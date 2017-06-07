FIGHTING CORRUPTION IN NIGERIA:

‘NO MORE SLEEP for High-Ranking Nigerian LOOTERS, We Will Publish their NAMES’-Abubakar Malami, Nigeria’s Minister of Justice and Attorney-General of the Federation

…Says: ‘We will reveal the circumstances under which Nigerian funds were recovered, as well as the exact amount recovered from each public official’

* “The Federal Government has a legally binding obligations to tell Nigerians the names of all suspected looters of the public treasury past and present”-Hon Justice Hadiza Rabiu Shagari, Federal High Court in Lagos

* We believe the recoveries, specifically from high-ranking public officials (and not private individuals) are matters of public interest’- Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project

THE CONSISTENT ANTI-GRAFT FIGHT OF PRESIDENT MUHAMMADU BUHARI’S administration to eliminate corruption activities in Nigeria received a further boost, as a sitting Federal Court in Lagos ordered the Federal Government to release the names of high-ranking Nigerians who are elites and celebrities that had looted, still looting the nation’s public funds since May 2015 till date. Nigerian government is ready to name, shame and expose these looters so that the Nigerian masses and the world may know the exact faces of enemies of Nigeria’s progress.

Obviously, Nigeria’s Minister of Justice and Attorney-General of the Federation, Abubakar Malami was directly making reference to the judgment delivered by Justice Hadiza Rabiu Shagari following a Freedom of Information suit number: FHC/CS/964/2016 brought by Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP).

The Federal Government said it plans to publish names of treasury looters

as ordered by a Federal High Court in Lagos. Addressing a horde of State House correspondents on Wednesday after the Federal Executive Council meeting, Malami explained that the court had ordered the Federal Government to “immediately release to Nigerians, information about the names of high-ranking public officials from whom public funds were recovered and the circumstances under which funds were recovered, as well as the exact amount recovered from each public official”.

The Minister told reporters in Abuja that government was in agreement with the ruling and would carry out the order as long as it does not amount to subjudice.

He also hinted that the Council has approved a roadmap for the implementation of the newly developed anti-corruption strategy geared towards enhancing enforcement and sanctions in the ongoing anti-corruption war in the country.

A reliable source in Nigeria’s Ministry of Justice told our correspondent that immediately judgement was issued by Justice Shagari, Malami had informed Acting Nigerian President Yemi Osinbajo on the import of the ruling, and instructions were handed down to Nigeria’s apex anti-graft agency, Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) to collate the names, dates and funds recovered from high-ranking Nigerian looters since May 2015 till date. His words: “I can tell you that by this Federal High court judgement, the thinking and expression of the Minister of Justice is that this administration war against corruption is on the right track. The Minsiter is saying to all his directors in the Ministry of Justice-No More Sleep for Nigerian looters. Our security agencies are compiling names, and be rest assured this adminstration will expose them.”

Earlier in the Council meeting Acting Nigerian President Yemi Osinbajo observed a minute’s silence in honour of an elderstatesman, Alhaji Maitama Sule. Osinbajo described the late orator and former Minister in the First Republic as patriotic and a committed nationalist whose interventions made a huge difference in the nation.

48 hours ago, a Federal High Court sitting in Lagos ordered the Federal Government to “immediately release to Nigerians information about the names of high ranking public officials from whom public funds were recovered and the circumstances under which funds were recovered, as well as the exact amount of funds recovered from each public official.”

The judgment was delivered by Hon Justice Shagari following a Freedom of Information suit number: FHC/CS/964/2016 brought by SERAP. The suit followed disclosure last year by the Federal Government of funds recovered from some high-ranking public officials and private individuals.

In her judgment Justice Shagari agreed with SERAP that “the Federal Government has a legally binding obligations to tell Nigerians the names of all suspected looters of the public treasury past and present.” Joined as Defendants in the suit are the Minister of Information Alhaji Lai Muhammed and the Federal Ministry of Information and Culture.

Justice Shagari also granted the following reliefs:

A DECLARATION that by virtue of the provisions of Section 4 (a) of the Freedom of Information Act 2011, the Defendants are under a binding legal obligation to provide the Plaintiff with up to date information relating to the following:

To widely disseminate including on a dedicated website information about the names of high ranking public officials from whom public funds were recovered since May 2015

The circumstances under which stolen public funds were returned

SERAP is now processing a certified true copy of the judgment.

Timothy Adewale, SERAP deputy director who argued the case on behalf of SERAP and was in court this morning when the judgment was delivered said: “This is a victory for justice, rule of law, transparency and accountability in this country. The judgment shows the way forward in the fight against corruption and impunity of perpetrators. We will do everything within the law to ensure full compliance by President Mohammadu Buhari and Acting President Osinbajo with this landmark judgment.”

SERAP issued an FOI request and gave the Minister of Information, Alhaji Lai Muhammed 14 days to disclose the names of all suspected looters. The request reads: “While we believe that suspects generally are entitled to be presumed innocent until proven guilty by a court of competent jurisdiction, SERAP opposes blanket non-disclosure of names of high-ranking public officials from whom some of the funds were recovered.

“SERAP insists that the public interest to know is greater than any other legitimate interest that the government might wish to protect. The Nigerian government has an obligation to balance whether the risk of harm to the legitimate aim (that is secrecy of ongoing corruption investigation and presumption of innocence) from disclosure of the names of public officials is greater than the public interest in accessing the information.

“According to public interest test, even if the government demonstrates that the publication of the names of public officials would substantially harm a legitimate interest, it is nevertheless obliged to disclose the requested information if, as it is the case here, the public interest in disclosure is sufficient enough to overweigh the harm.

“SERAP believes that the recoveries, specifically from high-ranking public officials (and not private individuals), are matters of public interest. Publishing the names of those public officials will provide insights relevant to the public debate on the ongoing efforts to prevent and combat a culture of grand corruption and the longstanding impunity of perpetrators in the country.

“The gravity of the crime of grand corruption, the devastating effects on the socially and economically vulnerable sectors of the population, and the fact that recovery of huge funds from high-ranking public officials entrusted with the public treasury raise a prima-facie case and therefore amount to exceptional circumstances that justify naming those high-ranking officials in the public interest.

“SERAP also argues that Nigerians are entitled to the right to truth derived from the obligations of the government to carry out an investigation of violations of human rights and crime of corruption committed within its jurisdiction; to identify, prosecute and punish those responsible; and to ensure that victims have the simple and prompt recourse for protection against violation of fundamental rights, as well as to ensure transparency in public administration.

“SERAP believes that the right to truth allows Nigerians to gain access to information essential to the fight against corruption and in turn development of democratic institutions as well as provides a form of reparation to victims of grand corruption in the country.

“Publishing the names of public officials involved could go a long way in preventing senior public officials from turning the public treasury into a private cashbox. SERAP argues that the public interest in publishing the names of the high-ranking government officials from whom funds were received outweighs any considerations to withhold the information, as there would be no prejudice against those whose names are published as long as the information is appropriately framed and truthful.

“There is a general public interest in promoting transparency, accountability, public understanding and involvement in the democratic process. While the government in some limited cases can legitimately place restrictions on the public’s right to access certain information, attempts of the Nigerian authorities to justify the total closure of information related to the names of public officials from whom funds were recovered on the basis of “ongoing criminal investigation” and “presumption of innocence goes far beyond the limitations allowed under international law, and would promote secret recoveries”.

“The information being requested is not related to detailed investigatory activities of anticorruption agencies regarding the recoveries so far made. Similarly, the mere fact that the information being requested is related to ongoing investigation does not necessarily mean that the information could not be disclosed. In addition, governmental agency has the obligation to prove that the disclosure of the names of public officials would disrupt, impede, or otherwise harm the ongoing or pending investigations or presumption of innocence.”

