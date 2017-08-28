EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW:

UK Born Famous Blogger, Trained PhD philologist, SOLA OPESAN BROWN Takes Nigerian NOLLYWOOD by Storm…Hits Production with a Bloc Buster Movie ‘Terrain of POWER’

*Latest movie chronicles her life in Media, Public Relations, Film production

* Organizes MBE Improver Awards, Publishes Black European Magazines

*Studied Doctoral Program in Philology at prestigious University of La Laguna

*Shuttles beautiful worlds of Africa and EUROPE

*Vows: ‘I Will Expose SEX Slavery Movie Roles in Nigeria if I see Any’

SHE IS A CEREBRAL LADY, beautiful and highly intelligent. SOLA OPESAN BROWN is a Nigerian-British lady known for her MBE beauty pageantry, media awards, powerful blog in the Queen’s enclave for authoritative news stories. In this Exclusive Interview with GEORGE ELIJAH OTUMU, Foreign Bureau Chief, United States, Sola discussed her life, career, awards, and why she now shuttles Nigeria and Europe regarding her latest movie ‘Terrain of Power’

Q: What inspired you for entering into Nollywood, having done successfully as a media and public relations expert?

Oh… Thanks for acknowledging my love and passion for media and public relations, and also my impact in both fields.

Q: What led you into the movie: ‘Terrain of Power?

It’s a passion to tell my own story from the angle of a media person that wants to see positive change in the community.

Q: How difficult was it for you to have blended in Nigeria into Nollywood industry?

Hmmmm… I’m still in the journey.

Q: There are reports that many Nigerian film producers lure female actresses into sex slavery to get good roles. What do you think?

I heard so too, guess there must be some truth in it, but I can’t say much on that. When I’m 100% sure, as a media person, I will surely write about it.

Q: What is the story line behind your movie?

Power, Influence, leadership, community, love and jealousy

Q: Will you be acting movies in Nigeria now?

That’s the aim.

Q: How much did it cost you to produce this your latest movie: ‘Terrain of Power’?

Oh… I don’t want to talk about the cost. The success of it means so much to me than the money spent. For people to see it and make sense of it and appreciate it, matters most.

Q: Do we say that the movie is a reflection of your career, experience, adventure in the media and public relations?

Oh yes! it is. It has been some sort of butterfly in me that won’t let me rest. I had a bit of inner peace as soon as I got the script written. I’m still in the journey to make a good work out of it.

9. What lessons should Nigeria learn from your movie.

Influence makes sense, when used positively.

11. What are some of the challenges you face in combining acting to producing, media and public relations?

My experience in all what I do makes things easier. Remember, it’s not only media and public relations I’m into. I do beauty pageantry, awards, run a foundation that empowers the youth especially ladies and also supports orphans. I’m an interpreter (Spanish to English) and a well trained philologist up to doctorate level. I have been producing shows for the past 15 years, which I have done successfully in five countries. Show producing is an act of creativity just as producing movie, only that movies entails more. Well, both are in the same world.

Q: Does that mean you have finally relocated to Nigeria?

Nigeria is always home; but enjoying both beautiful worlds of Africa and Europe is so sweet.

Q: What is your plan to re-emphasize the use of celluloid in movies?

I know celluloid are flammable and could be dangerous, the use of it has reduced, non flammable thermoplastic are more in use. As I progress in the industry I will know more, surely I’ll write about it if need be.

Q: Take us through your childhood into adulthood?

I was a spoilt child, but well trained. Discipline and decency was and is a most. Giving back to the community has been part of me from childhood and I’m still building on it…I’m a humanitarian.

Q: Finally take us through the height of your enviable career?

Hahaha… thanks Mr Otumu, I’m still in the journey, trying my best to get better daily. Life is a college, we learn each day, they say. So, I’m still learning. I’m happy with life and I enjoy the happiness of others.

Thanks so much for this interview, trust me you are doing a great job. Keep it!