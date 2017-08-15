EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW:

‘NIGERIAN Media Not saying the Truth on President BUHARI’S Health Status’-Charles O’Tudor, foremost Brand Strategist, Principal Consultant of ADSTRAT BMC Limited

…Proffers blue print for Nigeria’s economy to be liberated out of the woods

* Government has to put in place policies that will boost the economy and get money in circulation

* ‘It’s natural to be ill and under weather. The spokesman to the president and other advisers need to come clean and transparent on the health status on the Commander in chief’

* Insecurity, Inconsistent Economic Policies creates Capital Flight and reduced Foreign Direct Investment

* ‘ADSTRAT also handled the PPP project that gave birth to the Cross River State Signage Agency from conception to commissioning’

* PLUS How his firm midwifed 13 Banks during the consolidation era

HE’S A VERY INTELLIGENT NIGERIAN, highly respected for his exceptional branding strategy as a public relations expert per excellence all over Nigeria. Charles O’Tudor is the Principal Consultant of ADSTRAT BMC Limited, Nigeria’s No 1 brand strategy professional. In this interactive session with GEORGE ELIJAH OTUMU, FOREIGN BUREAU CHIEF, UNITED STATES, Charles bares his mind on challenges facing the Nigerian economy, why the media, the presidency are not opened enough on the true state of health of President Muhammadu Buhari and best way to rebrand Nigeria

Q: As a Nigerian, brand strategist, the principal consultant of ADSTRAT Branding Management Consortium, what are the blue prints for Nigeria’s economy to be liberated out of the woods?

The Nigerian economy is in dire straits at the moment and requires dexterity and a more hands on approach. Nigeria urgently needs to diversify and reduce its dependence on oil as its main source of income. We are blessed with other resources both human and natural. This should be the focus.

Q: How do you think the inflationary and economic challenges Nigerians are facing presently can be solved or minimized?

Government has to put in place policies that will boost the economy and get money in circulation.

Q: In the area of communication, in what areas do you think the media section in Nigeria’s presidency are not flowing the right information to the Nigerian masses on the true state of health of President Muhammadu Buhari who has been undergoing medical treatment in London for over 2 months?

The media in the case of the presidency has remained economic with the truth in terms of information dissemination. The spokesman to the president and other advisers need to come clean and transparent on the health status on the Commander in chief. It’s natural to be ill or under the weather. Strategic deployment of the truth could have been an emotional buy in if deployed properly as at when due.

Q: How do you think Nigerian image can be positively rebranded Overseas?

It starts with self branding. Nigerians as individuals should be the ambassadors of the brand based on positivism. Our thoughts must be in synergy with our actions. We must painstakingly conduct a personal rebrand exercise. This must be based on national ethics and values. Finally,our leaders must desist from projecting our national flaws and focus more our strengths as a nation.

Q: Being a public speaker and a successful businessman, how do you think the National Orientation Agency, NOA, ought to have consistently pass on the policy of Buhari’s government to the grassroot level?

The policy of this government is and remains the eradication of corruption. To an extent this has been successful. There is a bit of sanity and discipline in the system. The national Orientation Agency should put in place a more strategic approach to create public awareness about same. Our communication effort must focus more at the local government level. This is the grassroots. A more holistic approach is critical.

Q: What do you think are the greatest factors working against Nigeria’s economic stability?

It’s two pronged. Firstly, insecurity. This no doubt has created capital flight and reduced foreign direct investment. Secondly, our economic policies are inconsistent with global trends and realities.

Q: How can Nigeria and Nigerians work together in bringing good image to the country?

By investing and projecting the positive attributes of the Nigerian brand. We must place emphasis on our strengths and not the weaknesses. There must be oneness and unity of purpose.

Q: What steps can Nigerian government take to receive Foreign Direct Investment from Western business bodies abroad?

Put in place measures that would ensure security of lives and property. Pay less lip service and work the talk. Invest more in the provision of infrastructure and structures that guarantee electricity supply and other basics that support economic development.

Q: Do you support the steps taken by some Nigerians praying for Buhari’s health recovery or you are behind those asking President Buhari to either ‘Return or Resign’?

I am not for and not against. No one can occupy a position of power without the involvement of God. God is involved and knows best. what I am after and what I think we should all be after is a better and more prosperous Nigeria with or without Buhari .

Q: Kindly lists some of your outstanding achievements in ADSTRAT Branding Management Consortium

ADSTRAT is an idea which is still evolving. We have had the privileged to consult and add value to brands across all sectors of the economy. ADSTRAT remains the only brand consulting firm that single handedly midwifed 13 banks during the consolidation era.

This no doubt has given us experience beyond our cumulative years in the industry. From aviation, fashion, movie, laundry, Furniture,banks and financial institutions,education, Government e.t.c we have been most privileged. The rebranding of Cross River state remains phenomenal case study as far as state branding is concerned in Nigeria. ADSTRAT also handled the PPP project that gave birth to the Cross River State Signage Agency from conception to commissioning.

Q: What lessons do you think Nigerian youths may learn from you in Branding, Public speaking and how to be a great entrepreneur?

Focus, Discipline and Consistency.

Q: What messages do you have for Nigerians at home and Nigerians in the Diaspora?

Lets all focus on building our brand ‘NIGERIA’ based on unity of purpose and positivism.Thank you and…Remain Oxygenated.