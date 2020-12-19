FACING DEATH SENTENCE:

Nigerian Mentally Unstable Man, IBEKWE EMEKA AUGUSTINE charged for Sexually assaulting 25-year-old stepdaughter in Malaysia…Attack wife, throws four-year-old step-grandson down fourth floor of an apartment building

* Tries to commit suicide after incidence, sustained injuries after jumping down third floor

* Self-administered banned Tetra Hydrocannibol (THC) and Morphine dangerous drugs

“A urine test was conducted and we found that he is on medication. It is also understood that he has some mental health issues. No record of treatment has been found yet, but his friends and family have said this”- Kuala Lumpur police chief Comm Datuk Saiful Azly

WHAT could make a man do the abominable? What could make a man tries to sexually assault his stepdaughter, attacked his wife, attempted murder of his young son, and attempted suicide? The whole scenario looks unbelievable, yet it happened in real life. There are observation from a section of the family members and police that this Malaysia based 42-year-old Nigerian man, Ibekwe Emeka Augustine, 42, has been suffering from mental health issues.

Augustine has been charged with killing his step-grandson, sexually assaulting his stepdaughter, attacking his wife, attempted murder of his young son, and attempting suicide.

The charges were read to Augustine at his hospital bed in the presence of Sessions Court judge Emelia Kaswati Mohamad Khalid and deputy public prosecutor Mohamad Sharizzat Amadan. He has been warded for injuries sustained after he had jumped from the third floor of the apartment.

Augustine was charged with the murder of his four-year-old step-grandson at a Danau Villa Apartment unit in Setapak, here between 7.45am and 8.15am on Nov 29; the charge carries a mandatory death sentence upon conviction.

Meanwhile, the family members of the Nigerian man who allegedly threw his step-grandson from the fourth floor of an apartment building after failing to rape his stepchild told the police that he has a history with mental health issues.

“A urine test was conducted and we found that he is on medication. It is also understood that he has some mental health issues. No record of treatment has been found yet, but his friends and family have said this, ” Kuala Lumpur police chief Comm Datuk Saiful Azly Kamaruddin said in a press conference at the contingent headquarters here Monday (Nov 31). He added that the suspect has been remanded for seven days.

Eye reports confirmed on Sunday (Nov 30) morning, the suspect was believed to be in a fit of rage after his family prevented him from raping his stepchild at their apartment in Danau Kota, Setapak. The man then punched all of his family members before throwing his four-year old step grandson off the third floor of the apartment. The child died at the scene.

Shortly after, the suspect jumped from the same window but survived the fall. Three family members, including his wife, are still being treated at the hospital.

The suspect, believed to have flung his step-grandson from the third floor of a Setapak apartment here, killing him, was slapped with six charges at his hospital bed Friday (Dec 18), including for murder and sexually assaulting his step-daughter.

All of the charges against Augustine, 42, were read in English in the presence of Sessions Court Judge Emelia Kaswati Mohamad Khalid and Deputy Public Prosecutor Mohamad Sharizzat Amadan at the Kuala Lumpur Hospital in proceedings which took 30 minutes.

Augustine was charged under Section 302 of the Penal Code with the murder of his four-year-old step-grandson at a Danau Villa Apartment unit in Setapak here between 7.45am and 8.15am on Nov 29, which carries a mandatory death sentence upon conviction.

However, no plea was recorded for this charge as murder cases come under the jurisdiction of the High Court.

Augustine then pleaded not guilty under Section 377CA of the Penal Code with sexually assaulting his 25-year-old step-daughter at the same place, date and time, which carries a maximum sentence of 20 years’ jail and whipping upon conviction.

He pleaded guilty under Section 309 of the Penal Code to a charge of attempted suicide, which is punishable with a jail term of up to a year or a fine, and also under Section 307 with attempting to murder his seven-year-old son at the same place, date and time, which carries a maximum sentence of 10 years’ jail and also a fine upon conviction.

Augustine also pleaded guilty under Section 325 of the Penal Code, read together with Section 326A, to voluntarily causing hurt to his 48-year-old wife at the same place, date and time, and if found guilty can be punished with a prison term not exceeding seven years and a fine.

He pleaded not guilty under Section 15(a) of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952 with self-administering Tetra Hydrocannibol (THC) and Morphine, which carries a maximum sentence of two years’ jail or a fine of up to RM5,000, and police supervision for three years upon conviction.

Bail was not allowed and the court fixed Jan 11 for remention of two charges and also for sentencing for the four he had pleaded guilty to. – Bernama

