‘I WILL Make NIGERIA and AFRICA proud in ICAF Berlin International ARTS Festival 2017’-Oresegun Olumide, Nigeria’s Genius & Famous Multiple award-wining Artist

* PLANS to Showcase his Best OIL on Canvass Paintings

*Headlines MAIN EVENT on Saturday, November 11, 2017 from 12:00 PM to 11:00 PM (CET)

*TICKETS Sold-Out at Glashaus, Arena Berlin, Eichenstraße 4, 12435 Berlin

Germany

* Reveals hidden Secrets of his Outstanding Success in Arts-world

* Reasons his Arts design is far Brighter, Better, Appealing than Digital Pictures

*Why his Artworks cause Greatest Internet Sensation in AFRICA

*Social Media Trending: Attracted 18.7k fans on Instagram, 25k shares on Facebook, 12.6k on Twitter, 10.5k on Snapchat, 9.4k on Tumblr, 12.6k on Google Plus

*Ceremony celebrates the Best of EUROPE and AFRICA under one roof

*Historic event organized by Simply International LTD, a Maltese registered Travel & Tourism solutions company in the European Union zone

YOU DON’T NEED to see him in person to like him. His creativity is out of this world, as he always think outside the box. His artistic works are in the mould of a genius, as he obviously possess extra-ordinary abilities, always towing the path of honor. His artistic woks caused the greatest internet sensation across social media in Africa. ORESEGUN OLUMIDE, a Nigerian Artist, born in Lagos has by dint of hardwork, determination, vision, constant self-practicing, appraisal and belief proven that dreams do comes through if you never give up your aspiration, no matter how long it is delayed. Don’t think the artworks are pictures, but far more captivating than pictures taken on digital camera. It’s incredibly oil on canvass painting-out of the ordinary you will agree. His art works are speechless. Breath-taking. Awesome. Alluring, highly attractive, real and evoke the truism in the philosophy of W.F. Kinsella that “Success is getting what you want, happiness is wanting what you get.” The historic ceremony is being staged by Simply International is a Maltese registered Travel & Tourism in the EU zone with tickets already sold-out. In this EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW WITH GEORGE ELIJAH OTUMU, AMERICAN BUREAU CHIEF, Naija Standard Newspaper, this graduate of Yaba College of Technology in Lagos whose appearance on social media attracted 18.7k fans on Instagram, 25k shares on Facebook, 12.6k on Twitter, 10.5k on Snapchat, 9.4k on Tumblr, 12.6k on Google Plus, discussed hidden Secrets of his Success, plans to make Nigeria/Africa proud in the coming International Culture & Art Festival (ICAF) slated for Saturday, November 11, 2017, Showcases Best Arts work and sundry issues.

Q: What kinds of arts work on canvass are we expecting you to showcase to the world in this International Culture of Arts Festival (ICAF) Berlin Arts Festival on 11 November 2017?

We are preparing very well for this ceremony holding on Saturday, November 11, 2017 from 12:00 PM to 11:00 PM (CET) at Glashaus, Arena, Eichenstraße 4,

12435, Berlin, Germany. We are headlining the ICAF MAIN SHOW : 12.00 PM – 6.00 PM. Our Artworks collection are the best and we will make Nigeria and Africa extremely very proud in Berlin by next month.

Q: Are you planning to reflect Nigeria’s rich, cultural heritage in all your paintings?

I will be showcasing our major and most beautiful and fascinating works from our 2016/2017 collections. I have long been working on projecting Nigeria culture and heritage now and in future.

Q: Are you certain that you will be the winner of this Arts Festival in Berlin?

It is not a competition. The festival is not a competition but I am sure my work will create immeasurable mark in the minds of the people in Berlin.

Q: What are the secrets of your successful artistic paintings?

Hard work has been the secret of my success, which also applies to my work.

Q: How come all your paintings are so real, far brighter than live-pictures?

My painting looks real because I wanted it to look like that. As such, I spend more weeks on a piece.

Q: In this ICAF Arts Festival in Berlin, can you tell us precisely the various arts on oil paintings you will be displaying?

Most of the work I am showcasing are outstanding works from 2016 till date.

Q: How come most of your paintings are always water, oil reflected?

Most of my painting works are water reflected since I found it challenging. Every time water bodies flow, it flows in different directions and create interesting reflections that challenge my creativity.

Q: Why do you always use children in various pose as a drawing point for your artistic display?

I use children always in my paintings because I feel they are innocent and they are very close to me. By that I could tell my own story through them (the children), that is through the African child stories.

Q: How does Nigerian society inspire your paintings?

Every societies I am increased my inspiration through social content, values and cultural activities.

Q: What artistic concept and ideas stand you ahead of other artistes in the Berlin International Arts Festival?

I think my hyperrealism will have a lot to say in the mind of the European community.

Q: What are the full details of your Berlin International Arts Festival itinerary to ensure you make a lasting impression on the show?

I will leave that for the organizer since they have all arrangements in place.

Q: What evergreen legacy are you leaving behind in this International Festival that will make all the guests, visitors and co-participants in the Berlin Festival to make you stand out?

I think I would leave a remarkable legacy in the minds of co-participants and visitors through what I showcase from my best collection. I want to aasure Nigerians my artworks will have a lot to say about greatness of African story from an African artist.

Q: In ONE WORD, tell us how you intend to make NIGERIA very proud in this much talked about foreign arts festival?

I have said it earlier that my art will rewrite a new perspective in looking at African arts in the landmarks of European museums and art gallery across the world.

Q: Finally, how can you be reached for other foreign arts festivals and for people interested in buying your precious arts works?

I can be reached through my social media account @ oluhyperclassical. Facebook: Oresegun olumide. Fan page: Olumideoresegun.