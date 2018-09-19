EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW WITH LINDA IKEJI IN AMERICA:

INSIDE Story of BABY BOY Delivery @Emory University Hospital, Midtown Atlanta

…Says: ‘I will be returning to Nigeria after few months of taking bed rest’

*Blasts Kemi Olunloyo : ‘She is a LIAR. She has no truth in her mouth. I have long put that lady to a corner for always saying things that are not relevant’

*Wonders how Naija Standard Newspaper had direct access to her hospital phone number

* “Linda Ikeji is admitted in our hospital. We will connect you directly to her immediately for your interview from an African newspaper in Texas’-Nurse Cynthia

NIGERIA’S billionaire news blogger, a writer, entrepreneur and former model, LINDA IKEJI successfully felt the joy of motherhood when she delivered a baby boy at Emory University Hospital in Midtown, Atlanta, United States. After some investigations, we had called Emory State University Hospital, where we were told only emergency health cases were only treated there. We dialed Emory Clinic in Midtown in Atlanta, the Nurse on duty who gave her name as Sam told us she would have to reconnect us directly to Emory University Hospital in Midtown where mothers and newly born babies were being taken care of. After the reconnection on (404-6..-….) GEORGE ELIJAH OTUMU/AMERICAN Foreign Bureau Chief of Naija Standard Newspaper was able to speak directly hear-to-hear to Linda on sundry issues surrounding her pregnancy, trip to United States and allegation made by Kemi Olunloyo. Enjoy…

NAIJA STANDARD: Are we on to Linda IKEJI?

Linda: Yes, may I know who I am speaking with?

NAIJA STANDARD: I am George Elijah Otumu, the American Foreign Bureau Chief of Naija Standard Newspaper being Nigeria’s No.1 international investigative online news journal in North America. I am also the elected National President of Nigerian-American Press Association, NAPA.

Linda: Oh that’s good. So good to know. But how did you get my number? Who gave you my number here? Or were you just directed over the phone to my hospital room?

NAIJA STANDARD: We are investigative journalists. I am a famous and award-winning journalist here in United States of America and in Africa…even in Nigeria. I knew you through Mon-Ami, a top Nigerian Fashion designer many years ago.

Linda: Oh really…

NAIJA STANDARD: Yes and we have been following your blogging exploits over the years. We are happy to identify with your streak of successes. So how long are you staying in America before returning to Nigeria?

Linda: I am going to be here on bed rest for some months before returning to Nigeria

NAIJA STANDARD: As we are happy for you, some people are jealous of you

Linda: (Baby cries). My baby has just woken up. He is crying….

NAIJA STANDARD: Baby, sorry…let’s allow you take good care of your baby. ..Have you seen the statement made by Kemi Olunloyo on Facebook video against you? Since most Nigerians are very gullible, some may believe her, what will be your position on this matter on your return to Nigeria?

Linda: I have long put that lady to a corner for always saying things that are not relevant. What did she say about me?

NAIJA STANDARD: She alleged that you had no womb. That you bought your baby for N1.8million. These we strongly believe some Nigerians may hold as truth as we are happy to speak with you directly and hear your baby’s voice.

Linda: She (Kemi Olunloyo) is always lying. No truth in her mouth.

NAIJA STANDARD: Feel free to reach us here in Texas, we identify with you 100percent. Do you have a pen to write our direct phone number down?

Linda: No, I don’t have a pen here. Please send it to me through my email ………..

NAIJA STANDARD: We will certainly do. It is nice speaking with you. Take good care…bye.

Linda: Thanks a lot. Bye for now.