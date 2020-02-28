Rebecca Sharibu holds up a photograph that shows her daughter Leah, seated on the left in a black shirt. Leah was kidnapped in February 2018 from her school in the town of Dapchi in northern Nigeria by members of the terrorist organization Boko Haram. Photo by Chika Oduah. April 2018.

FILE PHOTO: Boris Johnson, leadership candidate for Britain’s Conservative Prime Minister, leaves home in London, Britain, June 15, 2019. REUTERS/Toby Melville/File Photo

FIGHTING FOR DAUGHTER’S RELEASE IN BOKO HARAM DEN:

LEAH SHARIBU’S Mother storm London, plans to meet British Prime Minister…in tears, saying: “Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari has tried, but I need Boris Johnson to help me now secure my daughter’s release from terrorists’ captivity”

*On Hausa BBC interview in London: ‘Nigerian government did not contact our family until seven months after the abduction of our daughter’

*Lament: ‘I have cried many times. My eyes are swollen. President Buhari contacted me, and sent down three Ministers, assuring me that Leah was going to be released soon, nothing else else had been said to me’

*Confess :’I am in London to seek the assistance of the the British Government to free Leah from the terrorists’ captivity

* BY AHMED MUSA/Correspondent in London

REBECCA, the mother of Leah Sharibu, the only Dapchi school-girl remaining in Boko Haram captivity, has arrived London to meet the British Prime Minister regarding the release of her daughter from the captivity of Boko Haram.

Making this revelation during an interview with the Hausa Service of the British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC) in London, the embattled mother claims President Muhammadu Buhari had tried, but not serious about securing the release of her daughter.

Leah’s mother states that she was in London to seek the assistance of the the British Government to free Leah from the terrorists’ captivity.

According to Rebecca in the interview monitored by our Correspondent in London on Thursday, President Buhari did not contact their family until seven months after the abduction of their daughter.

She also lamented that, after the President contacted her, and sent down three Ministers, assuring her that Leah was going to be released soon, nothing else else had been said to her by the President.

She however said it was against that background that, she decided to visit London to lay her complaints and seek the British government’s help

According to her, “I have come to Britain to lay my complaints, I need their help. They should help me, I will like my daughter to be freed from captivity.My daughter was abducted among others by Boko Haram terrorists, it was seven months later that President Muhammadu Buhari called me. Since their abduction in February, it was seven months later that he called me.

“When he called me, he told me that my daughter would return, that she would not stay long.Two weeks later, he sent three ministers to our house and they corroborated what Mr. President had told me. The ministers reiterated that Leah would be returned to me, shortly.

The Ministers said they were in my house to reassure me that my daughter would soon return. But since that day, I never heard anything again from the government.

“My major worry now, is for the government to do whatever possible and free my daughter from captivity. Because, I am seriously disturbed, but there is nothing I can do. If the government is doing nothing, what can I an ordinary citizen do?” She said.

Mrs. Sharibu however commended a non-governmental organization, Leah Foundation established in honour of her daughter, saying that, the Foundation had been of great assistance to the Leah family.

She also disclosed that, the Foundation assisted the family in towards making her trip to London a reality.

According to her, “Leah Foundation is helping us by sponsoring some girls, even my trip to London, they assisted. Recently, we were assisted by them.”She said.

Leah Sharibu was among 110 school-girls, abducted from their school premises in Dapchi village of Yobe State in February 2018. While others have since been released, Miss Sharibu is being held back in captivity by Boko Haram terrorists, allegedly for her refusal to denounce her Christianity faith.

Support NAIJA STANDARD NEWSPAPER’S journalism of integrity and credibility

CERTAINLY, Good journalism costs a lot of money. Without doubt, only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government. We are ready to hold every corrupt government accountable to the citizens.

To continually enjoy free access to the best investigative journalism in Nigeria, we are requesting of you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to NAIJA STANDARD NEWSPAPER, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all without fear or favor.

Your donation is voluntary — please decide how much and how often you want to give. For offline donation, email: letters@nigeriastandardnewspaper.com or call +2348037128048 (Nigeria) or +16825834890 (United States of America)



