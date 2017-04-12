EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW IN AMERICA:

Royal Family Lineage of Omo Afidipote in Ijebu Ode: Late Father was BALOGUN of Ijebuland, Boba Shuwa of Ijebu Imoru, Baba Egbe Bobajolu of Ijebuland. Father was Childhood friend of Ogbagba Abgotewole Oba Sikiru Adetona. His Uncles are-Otunba Micheal Olasubomi BALOGUN, The Olori Omo ba; Late Chief Bayo KUKU, Chief Sunny KUKU, Olorogun of Ijebuland, Alayeluwa Oba Imoru, Alhaji Sikiru Balogun Gbogboigba, Giwataju Ashiru Balogun and Aunt-Iyalode Kudirat Olateju SHOTE

WHICHEVER WAY YOU look at it, this man loves NIGERIA, cherishes the rich African culture and heritage of Africa’s most populous black nation on earth. Not only does his sharply dressed Nigerian attire and native beads to match attract attention globally, even Americans fall in love with his deep sense of African tradition wherever he goes. For some weeks, the integrity of Abimbola AKILE Balogun was questioned by some Nigerians who doubt his African cultural status in United States. This kept the social media busy with various assumptions, insinuations. As trained Investigative journalists, we thought it fit to look for this Nigerian man in the center of the storm and hear directly from him. We drove down from Arlington to the heart of Dallas, Texas to have an interactive session with him. Not only did he open up in a chat with GEORGE ELIJAH OTUMU, AMERICAN FOREIGN BUREAU CHIEF, Naija Standard Newspaper, he reacted immediately to rumors being peddled against him, so that truth be told once and for all.

QUOTE: ‘Culture makes people understand each other better. And if they understand each other better in their soul, it is easier to overcome the economic and political barriers. But first they have to understand that their neighbour is, in the end, just like them, with the same problems, the same questions’-Paulo Coelho

Q: We are very happy that you have finally taken time out to clear the air on so many issues that has been affecting Nigerians, particularly Yoruba community here in America. We are happy you are ready to put the record straight as it is. You are known as AKILE of Ijebuland…right?

A: I am the AKILE of Dallas. People, as in Nigerians from all walks of life call me that.

Q: As AKILE of Dallas, there had been some sort of allegations like a kite being flown by some Nigerians in America and back home that you claimed you are the King of Dallas. How far true is it?

A: Thank you so much. I am so happy to be here with you. In particular, when people say I am a King, I am not the King of Dallas. People call me King of Dallas. Who am I to say I am a King? Where will I get the crown from? But wwhat really happens is that the way I dress traditionally, conduct myself with dignity in Yoruba community on may occassions by my cultural dress sense; mostly dressing as King, alot of people love me about it because I passionately love Nigerian culture. People began calling me AKILE of Dallas close to 17 years ago, I did not call myself that name. As time passes, millions of people in Nigeria and Overseas started addressing me as a King. That was when they (Nigerians and Americans) began calling me the King of Dallas. And I said okay, the voice of men is the voice of God. That is what it is. I am not a King. People are the ones calling me the King of Dallas. I did not call myself a King.

I strongly believe it is because of a lot of positive things I have been doing to rebrand Nigeria’s culture at home and Abroad that made people call me King of Dallas. For that reason, whenever Nigerians are doing any festival here in America, they invite me and honor them with my presence. People will say he is dressed like a King and they will be calling me King.

Q: Some people alleged that your Facebook profile page showed ‘His Royal Monarch’, HRM, depicting you as King enjoying royal monarchy. Can you clear the air on that?

A: On that…actually I am from a royal family. I am from a Royal family back home in Nigeria, ‘Omoafidipotemole ni Ijebu Ode.’ Then my dad is late-Balogun of Ijebuland, J.A, Balogun of Ijebuland. My dad been Balogun of Ijebuland for 30 years, my mum too came from a Royal family ‘Omoafidipote idile Oba,’ ibe ni won ti jade’, translating that was where my mum came from. Like I said I am from a royal family, that is why I dress this way all the time. If you try to look back at the way my dad dressed throughout his lifetime, you will know. Even Subomi Balogun, ‘Olori omo’Oba’ is my uncle. He is my real blood uncle. ‘Bia se man dress ni odo wa ni yen’, meaning ‘that is how we dress in our family circle.’ We are from a royal family. That is what I got to say about that.

Q: So, when were you installed AKILE of Dallas?

A: You know what? I wish they can install me now as AKILE of Dallas…like I said earlier, people gave me the name and title of AKILE of Dallas. As a matter of fact, older people gave me that name AKILE of Dallas, not young men of my age. All those elders I would not want to mention their names. They are watching me because they all know I am saying the truth. There is a man who knows himself as being the first person that called me the AKILE of Dallas. Then I asked him why he was calling me ‘AKILE of Dallas’? Also, there is an old man that always call me ‘AKILE ni o ni ilu, Oba ni ola’ra oko’, meaning ‘AKILE owns the city, the King owns the people in the village.’ But when I asked him why he called me the name, he said whenever he calls me ‘AKILE ni o ni ilu’, I should reply him by saying ‘Oba ni ola ‘ra oko.’ Ever since that time, people of all races have been calling me AKILE of Dallas. Not long after, people started calling King of Dallas too, just because of the way I dress.

I must confess to you that I love culture. ‘Awon eniyan ni ko fe ki nkan gberi, ti won ba ti ri nkan ti odara’, translates ‘It is people that don’t allow good things to last longer, whenever they see anything good.’ I deeply love Nigerian culture. I wear ‘Agbada’, Nigerian flowing ‘Babaringa’. I feel they (some Nigerians) don’t want me to grow in life. They just want to blackmail me on Facebook, social media platforms simply for my undying love for showcasing Nigerian culture.

Q: There were other allegations that if you had wanted to only be celebrating Nigerian culture, you could have been called ‘Oba Asa AKILE of Dallas. What is your take on that?

A: Like you said ‘Oba Asa AKILE’ is still like a King being King of culture. I like it profoundly. If I am being given ‘Oba Asa’ I will take it. Whatever honor I am bestowed, I will receive it. Like I earlier said, I cannot make myself to be a King. People always call me King of Dallas, ‘AKILE of Dallas’. The true meaning of ‘AKILE is Oba’, and ‘Oba means King.’ For instance, Oba Sikiru Adetona, ‘ti won ba ma soo, won ani AWUJALE Ogbagba agbodewole.’ I don’t have to say I am King myself. People have been calling King of Dallas since. ‘AKILE, all the legbe legbes in Ijebuode-like Bobamaiyegun Akile, To’balase Akile, always put AKILE at the back of their titles. They don’t put Awujale at the back of their titles, but AKILE.’

Q: How come some people here in United States and back home in Nigeria whom you know very well claim there was a letter allegedly signed, released by a personal assistant to Ooni of Ife stating that Texas does not have any Yoruba King and your name was imprinted in the letter to steer clear from parading yourself Yoruba King in Dallas?

A: Thank you so much. I am not Oba. I am not a King. I have said it repeatedly many times. If I say I did not see that letter, I would be lying. I saw the letter. Then I called the guy who wrote and signed the letter purportedly from Ooni of Ife’s office. I asked him who wrote the letter, he replied it was from him. I told him I needed to explain myself to him. I assured him I never planned or intend to call myself a King. I asked him why he did not call me before he wrote the letter, to inquire from me what really happened. Then, I would have explained myself to him. The essence was for him to have listened to both sides, not hear one side of an issue, and taken position. I told him that was unfair, which was why I called him. He (Ooni of Ife’s personal assistant) told me that he wanted only peace in Dallas. He assured me that he will be coming over to United States by January 2018, and I replied him that we will see by then.

After that, I saw a letter written by a lady called ‘Erelu Onaneye’ where my name was mentioned. I was surprised. She just sent the ‘Disclaimer Letter’ to the social media lying against me. Anyways, I am happy. You know why I am happy? I am happy that a lot of people now know me. Ooni of Ife now recognized me here in Texas. That means I am so strong and forceful. ‘Eniyan nla ni mi,’ meaning ‘I am great man’ for Ooni of Ife to have written me a letter. Don’t be surprised that Ooni of Ife may not even be aware of this letter. I know that Ooni of Ife is very busy daily to be writing me a letter that somebody in America calls himself the King of Dallas?

I have not met Ooni of Ife one-on-one, trust me, he does not have time for all of these. Even if Ooni had decided to intervene, he would have looked for elderly Nigerians in America to talk to me and bury the matter. They would not have to go the social media talking about me for all people of the world to be casting aspersions and venom on me, finding fault, where there is no fault. ‘Mo ba aso wiwo ni ile ni. Omo bo’lorogun lan’shi wo. Shiwo shiwo lan’showo.’ This means my family work very hard, when they make money, they buy rich, elegant Nigerian native outfits to look flamboyant always.

Q: But why will Erelu Oodua Mabel Onaneye and few others claiming on social media that AKILE Abimbola Balogun is a scam and a fraudster, even when few Nigerians commented on Facebook that you may be popularizing Nigerian culture Abroad?

A: If these character assassinations on me continues, I cannot stop them. Trust me, they will stop themselves when time comes. I am not going to talk about that one. They will certainly stop themselves. I know if I want to urgently stop that I can drag them to the Court. ‘Ori ti’o ba ma de Ade, ko ni sha lai ma de Ade’, meaning ‘The head that will wear a crown will certainly wear a crown.’ ‘Ori ti’o ba ma J’Oba, ko ni sha lai ma ‘J’Oba’, translates ‘The head that will become a King, will certainly be a King.’ ‘Ariwo, Okiki ni,’ means ‘Noise is Fame.’ All those Obas that had become Kings, there are lots of gossip, rumors made against all of them in different ways before they became Kings, yet they eventually became Obas. Social media cannot bring me down. I am still going to be going where my God send me. I have been in United States of America for 17 years, and people have been calling me King of Dallas for that long. I have never had this kind of issue before.

Q: As a businessman, don’t you think these character assassinations would affect your trade relationship with your business partners one way or the other?

A: I know they (my business partners) may be swayed by these lies against me, but I am certain they will not believe a shred of the lie, since they know I am a man of integrity. A lot of people knew me for a long time. You should know that while majority of people are speaking good of you, few others would always try to run you down. That is why I am not bothered by what they say. I am still going to be myself, anyday, anytime.

Q: Meaning that if this allegation and mudslinging continues the more on your character, you are not going to be moved?

A: Whatever I am going to do is within me. ‘Gbogbo nkan ti maaa se, owa ni okan me’, meaning ‘All steps I will take to address these issues are in my heart.’ Let them keep talking, running their mouth all over the world. I am so happy though that alot of people who don’t know me before, now see my sincerity. If those who peddle lies against me, truly know me, they will stop immediately. By all they are doing, alot of people who never knew me before will begin to know me from far and wide. I am very happy that earlier letter came from Ooni of Ife’s palace. I have not met Ooni of Ife in my life but I am happy Ooni of Ife is writing me a letter directly. ‘Awujale Ogbagba Adetona’ have not written me for once. I know my King. He has no time for someone in America trying to rebrand Nigeria’s rich cultural heritage Abroad.

Even when I attend parties here in America, I dress in rich Nigerian native attire as if I am in Nigeria due to my undying love for Nigerian culture. I wear my Agbada and beads for people to easily see that I am proud of my Nigerian culture and that is where I come from. You don’t have to be in United States here shirt and trousers all the time. I am helping to rebuild Nigeria’s rich culture in America.

Q: What informs your dressing in full Nigerian attire and when did you start dressing this way?

A: Wow, If you want to know that one, it has been a long time. We dress elegantly in my family because my late dad (Olorun ki o fi orun ke’won), meaning ‘May he continually rest in peace,’ is a fashion Czar. In my life time, I have never seen my dad dressed in shirt and trousers. ‘Buba ati Sokoto, baba mi k’owoori.’ He would always wear Agbada. I grew with that rich Nigerian culture, that is what ‘haters’ don’t understand. What I am saying is alot of people knew me from Nigeria, alot of people knew me from Ijebu Ode. These people who knew me know what I am saying is true.

Q: Do you see yourself succeeding your late dad in legacy and becoming the next Balogun of Ijebuland?

A: Of course Yes. I am fully following my dad’s legacies.

Q: So when do you think you will become the next Balogun of Ijebuland?

A: For that one, I live it totally in God’s hands. God will do it. Trust me, God will do it when time comes. I have been doing this, wearing native attire for a long time. I have never had this issue. May be now Ooni of Ife is fully going to step in…you can never know.

Q: How do you feel by people you think you knew who are your supposed friends that joined some others to disparage your hard built reputation?

A: ‘Ile aiye laaba, ti awon kan ma ma binu eniyan,’ means ‘It is this world we met it that some people will be envious of you.’ Since the lies people spread on me on social media, alot of Nigerians are loving me the more. I am not minding them, but moving on with my wife. I am very happy I have a lovely wife who understand me so well. Reasons being that if my wife does not have the native wisdom, trust me, this lies could bring me down. My wife knows me very well. I never hide anything from my wife. All what they are saying I don’t care, as long as God is behind me and my wife stands at my back. As long as my lovely queen supports me, I am fine.

Q: Will you say this issue that happen to you will indirectly affect other Nigerians here in America who intend popularizing Nigeria Yoruba culture in their native attires?

A: It will certainly not affect them. Sure, alot of people proobably wear Agbada the wway I wear it, but they don’t wear it passionately the way I wear it. ‘Won kan nbinu ori ni.’

Q: What sort of business do you do in America in the past 17 years?

A: That is a big question. What I do now: I buy cars, sell car, send them home to Nigeria. I have a house I am building back home. I am building a big hotel back home because I am trying to see that when I am 60 years I may finally go back to Nigeria.

Q: You mean relocate back to Nigeria finally?

A: I cannot be here in United States the rest of my life. I will still go back home. ‘Ile l’abo sinmi oko,’ meaning ‘East or West, home is home.’

Q: So you have only been buying cars and selling them for 17 years in USA?

A: No. You will agree with me that when you first arrive United States, you have to do some jobs then for survival.

Q: Nigerians will like to know the business you were doing when you first arrive America so other people can learn and be inspired…

A: Let me put it this way: When you first come to United States, after knowing fully well that you were not born in America, there are some certain jobs you will be doing. I used to be a private guard officer. I did the job for awhile been an easy job for me.

Q: Did you ever work in any American grocery store?

A: No. Private security guard was the lowest job for me. After then, I saved some money and went fully into buying and selling of cars from USA into Nigeria. That is what i love to do. Back home in Nigeria, I trade in different car parts in Ibadan, Ifeleye, and other cities. Do yo know what they call me that time in Ifeleye as ‘Alafedodo,’ they don’t call me ‘Dododawa’. In the whole of Ifeleye, Ibadan, people call me ‘Alafedodo.’ ‘Alafe’, means ‘Eni ti o nsafe, tio’n jaiye.’ They call me ‘Jaiyejaiye’, ‘Choplife’ in Ibadan. For those that know me, ‘Alafe dodo, Alafe, Alafe.’

Q: You are using this medium to tell the world that at no time were you ever the ‘King of Dallas’?

A: Like I said earlier, If they want to make me a King, they can go ahead and do it. I am not a King. People in Dallas call me King. And then again something happened recently about a Nigerian King, Oba Taofeek (Kabiyesi Alaiyeluwa). He came to Dallas, gave some Nigerians some cheiftaincy titles. I was invited as a guest in the event. Some ‘busy-bodies’ just carried wrong information as in rumors that I gave people chieftaincy titles. They alleged that I took money from those Nigerians given titles. I did not. The royal monarch came from Nigeria. Oba Taofeek from Lagos. He gave them the title, not me. I was invited there. I observed that whenever Nigerians are having any cultural ceremony, they always invite me. When they invite me, I had to honor it as my long lasting love for Nigerian culture. I was invited by some people to Chicago for Nigerian cultural event. People know the way I dress, which is why when I pass by you, people will ask: who is that man? Is he a King or not?

Q: There was another allegation that you paid the sum of $500 to a Nigerian royal monarch who installed you AKILE of Dallas…

A: ‘Ewoo won kan nso ni,’ meaning ‘Look, they are just saying it,’ I never paid anyone any money. I never paid nobody $500. What I heard was what happened two days ago that I gave some people some titles and I collected $500. That is the lie the haters are telling everybody on soocial media. That is a big lie. Then there is somebody called ‘Erelu’, which is ‘Oye abiyamo.’ She is not Erelu Oodua. I don’t want to go through that route right now.

She (Mabel Onaneye) is from ‘Erelu Ye wade’ or something like that. People of her community are not more than 200 in total. 200 people from where she comes from ‘Erelu Ode Aiye.’ That was why their community gave her ‘Erelu of Ode Aiye” title, not ‘Erelu Oodua.’ She is ‘Erelu of Ode Aiye,’ not ‘Erelu of Oodua.’ Ooni of Ife has not given her the title. ‘Ta’lo fi je’, meaning ‘Who installed her.? The late Ooni of Ife never gave her the title. I don’t know where she got ‘Erelu Oodua’ from? That is a fake title she is parading about in America. She is only ‘Erelu of Ode Aiye.’ She is a scam. Erelu Oodua Mabel Onaneye is a scam. I am not lying. People can ask her. She is not ‘Erelu of Oodua’ because the last Ooni of Ife never knew nor install her as such. ‘Eni to o baje laabe Ooni of Ife, ni won npe ni Erelu Oodua’, meaning ‘Whoever Ooni of Ife install is called Erelu Oodua.’ Or Alaafin Oyo can install ‘Erelu Oodua’, because he knows the meaning and significant. She is just from a little town.

Q: But why do you think delibrately go ahead to allegedly run you down on social media platforms?

A: I don’t know why she hate me so much.

Q: Have you met her before?

A: Yes, of course. We took pictures together before. She used to call my phone in the past, sometime during late hours in the night. We never went out on a date. I never said I wanted to date her.

Q: Do you think she was interested in you those times?

A: I had no idea. I don’t know why she just hate me this much. Even if I had done anything wrong…she is supposed to call me and tell me the issue and we resolve it amicably. We have various elders from Ibadan, Ijesha, and many more here in America…that may have intervened. She could have spoken to any of these Nigerian elders if she had had any contrary views. She did not. You don’t have to go on social media be blackmailing me all over the place. You know I have a wife and a kid…why are you embarrassing me?