nigerian youth through social media from all works of life across the country I think it will look messier hearing ruling the country at the age of 40 of mine will not be as easy as ABC.

Q: What are your manifestos and electioneering campaign strategies?

As of now our country did not look like we have leaders. With great respect to our president His Excellency Muhammadu Buhari who in his volition did make it happen in our life time to know that governance belong to our teaming youth. My most 3-point agenda will be revealed soon.

I intend to democratize politics by changing the laws to ensure that political processes, including elections, are controlled by citizens, enact public financing for elections, enact a constitutionally-protected right to vote for all citizens. Ensure the integrity of election results, change laws, policies, and structures that allow current officeholders/parties to interfere with open and fair competition. Ensure that all citizens retain the ability to protect our democracy with their vigilance and to create change where necessary to ensure its vibrancy. Protect citizen rights from usurpation.

I will democratize the Economy by changing the laws to create economic decentralization, strengthen and vigorously enforce anti-trust law. Eliminate laws that prevent communities, states, and countries from governing businesses operating within their jurisdictions. Strengthen and enforce corporate crime laws. Enact legislation redefining corporations to be legal constructs with enforced obligations and revocable privileges rather than “persons” with inherent rights.

I will also democratize Information Creation and Dissemination – through working to ensure diverse political and policy viewpoints are available via popular channels, protect internet freedom and neutrality. Eliminate media oligopolies. Create opportunity for independent and public media.

Finally, I will make sure there is inclusiveness in welcome all and oppose discrimination based on race, spiritual belief, gender, age and physical ability as well as Nonpartisanship in believe that strengthening of democracy transcends political party affiliation. Without exclusion, I will raise Quality of governance in ensure that our work meets the highest standards of accuracy and thoroughness that meet up with the world Integrity subscribe to the highest ethical standards in all my dealings. And lastly but not the least, I will imbibe the spirit of Transparency which will open our operations and decision-making processes to scrutiny by Nigerians and the world at large.

Q: Under which political party will you be contesting?

AA-Action Alliance, Action Alliance is party of young minds with great ideology towards good governance and mostly wellbeing of people and I believe sky is the starting point of success for the party by the special grace of God.

Q: What inspired you into this move to govern Nigeria?

I see my country Nigeria in a long run not in any way moving compared to what is going on in the world right now. Our leaders kept ruling us like novice to development, they seems not to understand what their people want on daily basis. No future for the masses except individual greediness, all these are inspired my move to run for the highest office in the country and I believe with God it will come to pass.

Q: Don’t you think you may be facing a Herculean task defeating President

Muhammadu Buhari at the polls?

Sure, I may face some serious task defeating an incumbent president as you can see it happen everywhere in the world, but I know from the body language of Nigerian today the quality they needed in leadership style of our present political class.

Q: Do you see your inexperience in politics, having never held any public

office could be a disadvantage to you?

To me every successful thing can only be achieved during one’s youthful age, not old age. In addition that insinuation of the word inexperience could amount to cowardice, there shouldn’t be an office an intelligent being should not be able to run in life, i.e. university education was given for us to be able to face universal challenges of our daily lives. Remember, he (BUHARI) was also not born with political rope on his neck, he actually started from somewhere. In fact, capability of doing things much better start from youthful age, most Nigeria leaders(like Awolowo,Gowon,Obasanjo and Buhari himself). We have that did much better in the history of our dear country did so at their youthful age, therefore youths are the pillar of any successful country in the world.

Q: How do you think your government if elected Nigeria’s President will

help the poor masses?

That is the major reason for my aspiration for the office of president in Nigeria, large number of our women and children are suffering beyond expectation. It is never easy for a family to feed themselves in my country. I think my first 100 days in office will massively face this scourge headlong truthfully, we have laws in Nigeria but not always truthfully followed. Our people have come of age and needed good governance especially when it comes to management of our commonwealth.

Q: As a Business Analyst, how do you intend to bring your rich experience

in the business community to help Nigeria’s economic liberation?

I will involve the hands of fellowship of IOCs in my country because I see no reason why we have them at our disposal yet we are unable to tap from their wealth of experience to govern our own country better, I gained lots of experience working with Americans and I think also same should go into the way and manner my country system should run.

Q: As a demonstrated history of working in the oil & energy industry, how

will Nigeria and Nigeria economy benefit from your rich repertoire of

business prowess?

Like I said earlier, I see no reason whatsoever IOCs are everywhere in Nigeria. Without their involvement in good governance, we are very good at deceiving ourselves in Nigeria by shying away from facts. IOCs mostly have wealth of strong experience that can lift a nation at their disposal but because we are not interested in good governance to our people.

Q: How will Nigerian youths gain from your deep knowledge in the business

circle?

Lots in the pack for our teaming youth in my first 100 days in office. For decades now our youth position has been bastardized to the extent of having many of them resulted in travelling abroad looking for greener pasture, with large chunk of them eventually got killed in the process. My government intends to build long lasting process that will drive job opportunity for our dear teaming youths in the country. So help me God.

Q: When did it occur to you to ‘throw your hat in the ring’ to contest

Nigeria’s Presidency

God moves the leadership in me and at the same time it occurs to me when other countries of the world started producing young minds to lead their country.

Q: Take us through your childhood into Adulthood…

I am Olayode, Oluseun hails from Ejigbo, Osun State Nigeria born on 13th April 1978 in the same town, went to Masifa Baptist Day School,Ogbomoso Oyo State from 1986-1990. Later proceeded to Ori -Oke Community High School, Ogbomoso Oyo State between 1990-1995 due to situation of the country. I proceed to Ibadan to find little job to do while at home waiting for examination result which eventually not happen as planned, he took me so many years before I have opportunity to proceed my higher education to university. Along the line, I got employed with Chevron Nigeria Ltd through their contractor since in the year 2002, same year I got admission to further my study in Accounting with University of Nigeria. Accounting has been my best practices all my life its interest me to have my self-working as Business Analyst with the above-mentioned organization till date as well. I got married in 2006 to my lovely wife Omolola and blessed with 3 lovely kids.

13. Finally, what is your message to Nigerians and President Buhari at

this time?

My message to Mr. president is for him to get ready to leave the circle of governance for our teaming youth to fully takes over the responsibility of our dear country leadership roles. It’s a taboo having a father still feeding his children at the age of 40 years old.

Nigerians also should get ready for an incoming of vibrant governance into our system as well as to be grateful to God having me at this critical time of our political life in Nigeria. God Bless Nigeria and Nigerians.