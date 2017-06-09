EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW:

CHUDI NWAFO is a top Nigerian broadcaster with over 30 years media experience as a Reporter, Producer and Newscaster. Severally, he has endangered his life breaking news stories in Nigeria’s various sectors of the economy. His deepest passion for music made him embrace music performance as his first-love, while his glowing love for God daily radiates the more. Chudy has released some albums still making waves in major African Radio Stations airwaves. In this Interactive chat with GEORGE ELIJAH OTUMU/FOREIGN BUREAU CHIEF, UNITED STATES, Chudi explains himself on several burning issues regarding his adventure into Nigerian Broadcast Journalism, Relocation to United States, Music band here in America and plans for the rest of the year

Q: What inspired you into music in life?

I have a passion for the preservation and the enhancement of the lot of God’s entire creation, and I know that music, like media and movie, is a veritable tool for social re-engineering and transformation, and with music, that interest will become a mission accomplished. That explains why I write and sing inspirational songs in promotion of peace, love and the harmonious existence of all human beings irrespective of race, tribe, creed or any of those divisive tendencies. Listen to my songs, PEACE IN THE WORLD, BEGGAR’S SONG, A PLACE FOR LOVE, BRAVE WARRIOR, ARISE AFRICA, TRUST, SAVE THE CHILDREN (from my 1983 album on Tabansi Records label) and many others, and you will understand me better.

Again, I am a consecrated son and I have the oil of God upon my head to liberate those in bondage and heal the sick and the afflicted through songs ministration. These are the driving factors.

Q: How long have you been playing active music?

I started as a Recording Artiste in 1980 and have done a couple of albums since then including SAVE THE CHILDREN, SALVATION SONG, NARA OTUTO, DANCING ON THE RAINBOW and the latest, BRAVE WARRIOR. I had been playing music as a hobby so I can due attention to my Broadcasting job and career. But since I left service in 2015 as an employee of DAAR Communication PLC (owners of Africa Independence Television (AIT) and Raypower FM stations), I have become more active in my music career.

Q: What are some of the highest points of your music career?

I hit the highest points in my music career in 1998 and in 2016. 1998 was when I witnessed the physical manifestation of God’s anointing upon my life as I ministered in songs during a crusade in company of some other servants of God at the Togolese national stadium in Lome the capital, and in the auditorium of Assemblies of God church, which at the time was the biggest church auditorium in the land of Togo. It was filled to the brim, and as I ministered in songs, I saw people fall under the anointing as they were being healed and delivered as the yokes of the devil were being destroyed in their lives. That, for me, was an awesome experience and I give all the glory to God who chose to use me in that dimension of service to humanity. 2016 was when I had the opportunity to record my current album, BRAVE WARRIOR which has thrown me up to the world stage, and I found myself singing to audiences in Africa and the United States, and looking forward to Europe, Asia and other parts of the globe. That, foe me, is a big deal.

Q: We heard you play some live shows regularly in United States. Can you take us through few of those music performances?

I have performed at the first national convention of Ufuma Forum North America, held on the 18th and 19th of August this year in Connecticut, USA, and the World Igbo Congress convention in Chicago on the 2nd of September. The kind of audience responses I’ve been receiving is overwhelming, and I give all the glory to God. It gives me a sense of fulfillment when people buy my album, request me to sign autograph for them or do any of those things that show appreciation and acceptance. I don’t take that for granted because that’s to say one is touching lives positively. That, for me again, is a big deal.

Q: Take us through your electronic media experiences in DBN Television, Africa Independent Television and Anambra Broadcasting Service

I started my career as a Broadcast Journalist in 1979 at the then Anambra Broadcasting Corporation (ABC) Enugu as a Newscaster and program presenter in Igbo language, was trained by BBC in 1982. A year later, I was among a number of staff deployed from Enugu to Onitsha the commercial nerve center, to kickstart a sub-station of ABC there. During that period, I took interest in English news and program presentation, and then graduated to become the Station’s only bi-lingual announcer and newscaster. From there, I went back to school, and on graduation in 1990, I moved down to Lagos where I worked severally as a Newscaster, Reporter and Producer with Channels Television, DBN Television and then joined the services of Africa Independent Television (AIT) and Raypower fm in October 2002. Two years later, I was nominated as Newscaster of the year 2004 by the Nigeria Media Merit Award. By that, I was rated among the very best in Nigeria, and that didn’t happen by chance. I believe in hard work and excellence. There were challenges to be surmounted and I really confronted such challenges with vigor, and got further sharpened up and strengthened in my performance. I’m a very highly principled man and I do not compromise standards, and that helped me a lot in achieving excellence in service. At some point into a Three-man Management Committee to re-engineer and reposition the Port Harcourt stations of AIT and Raypower.

The two other colleagues were Raymond Elama and the late Steve Kadiri. Raymond was in charge of News, Steve was in charge of Radio, and I was in charge of Presentation on both Radio and Television. Again, I delivered impressive results which then earned me the tag of ‘Utility Player’ by the then Chief Operating Officer, the late Ladi Lawal. As time progressed, I undertook professional courses in production and presentation, and then rose to the rank of Senior Manager News and Current Affairs. From Lagos to Abuja and Abuja to Enugu, it was a wonderful experience for me as I gained experience and exposure, and enjoyed tremendous favor all the way through. In Enugu, I became the Head of Station Radio services but I had to leave in 2015 considering that I had a future ahead of me to take care of.

Q: How about the first time you appeared as a news presenter and reporter on Nigerian television station?

The first time I faced the microphone and the camera as Newscaster, I must confess, it wasn’t easy at all but with self-confidence, I was able to conquer. Facing the microphone and the camera means facing the world, and when you face the world and have nothing to offer, you are finished. But when you have some good stuff to offer, you are applauded. In my case, I was heavily applauded and I got lifted and greatly encouraged. I’d like to state here that whatever height I attained in my career and whatever achievement recorded were all by God’s grace. I fly on the wings of grace, and I give him all the glory.

Q: Kindly narrate to us how and when you relocated from Nigeria to United States

I came to the United States just recently, and really, not much has happened, and not much to talk about.

Q: Why don’t you pick up a broadcasting job here in America, instead of concentrating only on music?

If you look at my Facebook profile, you will find it clearly that I am a Broadcast Journalist, a Nollywood Actor and a Singer. These are three key components of Mass media which have offered me strong platforms for self-expression. For me, life is about self-expression. So, when you talk about picking up a job or concentrating only on music, you need to understand that I just live my life expressing myself basically in these areas. Yes, I sing but I also engage in movie acting and media consulting services. I have an incorporated company called Action Media International Limited and another one known as Don Chess Limited. Right now, I’m busy doing all of these thing and I thank God for the strength and grace that he gives.

Q: As CEO of Action Media International Limited, what led you into active roles in Nollywood?

The first shot I had in the movie industry was in the fall of the 90s when I played a role in a movie called ‘DIED WRETCHED’, a Kenneth Nnaebue production. Died Wretched was a sellout but after that experience, I had to face my Broadcasting job. But when I got to Enugu on transfer from Abuja in 2012, Pete Edochie and Osuofia Nkem Owo, popular Nollywood actors, advised me to get back into the industry, and I did; and I tell you, the experience has been worth the while in terms of performance and impact. I have played roles in more than 50 movies – major and minor roles.

Q: Can you mention some of the movies you have either featured or produced?

Some of these movies are the award winning A PLACE IN THE STARS produced by Steve Gukas, ELIZA THE VILLAGE LOVER, CARO THE IRON BENDER, THE BIAFRA WAR, TOM-TOM, THE BETTER FAMILY and lately, Genevieve Nnaji’s cinema project, LIONHEART (OBI AGU). That’s another huge project and I enjoyed every bit of the process.

Q: Why is it that your famous ‘Beggar’s Song’ is very popular among Nigerians and Africa-Americans?

The song, BEGGAR’S SONG and others on my current album are doing reasonably well, not just among Nigerians and Africans but also other audiences, for many reasons. The songs are powerful messages of peace, love and the brotherhood of man, conveyed in scintillating melodies and driven by captivating rhythms that get the audiences singing and dancing just grooving along. In other words, they’ve got great appeal.

Q: Do tell us some of the music concerts you have played here in United States

Like I said earlier, I just came to the U.S. and right now, plans are on for me to reach other audiences across the globe. It’s not gonna be easy but I fly on the wings of grace operating on the frequency of God’s word. It works for me that way. The Word works. It’s not about assembling a Band and playing live concerts. It’s about touching lives in style.

Q: Tell us about your American band members…

As a musician, one may be skilled in so many areas like song writing, instrumentation and so on, but there must be one or two areas where one’s strength is profound.

Q: How many instruments do you play?

For me, it’s in singing and stage performance. I wrote all my songs and people appreciate the direction and style. I don’t consider myself a fantastic song writer but I have a way with words and I’ve got soul.

Q: Your word of advice to Nigerians, Africans and African-Americans

My word of advice to Nigerians… Our leaders have failed woefully but more tragic is that we have failed ourselves because we choose our leaders and hail and support them even when we know that most, if not all of them, are crooks and criminals who have no interest of the people at heart. There’s so much poverty and lack, sicknesses and diseases and violence resulting from injustices and denial of opportunities, and I advocate non-violent revolution as one sure way out of the quagmire for Nigeria and for Africa. I would like to see a situation where all those who have ruled Nigeria including those who’re there right now are picked up and severely punished, and all their assets seized and returned to the State, and that becomes the starting point. That was the Ghanaian experience with Jerry Rawlings, and since then, Ghana has never remained the same. Honestly, I do not subscribe to military coup or violence in any way but something like the Arab Spring would be more like it. Our leaders have taken us for granted for much too long and I think it’s time to wake up from our deep slumber and take back our destinies from them. Action speaks!!