FIGHTING CORRUPTION & INSECURITY IN NIGERIA:

SCROLL Report Online stages Conference at Sheraton Hotel, Lagos Today

…3.5 million Nigerians remain food insecure despite government and humanitarian aid

*Challenge the press: ‘ The media has a role to play in ensuring the sustainability of our democracy by seeking solutions through conferences, workshops and seminars’

* “Fighting Corruption and Insecurity: The Way Forward was chosen due to insecurity leading to two million Nigerians estimated to have fled their homes, as the refugee crisis has entered its sixth year and there is conflict induced food insecurity and malnutrition’- Janet Mba Afolabi, CNN award winning journalist/ Publisher of Scroll Report

BY CHIKA OBIYEDU/MEDIA CORRESPONDENT, LAGOS

MULTIPLE, AWARD-WINING PUBLISHER OF SCROLL REPORT ONLINE, JANET MBA AFOLABI has opened a new watershed in humanitarian journalism in Nigeria by organizing a one day conference today, Thursday August 29, at Sheraton Hotel Ikeja, Lagos by 10 AM to contend against various environmental and societal challenges facing mankind.

In a press statement, Mba-Afolabi stated that the theme of the conference is “Fighting Corruption and Insecurity: The Way Forward”. The signed statement said the theme was chosen to assess the fight against corruption and the prevailing security situation in the country. Due to insecurity about two million Nigerians are estimated to have fled their homes, the refugee crisis has entered its sixth year and there is conflict induced food insecurity and malnutrition, hence, about 3.5 million Nigerians remain food insecure despite government and humanitarian aid.

She said that media has a role to play in ensuring the sustainability of our democracy by seeking solutions through conferences, workshops and seminars. Discussants from different works of life are expected to be at the conference to discuss the way forward in the fight against corruption and insecurity.