FALL FROM GRACE TO Grass:

Nigerian born American Obstetrics/Gynecology Specialist, DR. CHIKE AGUH Arrested for Sexually Assaulting patient in New Jersey…touches lady’s private parts, compel victim into oral sex in his Franklin Township office

*Suspect with 39 years of medical experience confesses to crime, blames the devil, American Medical Association may suspend license; name to enter sexual predatory register

*‘I was assaulted by a 64-year-old medical doctor, Dr. Chike Aguh who invited me to his office for a medical appointment. He immediately shut the door, pulled me to the wall. He pulled down my underwear and started touching my private parts. I screamed at him and told him to stop. He wouldn’t listen. He threatened me to have oral sex with him’-Victim recounts ordeal

*‘Chike J. Aguh, of Belle Mead, a medical doctor was charged with sexually abusing a patient during a medical appointment at his Somerset County practice. He faces charges of sexual assault and sexual contact’-Somerset County Prosecutor Michael H. Robertson

*BY GEORGE ELIJAH OTUMU/AMERICAN Foreign Editor

HE WAS A CELEBRATED OBSTETRICS AND FAMOUS GYNECOLOGY in the whole of New Jersey. DR. CHIKE AGUH, a medical doctor with 39 years medical experience has ruined his once cherished career by his desire not to control his libido (sexual drive). This once-famous doctor deceived one of his female patients into his office where he forced the victim to perform oral sex on him. Aguh, by his behavior has brought opprobrium to his family and career. This Nigerian born Naturalized American doctor was eventually arrested and he confessed to the crime-blames the Devil.

Recounting the ordeal she suffered in the hands of the doctor, the patient narrated her experience to law enforcement agents saying: “I was assaulted by a 64-year-old medical doctor, Dr. Chike Aguh who invited me to his office for a medical appointment. He immediately shut the door, pulled me to the wall. He pulled down my underwear and started touching my private parts. I screamed at him and told him to stop. He wouldn’t listen. He threatened me to have oral sex with him.”

Aguh was charged recently with sexually abusing a patient during a medical appointment at his Somerset County practice, authorities said. Dr. Chike J. Aguh, of Belle Mead, faces charges of sexual assault and sexual contact, according to Somerset County Prosecutor Michael H. Robertson.

The victim confirmed to the police on Tuesday that the doctor assaulted her at his Franklin Township office, Robertson said in a statement. Aguh is an obstetrics and gynecology specialist with 39 years of medical experience, according to a profile on Healthgrades.com

He is listed as being affiliated with Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital in New Brunswick and Saint Peter’s University Hospital. Spokespeople for both hospitals would not comment Thursday night.

Meanwhile, this correspondent gathered that investigation is currently under way by American Medical Association to investigate this scandal and suspend Aguh’s medical license. If convicted in court, certainly Aguh’s name would be entered into sexual predatory register.

The prosecutor’s office said Aguh was held at the Somerset County Jail ahead of a detention hearing. It was not immediately clear if he had retained an attorney.

