Flying Africa’s flag Overseas:

Nigerian born Naturalized Canadian, JEFFREY FASEGBA wins British oldest international educational honor, become recipient of Rhodes Scholarship Award at University of Oxford

*Had Bachelor of Commerce degree in Finance with minors in Psychology/Economics, plans to pursue Master’s degree in African studies and public policy with a focus on economic innovation, to create Fyyne a-start-up apps for hair services for everyone

*Appointed member of the University College, used innovation, entrepreneurship style to improve the lives of people around the world

*Led independent research on social enterprises in the Nigerian energy industry, established Black Career Conference, co-founded Black Rotman Commerce

* “It is an absolute honour. I thank God for the opportunity to further my research into how we can use innovation as a tool to solve our most pressing problems. I am immensely grateful to my family, my friends and to the university for their support throughout the process. It truly takes a village”-FASEGBA

*BY TREASURE AMAECHI/STAFF Correspondent, London & BY GEORGE ELIJAH OTUMU/AMERICAN Foreign Editor

HE IS FIRST A NIGERIAN born scholar. He eventually became a Naturalized Canadian. He had aspirations and had his eyes laser focused on his dreams irrespective of circumstances happening around him. JEFFREY FASEGHA, is already making Nigeria proud in the United Kingdom having won one of the most prestigious in the oldest British educational institution. Fasegha has emerged winner of the Rhodes Scholarship Award at the University of Oxford.

For the records, Rhodes Scholarship is the oldest (first awarded in 1902) and perhaps most prestigious international scholarship programme, enabling outstanding young people from around the world to study at the University of Oxford.

Fasegha is one of 11 Canadian students that was awarded the scholarship to study at the University of Oxford this year. He graduated from the Faculty of Arts & Science in June with a Bachelor of Commerce degree in Finance from Rotman Commerce with minors in psychology and economics. He is a member of the University College. He fully believes in using innovation and entrepreneurship style to improve the lives of people around the world.

“It is an absolute honour,” Fasegha said. “I thank God for the opportunity to further my research into how we can use innovation as a tool to solve our most pressing problems. I am immensely grateful to my family, my friends and to the university for their support throughout the process. It truly takes a village.”

This highly intelligent Nigerian focuses on using entrepreneurship and innovation as a tool for economic and social development – particularly in Nigeria, where he was born. At U of T, he led independent research on social enterprises in the Nigerian energy industry. He established the Black Career Conference, co-founded Black Rotman Commerce and held several leadership positions in finance student organizations where he worked to increase equity for marginalized groups.

He is currently working on his startup Fyyne, a platform for hair services where “anyone can make a living with their skills.” At Oxford, Fasegha plans to pursue a master’s degree in African studies and public policy with a focus on the innovation economy.

U of T President Meric Gertler congratulated the two scholars:

“We are all incredibly proud of Ikran and Jeffrey, our newest Rhodes Scholars,” President Gertler said. “Through their record of scholarly achievement, leadership and social engagement, they are an inspiration to all members of the University of Toronto community. We look forward to hearing about their accomplishments in the years to come.

“This is wonderful news for these two exceptional students,” said Melanie Woodin, dean of the Faculty of Arts & Science. Ikran and Jeffrey both possess the qualities that define a Rhodes Scholar – academic excellence, character, leadership and a commitment to making the world a better place – and have contributed to the Faculty in remarkable ways. I am so proud and excited for them to have received this honour.”

