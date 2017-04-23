FALL OF EX-MUSIC DIRECTOR OF EBENEZER OBEY IN SOUTH AFRICA:

Nigerian Prophet Timothy Omotosho Arrested, Handcuffed for RAPING, Kidnapping 30 South African Underage Girls…Shocking Confession of Victims on South African Broadcasting Corporation, Apprehended from Hideout in Womens Toilet at Port Elizabeth

*Operates 27 Branches of Jesus Dominion International Church in South Africa, 3 others in Britain, France, Isreal on Voodoo and Remanded in Custody till May 3rd

* ‘He said he wanted to exorcise evil spirit of drugs from me in Durban. He placed my hands on his manhood in his room. He ordered me to suck his dick, I did as I was scared. He had sex with me multiple times’-15 year old Yvonne confessed

* ‘He flew me to Britain, France and Isreal crusades of his church. In his presidential hotel suites, he had sex with me for years, promised to take care of me’-14 year old Lauretta lament

* “Nigerian Pastor is a deceiver, criminal using church to deceive innocent South African teenagers. He will be charged to court for Rape, Sexual Assault and Women Trafficking”-South African Police Spokesperson, Lt-Col Robert Netshiunda

*Untold Story of how he acquired ‘Spiritual Powers’ from Umgeni River in Durban

BY REWANI LOVETH/REPORTER, DURBAN, SOUTH AFRICA

NIGERIAN POPULAR TELEVANGELIST, Pastor Omotoso, the General Overseer and Senior Prophet of Jesus Dominion International Church is in serious trouble presently over his alleged forcefully keeping 30 underage South African girls, including women who were trafficked from various branches of his church to his Umhlanga home in Umhlanga Rocks, Kwa- Zulu-Natal, where he has been sexually exploiting them for years.

Inside source in the church explained to our correspondent that Omotoso often threatened the girls and few women. He would always tell girls that if they refused to carry out his sexual orders to exorcise evil spirit of drugs from them, he would leave scars on their bodies being a celebrity, foreigner and millionaire, nothing would happen to him. To the women, he would threaten to place curses on them, instead of blessing if they disobey his sexual orders. Out of fear of disobeying a ‘man of God’ they easily obey. This continued for years until he was busted.

Her words: “Many women in Jesus Dominion International Church never liked Pastor Omotoso, because whenever we are having crusades, the ushers would always come in with the few names of underage girls and few women chosen by the prophet for spiritual training. These same girls and women are always giving permanent hotel rooms to stay overnight with an instruction that the ‘man of God’ would always like to reach out on or after the crusades to these members in case he has divine message for anyone of them.”

But some of these underage girls normally act weird, reclusive, and irascible whenever they were eventually released home by Omotoso. After much pressures by few of the parents of these girls on why they are acting so strange, a few of them confessed to their parents how the 58 year old Nigerian pastor has been constantly ravishing their bodies in sexual orgies. Pronto, the attention of South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC) was sought. This was how SABC broke the news on the attrocities of Omotoso with chilling confession of the underage girls he sexually molested against their wish.

He is facing a string of sexual assault allegations will remain behind bars for two weeks. Omotoso appeared in court in Port Elizabeth on Friday following his arrest on Thursday. He is facing charges on human trafficking and sexual violence. He’s alleged to have molested and raped at least 30 young women who attended his church.

The National Prosecution Authority (NPA)’s Tshepo Ndwalaza said: “We can confirm as the NPA that indeed Pastor Omotoso has been remanded in custody until 3 May because he wants to apply for bail.” Ndwalaza says there are still a lot of hurdles to get through in the case.

Ndwalaza: “We can also confirm that this is not something that is going to happen quickly. We understand that there’s still a lot of investigation that needs to be done before we start prosecuting.”

This controversial man who claimed he was taught by the Lord to play the piano, the guitar, drums and other musical instruments before the age of 10 and served in the 80s as a music director for Ebenezer Obey’s Decross Band & Inter Reformers’ Band founded a 24-hour satellite TV station: Ancient of Days Broadcasting Network (ADBN), which airs across the Caribbean, Africa, Mexico, Middle East, Europe and United States. His weekly TV broadcast, ‘Just As I Am’, features music, sermons and miracle sessions and airs across various networks including Inspiration TV, METV and WHT’.

Omotoso has been arrested for allegedly raping and trafficking women and girls from his church. This Nigerian was arrested in a dramatic way at the Port Elizabeth Airport on Thursday when armed security personnel handcuffed him in a washroom at the airport.

South African police had laid wait for Omotoso’s arrival at Port Elizabeth, but he did not show up, a search hunt was conducted for him only to be discovered that he was hiding inside the women toilet for fear of arrest. At this point, he was picked up inside the women toilet and put on handcuffs by the police.

According to our investigation, a South African security spokesman Lieutenant- Colonel Robert Netshiunda said the preacher had been charged with human trafficking. “There is a possibility of us adding more charges,” Robert Netshiunda said.

Corroborating this view, Pamella Mbini, 37, said Omotoso had allegedly been abusing minor congregants as far back as 2002.

Her words: “They told us that their pastor is sleeping with them without their permission – they are scared to come out and say exactly what is happening.”

South African police arrested Omotosho few days after he was declared wanted for allegedly molesting young girls he groomed for sex.

The controversial clergyman had been accused by a television programme on South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC) for luring young girls to his home and having sex with them, many of them teenagers. He was arrested as he arrived in Port Elizabeth airport and onlookers cheered as he was led away.

SABC3’s Special Assignment, Omotoso allegedly handpicked the girls and instructed them to live in his house where they were forced to have unprotected sex with him.The Police Spokesperson, Lt-Col Robert Netshiunda, said Omotoso had gone underground and all three cell phones linked to him had been deactivated.

The Nigerian pastor allegedly molested more than 30 young girls on the pretext of rescuing them from drugs.Some of the girls had reportedly dropped out of the University of KwaZulu-Natal, while others began travelling while singing for the pastor’s group, known as Simply Christolite.

Bishop Vusi Dube of the National Interfaith Council of South Africa said he had always had reservations about the way Omotoso conducted himself.

Dube said, “I challenge all honest Nigerian pastors to condemn this. If they don’t, there will be assumptions that they have no problem with this behaviour.”

Confession of victims

Yvonne Pulemi, a 15 year old girl who suffered sexual exploitation in the hands of Omotoso said: ‘Pastor Tim Omotoso said he wanted to exorcise evil spirit of drugs from me in Durban. Since I saw him like my father-figure, I could not disobey him. He placed my hands on his manhood in his room. He ordered me to suck his dick, I did as I was scared. He had sex with me multiple times.”

For Lauretta Kibaki, a 14 year old girl lament: “Prophet Omotoso flew me to Britain, France and Isreal crusades of his church severally. In his presidential hotel suites, he had sex with me for years, promised to take care of me. I am scared of my future honestly.”

The question on the lips of South Africans are: how did he get his spiritual powers of healing and raising the dead? Our investigation revealed that Omotoso allegedly acquired his spiritual powers from Mermaid in Umgeni River or Mgeni River. In Zulu: Mngeni; Afrikaans: Umgenirivier, river in KwaZulu-Natal, South Africa which rises in the “Dargle” in the KZN midlands and its mouth is at Durban, which is some distance north of Durban’s natural harbour. The name is taken to mean place of the Acacia trees in Zulu.

It was gathered that Omotoso visited this river in the dead of the night after a year he had opened his South African church and there was no crowd by then. At this river which is approximately 232 kilometers (144 mi) long with a catchment area of 4,432 square kilometers (1,711 sq mi), Omotoso had met the Mermaid who allegedly instructed him to have a sexual intercourse with her, which he obeyed.

She (the Mermaid) assured him that his church will spread worldwide, he will be famous and very wealthy, and be performing ‘miracles’. His (Omotoso’s) supernatural powers will increase the more he sleeps with underage girls and women.

Omotoso allegedly continue in this path without looking back until his cup of abomination was full and running over, which led to his arrest, humiliation and disgrace in Christendom.

Finally, Omotosho had been charged for human trafficking and is in police custody until his next court appearance on May 3. He claimed to be married to Taiwo, and they are blessed with three children. Then what else is he looking for under ladies’ skirts or what satisfaction does he derive from raping of underage girls?