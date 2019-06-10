EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW:

‘I Didn’t See my Appointment to Nigeria’s Honorable Minister of Labour and Employment (State) coming’-TUNDE MOSHOOD Junior, Special Assistant, Media & Communications

* We will be operating an Open-House style for trained journalists to verify any information

* A new dawn in information dissemination, smooth access to media performance in our ministry

* Minister of State Labour and Employment already attracting interest from foreign partners. Had William’s Dominic who’s the Political Counselor at the British Embassy in our ministry to discuss possibly synergy on foreign investments and cooperation with Nigeria

*Recalls glorious days of Festus Keyamo (SAN) at the Gani Fawehinmi’s chambers

*PLUS plans to leave a lasting legacy for Nigerians, diplomats, foreigners, members of the press

HE IS A FAMOUS NIGERIAN JOURNALIST. He is much familiar with almost all the celebrities in Nigeria and he is highly respected for his unbiased views on issues as an investigative journalist. TUNDE MOSHOOD Junior, fondly called ‘T.M’ having spent over 20 years in the Nigerian media industry has been appointed the Special Assistant, Media and Communications to Barrister Festus Keyamo (SAN), a renowned human rights activist and Honorable Minister of State for Labour and Employment. In this chat with GEORGE ELIJAH OTUMU, AMERICAN Foreign Bureau Chief, this upwardly-mobile editor discusses his plans to give journalists a-24/7 media access on any issue regarding the ministry, plans to attract Foreign direct investment to Nigeria and evergreen days of his boss’ legal career in Gani Fawehinmi’s chambers

Naija Standard Newspaper: How did you feel when you were appointed by Festus Keyamo (SAN), a fiery human right activist and Minister of the Federal Republic of Nigeria as a Special Assistant for Media and Communications?

I honestly didn’t see it coming but not too surprised because the honourable Minister and I have known for a while, am so glad for the kind gesture of being given the privilege to serve

Naija Standard Newspaper: Based on your excellent media track record in investigative journalism, how do you bring that to bear in your new responsibility to douse any ‘fake news’ that spoilers may plant regarding your ministry on the social media?

Definitely it’s like stepping in a big shoes, am aware of the restlessness in the new media but this is where wealth of experience counts, I have my way with the ‘press boys’ and most importantly, am going to leverage on the reputation and integrity of my boss who’s also very strong in the media, with our tag team, I have no doubt, that we shall be able to douse tensions from any quarters.

Naija Standard Newspaper: How do you use your profound and charismatic media experience to guide against leakers of sensitive or national security information in your ministry?

It depends on what you mean be leakers of sensitive information, there has always been enemies from within and there will always be, that’s why am going to employ an open house style for trained journalists to get in touch before rushing to press, our doors will always be opened for our colleagues to verify any information.

Naija Standard Newspaper: How do you coordinate or regularly introduce constant media parlay between your boss, ministry, members of the local media and Nigerian media in the Diaspora to avoid misinformation?

You should know that the honourable Minister of State, Labour of Employment, Mr. Festus Keyamo is media personified too, and that said, don’t forget that, it is a ministry, so there are templates in place already regarding all that, I can assure you that, with what we’re planning, it is a new dawn in information dissemination.

Naija Standard Newspaper: What media strategies will you engage through an aggressive media communication in your ministry to attract Foreign direct investment into Nigeria using your ministry as a major contact?

I’ve only spent few days and I can tell you that, the personality of the person of the honourable Minister of State Labour and Employment is already attracting interest from foreign partners, the other day, we had Mr. William’s Dominic who’s the Political Counselor at the British Embassy at the ministry to discuss possibly synergy on foreign investments and cooperation, that’s not only that, we have had high powered continental delegates visiting for same purposes too and this is just the beginning.

Naija Standard Newspaper: What lasting legacy will you like to leave behind at the end of your tenure in this ministry?

I believe so much in epitaph, and I think everyone does but what exactly we want might defer but as for me, am working to live above my yesterdays, always trying to leap higher and one of such is steps is this new venture which has added, yet to my resume and I thank God for this and pray for more.

Naija Standard Newspaper: Definitely, you and your boss had been great friends for a long time, can you describe how you first met, what sort of personality he is and how best you think he will make Nigeria proud?

Ummm….Yes my boss and I are close, can’t remember vividly now how it began but our friendship dates back to his glorious days at the Gani Fawehinmi’s chambers, I’ve always loved his brilliance, doggedness, and uprightness and I know he’s iconic, there’s more to his personality that people are not seeing, he’s a game changer who has lots to offer.

Naija Standard Newspaper: You have had an inspiring media career. Can you take us through the first time you became a journalist and high point of your media profession?

Taking you through my first experience as a journalist would probably require us doing an epistle, I remember we started journalism same day but in a nutshell, am one of the very few newsroom boys who started journalism when the media was interesting. There was no laptops to write then, and the whole organization only had 2 desktop computers, one to type and the other to plan the “hand-drawn” pages, we called it page planning, and the only way our editors were editing our stories was to tear your sheets to pieces and ask you to write from the beginning. It was like survival of the fittest then, Journalism is fun and I will choose it over any other profession again and again.

Naija Standard Newspaper: Now that you have picked up this appointment, how do you ensure your media publication, National Enquirer will keep publishing smoothly, running the administrative affairs even in your leave if absence from your media firm?