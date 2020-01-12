FOOD FIGHT TO MURDER!

34-year-old NIGERIAN, EMEKA NDUBUISI stabbed to death in Italy…begged for life to be spared at ghetto of Borgo Mezzanone

…Incident happened at countryside near Foggia houses with an estimated 1,500 migrants

*Killer, Evans Nnaemeka, a-24year old Nigerian confessed to crime as fight become violent in a restaurant

BY KUNLE AYOOLA/REPORTER, ITALY

THEY are both friends and originally from Nigerian: Emeka Ndubuisi, a-34-year old man and Evans Nanaemeka, a-25year old killer engaged each other in a violent fight over quality of food served in a restaurant in Italy. Their fight started in the restaurant, over the food served, sources close to the investigation said. The men then allegedly walked out of the restaurant and were at each other’s throat.

Eye witness revealed that a Nigerian migrant was killed recently on a Tuesday night in the so-called ‘ghetto’ of Borgo Mezzanone. The tent camp in the countryside near Foggia houses with an estimated 1,500 migrants.

The victim, Emeka was stabbed to death outside the restaurant where he worked, while Emeka confessed to the murder and is now in police custody.

Police investigating the case:

According to investigations carried out by police officers from Foggia and Manfredonia, the two men started to fight at a restaurant in the tent camp. The victim worked at the restaurant; his alleged killer had gone to eat there at around 6:30 pm on Tuesday, October 27.

Their fight started in the restaurant, over the food served, sources close to the investigation said. The men then allegedly walked out of the restaurant and their fight became violent.

Investigators allege that the murder suspect then walked back into the restaurant to get a kitchen knife which he used to stab the victim.

The victim suffered two fatal stab wounds — one to the chest and another to the throat. Migrant activist disagrees with police.

A representative of the migrants at the shantytown described the events leading up to the stabbing differently, saying that the victim was killed after he intervened to stop a fight between other Nigerian migrants.

Police were alerted by an anonymous caller who said a man had been wounded during a fight.

The suspect was reportedly blocked from leaving the scene by migrants living in the shantytown before police arrived at the scene.

When officers reached the scene, the suspect — who reportedly had blood stains on his clothes — was taken to the local police precinct to be questioned.

