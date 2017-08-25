EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW:

‘WE spend $30,000 Annually to Stage DDEA HUMANITARIAN AWARD in AMERICA’-Demian Ndubuisi Chukwu, Nigerian-American Chairman/CEO Deedee Group of companies, Maryland, USA

…I became Millionaire in Nigeria at the age of 37 years

*Designed to give award to those helping or giving back to the community, a way to encourage others to start helping the poor

*Still facing Lack of Sponsor, Divisiveness among Nigerians in Diaspora

* ‘This Year’s event holding September 16th in Baltimore Maryland, USA will feature German’s Superstar, Me-Razor and Nollywood Star, Charles Awurum’-Demian

DEMIAN NDUBUISI CHUKWU is an outstanding Nigerian entrepreneur, a businessman per excellence who cherishes everything relating to Nigeria by way of positively re-branding Africa’s most populous black nation on earth. This millionaire, humble and focus-looking Nigeria sits atop Deedee Group of companies which comprises Entertainment, Auto as Chairman/Chief Executive Officer in Maryland, United States. In an interactive session with GEORGE ELIJAH OTUMU, FOREIGN BUREAU CHIEF, UNITED STATES, Demian bares his mind on the success secret of his yearly DDEA Humanitarian Award, Shipping, Auto business, challenges, how he hit his first million some five years ago and plans to stage an unforgettable ceremony next month in Maryland, USA

Q: Tell us about Dee Dee Awards which has been making waves in United States

DDEA is a humanitarian Organization designed to give award to those helping or giving back to the community. It is also a way to encourage others to start giving to the poor.

Q: Take us through the success you have attained in this your annual awards?

DDEA have done a lot to encourage many people in helping the needy in the community.

Q: What standards have your awards-committee put in place to select award winners for this year?

The procedure for picking a winner is by recommendation which the organization will check for proof and make determination to ensure what has been said is true.

Q:What are some of the difficult challenges you had to overcome in staging this awards?

The challenges we face every year is lack of sponsor, and being our people (Nigerians in the Diaspora) are not united.

Q: Do people pay for your award or it is given out freely for people on their merits of achievements in their chosen career?

We don’t charge people for award rather people donate towards helping the needy.

Q: As Chairman/CEO of Deedee Entertainment and DDEA Hum.Award USA designed to thank people giving back, what other ways in form of charity are you giving back to the American society?

As the chairman ceo of Deedee Entertainment and DDEA Humanitarian Award USA other ways we give back to tthe society is by visiting the homeless and motherless babies home.

Q: What should we expect as surprises in this year’s event?

The supries for this year is that one of the most powerful actors in Nigeria’s Nollywood industry, Charles Awurum will be coming to our ceremony, including one of the biggest superstars in Germany Me-Razor. They will be here live.

Q: What inspires the formation of DeeDee Awards?

What made Deedee to start DDEA Humanitarian Award, had been looking at what people are doing everyday to help other people. I thought we need to say thanks to them in order to encourage them to do more and others by the way-side.

Q: How much does it cost you yearly to host this historic award?

DDEA cost us the sum of $25,000 to $30,000

Q: We also know that you own DeeDee Auto…do you have another company that trades in cars?

I have Deedee Auto which ship cars to Nigeria at cheaper rate, some we only charge half until you get the car then you pay the rest.

Q: What energy keeps you going in life to attain this rare feat?

It is God and people around me that give me the energy to carry on. These people includes my beautiful wife, who is the Vice President, Deedee Entertainment.

Q: Who are some of the award winners this year?

I can just mention a few including: Dave Adepoju (Blackphem),CeCe Maintain, Mrs. Pearl Williams, Ms Chichi Okonkwo, Lolo Ijeoma Okoro, Ms. Tigist Ousman, Princess Manka Bridget

Q: By next year, are you planning to host this award in another state here in America, instead of your base there in Maryland?

We can do it in any state that is willing to assist us here in America

Q: Can you take us through your childhood into adulthood?

During my early year in High school I love entertainment. Then, when I entered Federal Ploy Nekede I became director of Social. It was when I came to USA I started Deedee Records which I use to manage upcoming artist and promoting them. It later transmutes into becoming Deedee Entertainment which gave birth to DDEA Humanitarian Award that we use in helping people to meet their needs.