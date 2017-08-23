EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW:

‘WE are Dedicated to Improving Lives of Indigent People in Nigeria’-Bilkisu Kamadi, Ceo, Billycares Foundation

…BCF caters for the less privileged people in general

*Runs Skills’ Acquisition for Men, Women, Boys and Girls

*Assisted over 200 girls with funds to start small businesses for Independence

* Recalls Unforgettable moments after the demise of her mother

*Named UWAR MARAYU, mother of Orphans in Kano state

*How she survived as a 25 year old orphan from Federal Capital Territory, Abuja

BY GEORGE ELIJAH OTUMU/FOREIGN BUREAU CHIEF, UNITED STATES

BILIKISU KAMADI is a young lady, a 25 year old Nigerian from Federal Capital Territory, Abuja. She had spent years running Billycares Foundation (BCF), a registered Non governmental organization single-handedly. In this Exclusive Interview with GEORGE ELIJAH OTUMU, Foreign Bureau Chief,, United States, Bilikisu tells her story of grass to grace, survival after the death of her mother, passion for the less privileged children and much more.

Q: What informs the formation of Billycares Foundation?

Billycares is a charity dedicated to improving life of indigent people. Our vision is to ensure that we always have funds available to help as much indigent people as possible attain education and lead a peaceful life

Q: Which age groups, and people in the society is Billycares Foundation catering for?

BCF caters for the less privileged people in general. Though we concentrate more on the health and education of women and children. We have women, girls, men and boys. presently we are running skills acquisition programs for both gender and all age groups.

Q: What are the inspirations behind the establishment of your Foundation?

My mum died on 10/12/2011. That for me was when life started. I became shadow of my real self since I have only myself to rely on, I had to hustle to fend for myself. I turned my room in school into a restaurant. My lectures were from 2pm to 4pm so from morning to afternoon I cook and sell food to my fellow students for survival. I will just pack my mattress and clothes to one side every morning to give room for customers to sit. It wasn’t funny. Then I used to have a table sewing machine which I used in amending clothes. I made up my mind there and then that any less privileged child I come in contact with will not be left without education.

Q: Since you formed this Foundation, what are some of the challenges you have encountered?

Getting donors has been one of my major challenge, because of the increasing number of Non Governmental Organisation (NGO) these days, alot of people are not able to differentiate between the good and the bad ones. And again the issue of mobility has been of great challenge, we lost some vehicles already to Fulani men on the our way back from outreach.

Q: How much personal funds of yours ave you sunk into this Foundation to help humanity?

Almost every money I earn goes to my cause. Though I have the choice of ignoring some of these demands, but my conscience won’t let me be. I spent so much to the extent of getting loans from people. It is really not an easy task I must confess.

Q: Does your Foundation cares for the Girl-child, women empowerment?

Yes we do care for the Girls-child. As a matter of fact we just supported over 200 girls with funds to start small businesses.

Q: Is your Foundation caring for the Almajaris in Northern Nigeria?

We have supported quite a number of this kids in the aspect of education, clothing, feeding and so on. During one of our outreach in Kano state, I was named (UWAR MARAYU ) the mother of ALL orphans due to my care and passion for lee privileged.

Q: Who is Bilkisu Kamadi?

Bilkisu kamadi is a 25 year old orphan girl that caters for the less privileged children in Nigeria. I am from the Federal Capital Territory, the last of four kids from my mother’s side.

Q: Five years down the lane what accomplishments do you hope to have attained for Billycares Foundation?

In five years, I see BCF reaching out to more children, women all over the world. I see BCF putting smiles on the faces of the hopeless. In short, BCF give relive to indigent person.

Q: Does your Foundation cares for the ages and the elderly?

yes. we go round once every week to hospitals and homes of elderly people to tend to there needs in terms of medication, cleaning, washing, clothing, feeding and other house chores.

I have not received any support not to talk of recognition from the Federal government. Most of these people only donate and support NGOs owned by their kids,wives, relatives or friends.

Q: What assistance do you want from your state and the Federal government?

I want the support of every less priviledge children to spread throughout Nigeria.

Q: Finally, what lasting legacy will you like to be remembered for in Billycares Foundation?

I want BCF to make a difference around the world. Billycares will make a difference in the world of philanthropy.