FACEBOOK Connects NIGERIAN Lovers in 24hours, Married ONE WEEK Later

*True LIFE Story of Chidinma Amedu, a furniture maker and Sophy Ijeoma, LG Mobile employee, a graduate of Enugu State University of Science and Technology

* Wedding was planned in four days after medical compatibility tests

*Ready to prove people claiming the pair rushed into marriage wrong, Ijeoma said: “I am happy that I married him. He is my kind of man”

BY IWA FOLAKEMI/ENTERTAINMENT REPORTER, LAGOS

DESTINY WAS AT WORK IN THEIR MEETING AND MARRIAGE. CHIDINMA AMEDU, a very hardworking Nigerian furniture maker had felt he could no longer bear it, since he needed to be married and raise a godly family. But at that point in time, he had no lady to called his wife. He had to come on Facebook, a social media networking platform to announce to the world that he was in desperate search for a ‘wife’ material with whom he planned to spend the rest of his life.

Without any waste of time, AMEDU recently placed this ‘wife-search’ request on Facebook in the following words (unedited): “(I) am of age to and I am ready to say I do and I am wasting no time. Send in your applications. The most qualified will be married on January 6, 2018. Application closes 12 midnight, December 31 2017. I am serious about this… and don’t say you did not see it on time. Goodluck.”

And at that point, Sophy Ijeoma, a staffer in LG Mobile, a graduate of Enugu State University of Science and Technology then a spinster was at a friend’s wedding where she was maid of honor when the message caught her eyes and she responded with a playful message, saying: “Am interested, just direct message (DM) me…lols.”

Secretly, Amedu sent her a private message and love blossomed via Facebook messenger. One week later, they were married as husband and wife.

Ijeoma, who also doubles as a makeup artist reportedly said of Amedu: “I never knew he was serious about the post.” But Amedu felt he was “of age” to get married, was very serious, “I had given myself a timeline and I didn’t want to wait anymore to remain a bachelor.”

The couple had been friends on Facebook for a year, but had little interaction. Amedu said: “She likes and comments on my posts from time to time. I was surprised that she replied the message and so it piqued my interest and I immediately messaged her.” Their first date was at a mall in her hometown Enugu in southeastern Nigeria. Amedu took one look at her and said, “You’re beautiful,” Ijeoma recalls.

Tying the knot:

Romance blossomed quickly and two days after their first meeting Amedu proposed and she said “yes.” She said his unusual approach to finding love was what captivated her. “I fell in love with him, especially for his courage.”

The pair wasted no time in making wedding plans and meeting family members, who were hugely supportive of the match made on Facebook. The entire wedding was planned in four days, but not before they took a test to find out if they were medically compatible to have children together.

Accordingly, since Nigeria has a high incidence of sickle cell anemia and couples are advised to check their genotypes match to avoid having babies with the illness. Early this year, the couple got married in a traditional Igbo ceremony.

Chidinma said, “At first, her family thought I was not serious but I proved to them that I was.”

The pair say they are determined to prove those who say they rushed into marriage wrong. “I am happy that I married him. He is my kind of man,” Ijeoma said.

#Additional reports by CNN