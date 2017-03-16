EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW:

‘INFLATION, Living Standards of the Masses Unprecedented in Nigeria’-Dr Joe Odumakin, President, Women Arise for Change Initiative …We are Back to the Days of Military in Nigeria, Suppression of Legitimate demands of the People

*Corruption War is not exclusive responsibility of the Civil Society

*BUHARI has not lived up to the expectations of Nigerians, Citizens are largely disappointed

*Unemployment largely responsible for the level of kidnapping and other crimes

*Assailants have been after my LIFE from military dictatorship time to advent of democracy in Nigeria

*Nigeria’s History can’t be completely written, without a considerable mention of Olusegun Obasanjo

*PLUS Evergreen lessons learnt from GANI FAWEHINMI

DR JOE ODUMAKIN is a firebrand Human Rights activist in Nigeria and a popular figure in the nation’s Civil society bodies. She is focused, steadfast in her beliefs and very courageous. She is bold, daring and hold every administration in Nigeria accountable for their stewardship in office. Due to her boldness, several attempts were made on her life by agents of the State during the Military government till the advent of Democracy in Africa’s most populous black nation. She is President, Women Arise for Change Initiative. In this rare interview, she bares her mind on sundry issues relating to ‘Nigeria’s Inflation, Economy, appraisal of President Buhari’s government, High crime rates and her nostalgic mentoring from late Chief Gani Fawenhinmi, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria, SAN and what Gani would have done if alive today, as captured by AJOKE MOMOH, REPORTER, LAGOS & GEORGE ELIJAH OTUMU/FOREIGN BUREAU CHIEF, UNITED STATES

Q: How will you access the Economic situation in Nigeria presently?

The current economic situation in Nigeria is such, that has attained an all-time unprecedented position, particularly when you consider issues such as inflation, unemployment and the living standard of our people.

Q: How do you describe the Human Rights circumstance in the country?

It has not been impressive and sad enough, where are beginning to have instances that can be compared to the days of the military in Nigeria. We have recently experienced several attempts to suppress the agitations and legitimate demands of the people, and this is not good enough, for our democratic credential, as a nation.

Q: Do you think President Buhari’s health can confidently cope with the task of governance?

The task of governing a country like Nigeria, is such a tedious one that requires both physical and mental capabilities. On the health of the President, I think is only the President that knows how he feels hence the ability to face the laborious task of governance is his although we have seen that the country can still work even with his absence, with the kind of Deputy he has.

Q: What steps are Human Rights communities taking to legally fight for good governance, chase away corruption in Nigeria?

The task of ridding any society of corruption is a collective effort that involves the citizens, government and every stakeholder. It should not just be seen as an exclusive responsibility of the Civil Society. On the fight for good governance, we have stepped up our advocacy for good governance at every level in the country. This nonetheless, requires stakeholders support, particularly the media, as a means of sensitizing the citizens to complement the effort of the civil society.

Q: Has there been any attempt on your life since you have been fighting for the people?

There have been several attempts particularly from the agents of the state, both at the time of the military dictatorship and the advent of democracy in Nigeria.

Q: Will you say President Buhari has failed Nigeria regarding his electoral promises to the masses?

The time still available in the life of the administration may not warrant that we say that the President has totally failed in his promises to Nigerians, yet, the administration has not lived up to the expectations of Nigerians and the citizens are largely disappointed.

Q: Why do you think crimes in form of kidnapping and prostitution are common among young boys and girls in Nigeria?

The economic reality in our society, particularly the level of unemployment has been largely responsible for the level of kidnapping and other crimes in our society.

Q: What other projects are you presently into that will empower girl-child and women?

Our organization, Women Arise for Change Initiative is presently engaged in series of advocacy for women and girl child empowerment. These advocacies include the campaign against Gender Based Violence, Female Genital Mutilation, Girl Child education campaign and capacity building programmes for women in politics.

Q: What has been the toughest path of your human rights career?

There have been countless touch moments and only few can be recalled. I have had lots of detentions that were not recorded, but the one I can remember is that I have been detained about 17 times and the worst of the detention was at Alagbon. I was detained in Ilorin and I developed typhoid fever. I was detained for about three weeks, I was on treatment and my father came to sign an undertaking that I will be of good behaviour but I refused. The chairman of the Nigeria Labour Congress then, Comrade Bisi Fakayode, came with my father and appealed to me and said ‘he who fights and runs away, lives to fight another day’. When my father wanted to sign, I refused and so they left. After they left, the drip I was given was violently removed; infact, my vein tucked up and I was driven by road from Ilorin to Panti then to Alagbon.

Q: What lessons did you learn from Late Chief Gani Fawehinmi, SAN, a famous Attorney for the masses?

There were so many lessons learnt from the life of the great icon, who was one of my mentors and source of courage in activism. One important thing, is his passion for anything that has to do with the right of the people and his untiring commitment to the cause of the oppressed anytime and anywhere.

Q: If Gani Fawehinmi were to be alive, do you think he would have challenged severally President Buhari in court for anti-human policies?

Definitely, just like you and I know.

Q: Finally, Olusegun Obasanjo, former Nigeria’s President recently marked his 80th years birthday. Some Nigerians believe he was the best president we ever had, others believe he was the worst leader in Nigeria’s history. What is your position on this matter?

Chief Obasanjo has played his own role in our history as a Nation and there is no way the history of Nigeria can be completely written, without a considerable mention of Chief Olusegun Obasanjo. He is human, he has his shortcomings and also his many good sides. We can only as Nigerians, wish him well, as he attains that glorious age.