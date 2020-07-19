FOR THE SAKE OF HUMANITY:

Nigeria’s foremost Royal King, OBA ADEYEYE OGUNWUSI, Ojaja II adopts a talented Corn Seller who drew his Portrait…gives him Scholarship to University level, promised to support more creative youths

* 17-year-old boy used pencil to reflect the true image of the royal father

* Ooni of Ife vows: ‘My Royal Stool is dedicated to ambitious young Nigerian populations who are daily pushing hard through the barriers of economic instability and uncertainties to gain better livelihood’

* “Superlative Samuel who is just about to graduate from secondary school has been adopted by me. His fees till his tertiary education will be taken care of by me and he will be gainfully employed right here in my palace”-Oba Ogunwusi

*BY LEKAN ADEDAYO/ Culture Reporter, Lagos

OBA ADEYEYE OGUNWUSI, OJAJA II, the Ooni of Ife is a highly revered royal ruler in Nigeria respected for his brilliance, intelligence, humanity and ingenuity in sustaining peace in the country. The Royal King has adopted Samuel, a 17-year-old boy, who drew his portrait with pencil. He announced that he would foot the boy’s tuition up to tertiary institution and employ him upon graduation.

According to Oba Ogunwusi: “I got tagged on Twitter a few months back from a young man who made a brilliant pencil drawing of myself, in my appreciation for his art I invited him to my palace. 17-year old superlative Samuel who is just about to graduate from secondary school has been adopted by me, his fees till his tertiary education will be taken care of by me, and he will be gainfully employed right here in my palace.







“It’s clear that if we all work together as a people, irrespective of our special positions or privileged social status, we can deliver access to sustainable socioeconomic opportunity’s that suit our people. It was an endless gratitude for me meeting his mother who is a corn seller and who demonstrates an incredible heart of motherhood. She reveres in awe of the Stool of Oduduwa at the sight of me.

“I thank God for the position he has put me in. Since my ascension, my Royal Stool is dedicated to ambitious young Nigerian populations who are daily pushing hard through the barriers of economic instability and uncertainties to gain better livelihood and reconstruct the multifarious challenges that are existential to our survival as a nation”.

CERTAINLY, Good journalism costs a lot of money. Without doubt, only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government. We are ready to hold every corrupt government accountable to the citizens.

To continually enjoy free access to the best investigative journalism in Nigeria, we are requesting of you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to NAIJA STANDARD NEWSPAPER, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all without fear or favor.

Your donation is voluntary — please decide how much and how often you want to give. For offline donation, email: letters@nigeriastandardnewspaper.com or call +2348037128048 (Nigeria) or +16825834890 (United States of America)



