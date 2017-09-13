EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW:

‘I Am NIGERIA’S Greatest REGGAE ICON’-Ras Kimono, Rub-A-Dub Master

…Headlines Music Concerts in AMERICA as NIGERIA’S King of Reggae

* Receives Standing OVATION from African-Americans

*Eulogized as one of Africa’s Evergreen Music Legends

* Performed in Maryland, Atlanta, Massachusetts and New Port Richey Florida

* How He Sees His Imperial Majesty Haile Selassie as a RASTAMAN

*Reveals Candid View on Nigeria’s Music Association, PMAN

* “I use MUSIC to speak against Suppression, Injustice of the Government against the Masses’-Kimono

HE’S FAMOUS as Nigeria’s Rub-A-Dub Master in Africa and beyond the shores of the African continent. He has won many awards, performed in several shows worldwide being a familiar face in most homes of African-Americans in United States. Ras Kimono in this interactive chat with GEORGE ELIJAH OTUMU, FOREIGN BUREAU CHIEF/UNITED STATES, he talked about his rise to stardom, great music concerts in America and why he still remains Nigeria’s greatest reggae legend

Q: For over three decades, you have been King of Reggae music in Nigeria. Can we still claim that in this 2017, you are still Nigeria’s Greatest Reggae Icon?

No doubt about it because none of my contemporaries has equaled my music feet till date…

Q: Every of your music are loved by Nigerians, Africans and African-Americans. What are the secrets of your music success?

Just give the people what they want and as simple as possible by not making your music so complicated.

Q: Most Nigerians know you as Rub-a-Dub Master, do you still maintain this title?

Yes of course that is what the people call me.

Q: How can we use music to preach against injustice, corruption, societal ills, bad leadership and inflation in any country?

That is what I do by using music to speak out against the suppression and injustice of the Government against the people.

Q: Kimono, kindly tell us the success story of your music concerts, tour and performances here in America

I have played a lot of shows here in America some were huge successes and some were flops that is the way the shows-bizness goes.

Q: Majority of Reggae faithfuls believe in Haile Sellasie and Jah Rastafari. Do you also believe same?

As a Rastaman you must see His Imperial Majesty Haile Sellasie as one thing on earth because His name is Rastafari and you can not bear someones name without recognizing him.

Q: Can you let us into how and why your reggae music cut across every ages?

It is because my music deal with issues of today that worries people both young and the elderly people.

Q: How do you get music inspiration?

My music inspiration is influenced by my environment, reading my Bible and some black history books…

Q: Why do you think Nigeria Music AWARD, NMA, once glorious to reward deserving musicians no longer hold?

When trouble and problems enter PMAN that is when the cookies crumbled and no more Nigeria Music AWARD.

Q: Finally, give us full details of your music concert program here in America

I have done many music shows in United States before now. I have performed in Maryland, played in Atlanta, performed in Massachusetts and the last was in New Port Richey Florida…it was celebration non stop, as they all love my music. I am happy rebranding NIGERIA using music as a vehicle in the international community.