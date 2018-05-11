EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW IN AMERICA:

‘Miss NIGERIA International not related to Miss Nigeria Beauty Pageant’-VANESSA EKEKE, Founder/Executive Producer, Miss Nigeria International

…Onye Osemenam emerges reigning Miss Nigeria International, tackles issue of homelessness as pet project during tenure

*Ex-Beauty Queen creates platform for young Nigerians girls resident in United States to fulfill their dreams, plan to re-brand Nigeria’s image Overseas

*Vows: ‘We are set to advance the global cause of women by using education, creativity and community service to engage the girls to do something meaningful’

SHE IS VERY BEAUTIFUL, INTELLIGENT AND CHARMING. SHE WAS FORMER MISS COMMONWEALTH QUEEN. VANESSA EKEKE is the founder and Executive Producer of newly formed Miss Nigeria International pageantry. From her base in Minnesota, United States she shook America’s entertainment industry as she successfully staged the maiden edition of the beauty fiesta. In this Exclusive Interview with GEORGE ELIJAH OTUMU, AMERICA Foreign Bureau Chief, Naija Standard Newspaper, Vanessa talked about the inspiration behind her pageantry, her plans to re-brand Nigeria and why her fashion event is not in any way connected to Miss Nigeria beauty competition in Africa’s most populous black nation in the world

Naija Standard: What inspired your constant celebration of Nigeria’s culture through

the platform of Miss Nigeria International?

A: My experience as an Ex-Beauty Queen informed my decision to create a platform that would afford other young Nigerian girls living in the USA the opportunity to have the same experience I did and discover their hidden talents.

Naija Standard: What are some of the greatest challenges you had to overcome to

annually stage this arts/cultural show?

A: Some of the biggest challenges we face in the process of organizing this Pageant was getting sponsorship and also getting the girls to brace the courage to compete

Naija Standard: How are you using Miss Nigeria International platform to re-brand

Nigeria’s image Overseas?

A: The Miss Nigeria International platform is poised to advance the global cause of women by using education, creativity and community service to engage the girls to do something meaningful for themselves and their immediate communities.

Naija Standard: What are some of the highpoints of Miss Nigeria International

achievements over the years?

A: This is our first outing, however, we hope to become the biggest, the brightest and the best platform for empowering women beyond excellence

Naija Standard: How do you source for funds here in United States to regularly stage

this show?

A: We had no corporate funding for our very first competition. However we had a lot of support from well-meaning family and friends who believed in this cause. In future we will be reaching out a lot of corporate organizations and philanthropic institution whose sponsorship policies align with our vision and mission

Naija Standard: How do you get Nigerian born female models in the Diaspora to apply as

candidates for this fashion fiesta?

A: Some of our contestants came by referral, Others came through direct search and called themselves to inquire about the competition while another group connected to us via the last concluded Igbofest in Minnesota

Naija Standard: What relationship does Miss Nigeria International have with Miss

Nigeria back home?

A: We are two separate organizations not affiliated with each other. However the common name base that we share clearly puts us on a path where future collaboration cannot be avoided sole for the advancement and promotion of Nigerian culture and identity.

Naija Standard: Can you take us through your Miss Nigeria International show this years?

A: The planning for Miss Nigeria International Pageant 2018 began in 2016. The vision was born in July 2015 and since then, a dedicated team of enterprising young women have worked day and night to bring this vision to reality. Its taken a lot of sleepless nights, sacrifice, commitment etc to make this happen

Naija Standard: What price did your organisation accord the winner of 2018 Miss Nigeria

International and how about her background information?

A: The winner of the 1st annual Miss Nigeria International Pageant will receive $5000 in cash and gifts plus an opportunity to represent Nigeria at an International Pageant.

Naija Standard: What charity projects here in America is the current Miss Nigeria

International undertaking for the society?

A: Onye Osemenam the current Miss Nigeria International has choose to tackle the issue of homelessness as her pet project during her tenure.

Naija Standard: How do you ensure Miss Nigeria International steer clear of scandal

that may ruin the reputation of your brand?

A: A binding contract that clear all Dos and Donts and as well as manner of conduct during the tenure of MNI 2018 had been signed between the reigning queen and the organization with the understanding that in the event that she is found short, her position could be terminated and the 1st runner up immediately assumes the title of Miss Nigeria International 2018

Naija Standard: How do you promote ‘wear Nigeria, rebrand Nigeria’ outfits Abroad

A: As an organization we are very committed to promoting “Wear Nigeria” by Patronizing designers of Nigerian attires and dressing Nigerian to many events

Naija Standard: Finally what messages do you have for the Nigerian Fashion Industry,

Fashion Designers’ Association of Nigeria and President Muhammadu Buhari’s

administration?

A: The Nigerian fashion industry is huge and growing so rapidly. My one message to the designers would be to maintain originality and stick to a niche in design. Specialization is key and finding that one area to focus on is better than being a jack of all trade and master of none

