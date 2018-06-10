EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW WITH LATE (DR) SIR WARRIOR’S SON:

‘I Am NIGERIA’S KING of Highlife Music in America’ –Ajuzieogu Obinna Warrior

…’I feel My Father’s presence when I am on Music Stage, I always sense his spirit around me’

*’My father’s shoes are too big to be filled by any musician, His songs evoke fresh memories of meditation and make people think about their future’

*Still relates with Golden Voice of Oriental Brothers-Acquilla, others constantly

*Reveals: ‘My latest Album is titled IKENGA meaning ‘I am my Father’s son.’ The world will witness its unveiling in United States by December 2018′

* ‘My father’s music is special as it refuses to leave this generation’

* Performed for Peoples Club of Nigeria in Virginia Beach Concert, Played at African Music Entertainment Award in Wembley, London for Mbaise Community, United Kingdom

*PLUS how God cleared him from sexual assault allegation then as Baltimore Correction officer

DREAMS DO COME THROUGH. AJUZIEOGU OBINNA, the younger son of late Christogonus Ezebuiro Obinna, alias (Dr) Sir Warrior, Nigeria’s Highlife legend who had always reminded his father that he would one day be a highlife musician like his dad finally realized his aspiration as he is being crowned by Nigerian community here in United States as ‘Nigeria’s King of Highlife Music in America.’ He has been playing in concerts to huge electrifying crowd in Britain and America. In this One-on-One interview with GEORGE ELIJAH OTUMU, AMERICAN FOREIGN BUREAU CHIEF, Naija Standard Newspaper, this much-sought after musician by Africans discussed ‘Memories of Sir Warrior, His album unveiling coming up, concert shows worldwide, how he feels his father’s presence on music stage; plus how God absolves him from fake sexual assault then as Baltimore Correction officer.’

Naija Standard : How do you feel about the iconic music and legacy of (Dr.) Sir Warrior (your father) here Abroad?

Response: Legendary is doing something that people love and enjoy as human beings with evergreen impact. My father’s music is a special music that refuse to leave this generation. It refuses to leave the societal scene.

Naija Standard: Nigerians from all walks of life Overseas now call you ‘The King of Nigeria’s Highlife Music in America’ being that you constantly keep the fire of your father’s music burning…

Response: I feel very good. I am happy to be entrusted and be crowned by million of Nigerians Abroad as the King of Nigeria’s Highlife Music in America. It is a huge honor. I will accept that. My father’s shoes are too big for any musician to fill. For me, I wanna make my own song, celebrating my father’s legacy and making my own impact in the music world globally.

Naija Standard: Can you take us through some of the music shows you have performed recently?

Response: My last shows were at Peoples Club of Nigeria at a Virginia Beach Concert. Also, I performed to an electrifying crowd during the African Music Entertainment Award for Mbaise Community in Wembley, London. My performance electrified the crowd.

Naija Standard: Can you take us through your current album?

Response: I am presently working on my new album that will be out this December 2018 in United States of America. The world will witness my album unveiling in America that will set a standard for highlife music globally. Some of my father’s songs are also featured. I have have top musicians-Flavor, Xyno featured in one of the songs titled ‘Wen wo Yuku’ meaning ‘The world does not have the greatest.’ Let me tell you that my father’s song reminds you of what is happening now and what is about to happen. My father’s songs tell you what to expect in the future-in short, it made people to meditate into their lives. ‘Ikenga’ is the title of my new album which translates ‘I am father’s son.’

Naija Standard: Do you feel your father’s music stage presence?

Response: Whenever I am on stage playing music, I feel my father’s presence. I feel his spirit around me each time I hear his music. I have never seen one person who hate my father.

Naija Standard: Does the old Oriental International brothers band members still play for you?

Response: I can confess to you that from the old Oriental brothers-where we have Acquilla and others, we have new generations of musicians.

Naija Standard: In America here, there were allegations of sexual assault against you then as Baltimore Correction officer. What really happened and how did you resolve it?

Response: My brother, I thank God for everything. I give God all the glory. Hope was in one of my fathers’ songs. Here in USA, I know I will always find jobs. I earlier worked as Baltimore Correction Officer for over 11 years. I was accused then of sexual assault by a fellow man. Sadly, our people talk anyhow without seeing no evidence. Vindictive people use the media to make money here in America. I thank God, I came out on tops. Everything has his own time. I am not worried, but will always s on top. It was a slight, an era I had to go through it. I see it as everything a man must go through.

Naija Standard: Finally, which of your father’s songs are your favorites?

Response: I love all my father’s songs including ‘Wa nna Weny’, ‘Elu Uwa’, ‘ Ihe Chi Nyere,’ Onye Oma.’