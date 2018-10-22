‘Federal Government will soon destroy and wipe-off Boko Haram’-Nigeria’s President BUHARI

…Vows: ‘You can’t be shouting Allahu Akbar (Allah is Great), Allahu Akbar, and be killing innocent citizens and destroying properties all in the name of God’

*We would not allow any group hiding under religion to unleash terror on innocent citizens

* I’ll continue to hold former president Goodluck Jonathan in high esteem for accepting defeat in 2015 election

* Nigerian entertainers should use their respective talents in promoting the culture of peaceful co-existence and unity among the diverse socio-political groups

BY HILARU AHMED/CRIME REPORTER, ABUJA

NIGERIA’S PRESIDENT, MUHAMMADU BUHARI could not hide his anger against foremost terrorist group in Nigeria, Boko Haram as he vowed that the end of the road has come for his administration to wipe-off and totally destroy the evil activities of the Islamic sect that has continually threatened the national security of Africa’s most populous black nation under the guise of religion.

Buhari made this revelation last week Thursday when he hosted members of the Kannywood entertainment industry to a dinner at the Presidential Villa, Abuja. He assured that the brutal activities of the Boko Haram sect would soon become history.

He gave the assurance while speaking in Hausa language, he said that the Federal Government would not allow any group hiding under religion to unleash terror on innocent citizens.

He said: “It’s totally wrong for any believer in God to kill innocent people either in the Mosque, Church or the market place.

His words: “You can’t be shouting Allahu Akbar (Allah is Great), Allahu Akbar, and be killing innocent citizens and destroying properties all in the name of God. It is either you don’t know what you are saying or you don’t even believe in the existence of God Almighty. God has nothing to do with injustice.

“So, now we are confronting them and by the grace of God we will destroy them.’’ he said

Recalling his political struggles since 2003 when he made his first attempt at the presidential seat, he lauded former President Goodluck Jonathan for accepting defeat in the 2015 general elections.

I’ll continue to hold former president Jonathan in high esteem as a result of that singular act.

He (Jonathan) was in power as Deputy Governor, Governor (Bayelsa), Vice-President and President, all for about 10 years and he voluntarily accepted defeat and surrendered power to me,’’

The president also enjoined members of the Kannywood to use their respective talents in promoting the culture of peaceful co-existence and unity among the diverse socio-political groups in the country.

Speaking earlier in his remarks, the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Mr Boss Mustapha, expressed the hope that Buhari had been guaranteed at least five million votes in the 2019 presidential election by the fans and followers of the entertainers. He, therefore, urged them to use their platforms in the social media in promoting the achievements of the Buhari administration.

Mustapha thanked entertainers for the roles they played in 2015 which contributed immensely to the victory of Buhari in the presidential election, and called on them to repeat the same in 2019.

Representatives of the Kannywood entertainers, who spoke at the event, pledged to mobilise support for Buhari and other All Progressives Congress (APC) candidates in the forthcoming 2019 general elections.