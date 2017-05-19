EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW INSIDE RICHMOND VIRGINIA:

‘My WIFE Delivered 3 BOYS, 3 GIRLS in American Hospital after 17 years of waiting upon the LORD’-Adeboye Taiwo, Nigerian elated man with Abrahamic faith

*Spends over 50million Naira for almost TWO decades searching for successful In-Vitro Fertilization

* Reveals how God wipe away their tears, What would have been the fate of the wife and babies if delivery happened in Nigeria

* Recalls few moments in the past when they were embarrassed by friends for not having their babies

* Reveal names of the babies as: Oluwasetemina (meaning God has done my own), Oluwajubeelo (God is more than that), Oluwashindara (God is still performing wonders). The GIRLS: Oluwafunmibi (God has given me this child), Oluwasemiloore (God has done me well) and MorayoninuOluwa (I have found joy in the Lord)

ADEBOYE AND AJIBOLA TAIWO are two Nigerian couple that believe in the efficacy of fervent prayers. After 17 years of childless marriage, not for once did they doubt the power and ability of God to give them a child. Their faiths were unshaken, resolute on power of God to do the miraculous. Even when friends scorn them, family members pressure them, they did not lose sight of the Omnipotence of God. Indeed, God made up for all the 17 years they have waited for a child. God gave them 1, 2, 3, 4, 5 and 6 children- 3 boys, 3 girls at the same time in a Labor and Delivery department of Virginia Commonwealth University Teaching Hospital (VCU) Richmond VA. USA. In this interview, ADEBOYE, husband to AJIBOLA narrate their whole experience, regarding how the wife delivers 6 children using a medical procedure whereby an egg is fertilized by sperm in a test tube or elsewhere outside the body

GEORGE ELIJAH OTUMU, UNITED STATES FOREIGN BUREAU CHIEF Reports

Q: Congratulations on your wife’s successful delivery. This is a doing of the Lord so marvelous in our sight.

A:Thank you so so much.

Q: It is a good news when our friend, Ambrose Somide told us that your wife has successfully delivered a sextuplets in a Virginia Hospital after 18 years of marriage…

A: After 17 years of marriage..

Q: After 17 years of marriage, your wife successfully put to bed 3 boys and 3 girls. When did she deliver?

A: She delivered successfully on the 11th of May 2017 (last week Thursday).

Q: What time did she deliver?

A: She delivered around 8:28.

Q: What is the name of the hospital in Virginia?

A: Labor and Delivery department of Virginia Commonwealth University Teaching Hospital (VCU) Richmond VA. USA

Q: How did you feel when you finally saw your wife delivered six children at once after waiting for 17 years?

A: I am so short of words. I am so grateful to God. And I have been taking to another level of believing in God that truly there is nothing the Lord cannot do. We are living witnesses of the true power of God. The Lord has wiped the possibility of doubt and shame in our lives. For almost 20 years, we have been trying, trying and failing. But God finally said YES, it was time for our fervent prayers built on faith to be answered. God deeply surprised us. HE has proven that HE alone is God over all mankind. There is no circumstance he cannot handle. There is absolute nothing he cannot do at all, only if we put our trust completely on HIM alone.

Q: Were there times before now you felt like giving up on God?

A: No, there was no time my wife and I ever contemplated giving up on God. Even though there were pressures from all angles, our eyes were fixed on Jesus Christ. I knew that God can do the unusual, something out of the extraordinary, beyond human comprehension. I see in my wife a younger sister. I cannot say because she has not been able to have baby for her husband, then advise her to leave her marriage? Never! I love my wife so much and I would always confess to myself that my wife would surely be the one to have my children for me. God truly answers prayer. Children are heritage of the Lord, given freely only the Lord alone.

Q: Are there pressures from your family for you to divorce your wife to marry a new woman due to the 17 years of waiting after marriage?

A: The issue would have come up, but I never permitted that to happen. I made it known to them that I love my wife so deeply. So they were extremely careful not to bring in bad suggestions my way because they know our faith in the God and trust in the Lord Most High. I assured them that my wife, Ajibola would surely give birth to baby for me at God’s own time and in His season.

Q: Can you quantify how much money you guys have spent in search of a successful In Vitro Fertilization, IVF?

A: I cannot quantify the money we have spent really…will I say N15million? No, we have spent much more than that..

Q: Can you tie a figure or range to the exact amount you have spent since 17 years ago till your wife eventually delivered here in America?

A: There are some amounts for tests here and there, so uncountable. It is more than N50million.

Q: At this point that your wife delivers successfully to the glory of God delivered through IVF. How much have you spent on these various IVF for people looking up to God for this kind of miracle?

A: Aside other expenses, we spent the sum of N3million on every IVF we have done. And these IVF were done FIVE TIMES.

Q: Which means you spent N3million each time an IVF was done on your wife by a team of experienced medical doctors?

A: We paid other medical tests outside the IVF. We keep spending money regularly without looking back during the 17 years. We did not want people to begin to think we did not genuinely love ourselves by not carrying out a comprehensive fertility and general medical checks. We did all medical tests, as such when people ask us, we always tell them we have done all medical examination only trusting completely in the Lord who answers prayer.

Q: What names are you going to call these beautiful six children?

A: The names of the BOYS are: Oluwasetemina (meaning God has done my own), Oluwajubeelo (God is more than that), Oluwashindara (God is still performing wonders). The GIRLS: Oluwafunmibi (God has given me this child), Oluwasemiloore (God has done me well) and MorayoninuOluwa (I have found joy in the Lord).

Q: The philosophical way you sound, does it mean you are going to embrace pastoral ministry, since your faith is obviously built up very well?

A: I have been involved and called by God into childrens ministry which is why I had been able to stand this far to the glory of God. I was able to withstand pressures from families, friends and colleagues at place of work. Imagine, working in a place for 10 years, and no one had ever come to your house for a naming ceremony of baby. They (the friends) would always say different things to discourage you thinking that my wife had given me something to ‘eat’, for loving her endlessly. They felt I was charmed, not knowing I have deepest calling for the ministry of children.

In Africa where I come from, if you are showing genuine love, affection and care to children without you having your own, they will gossip about you and wonder aloud why you have to be taking care of other peoples children without having your own. In spite of that, we were not discouraged. My wife set out a time apart to always be fully partake in children ministry.

Now that my six children are part of other children in the ministry, you can be sure that I will take care of the children ministry with happiness. This time around, no one will be thinking we are doing ritual, since our children are also actively in the ministry. That is the ministry God has committed into our hands. Let me use this medium to say for God to have given us these wonderful children, HE is making us to know that HE is committing us into the childrens’ ministry the more.

God want us to go out and let the world knows that no matter how much we have waited for a child, God still does answer prayers. Secondly, God want us to put our hope and trust completely on him.

Q: Can you explain why you so much cherish your wife?

A: I have seen my wife carrying pregnancy sine 20th March. When she was to be delivered of her children, I saw that she was between LIFE AND DEATH. I want to add that to my ministry for men to deeply cherish and love their wives. I appreciate my wife so much. I will tell my children to love their mother (my wife) more than me after God after I witnessed what she went through at the labour room in the hospital. They should love their mother beyond words.

Q: Do you have the plan to train the children in the way of the Lord?

A: Who am I? God has answered my prayers. Who am I to argue with him? God has blessed me with children. I am going to redouble my efforts now.

Q: Were there moments in the past you and your wife were embarrassed because you did not have your own children?

A: There was a day my wife visited her friend’s house. The moment her friend saw my wife, she covered her womb with cloth thinking my wife want to take her pregnancy away from her. When my wife got home, and she told me, I assured her not to worry that God will surely give us own own child.

Q: What lessons has life taught you?

A: LIFE has taught me that ultimate power belongs to God and only HIM can change someone’s story, not what men say, but what God says that count.

Q: What message do you have for Nigerian and African communities?

A: Whoever is trusting God for anything should never give up, but trust in the Lord in prayers, thanksgiving, then God will show Himself truly as answered prayers.