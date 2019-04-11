Foreign Direct Investment into Nigeria!

Foreign Business visitors, Migrant Communities storm Lagos for Ethnic Business Awards…high-networking for entrepreneurs, hold in Oriental Hotel, Lekki

* Event promises to celebrate and honor recognized Nigeria-based foreign investors

* Business moguls, corporate firms, the diplomatic coterie signify interest

* “The Ethnic Business Awards is aimed at recognizing and appreciating the outstanding contributions of foreign businesses, organisations, individuals and communities to corporate Nigeria”- Lanre Odukoya, project’s scribe

BY DEMOLA OLATOYE/BUSINESS REPORTER, LAGOS

A NEW HISTORY IS ABOUT TO BE MADE IN AFRICA’S MOST POPULOUS BLACK NATION IN THE WORLD, as The Ethnic Business Awards, a prominent body that has offered an unlimited platform to bringing Foreign Direct Investment into Nigeria has reached out to outstanding entrepreneurs, captains of industries willing to converge under a high-networking atmosphere and generate a huge employment opportunity for the Nigerian youths.

A chapter and befitting accolades for foreign business personalities and migrants community who have chosen to find a home in the Nigeria’s stormy trading soil have finally birthed. The event is billed to hold at the prestigious Oriental hotel, Lekki Lagos on February 14th, 2020, the epoch making ceremony is no doubt, the most appropriate way of celebrating the historic St. Valentine’s Day.



Sprouting under the acronym of ‘The Ethnic Business Awards’ (www.theethnicbusinessawards.com), the awards project promises to celebrate and honor recognized Nigeria-based foreign investors, dedicated entrepreneurs, business moguls, corporate firms, the diplomatic coterie as well as the migrants community.



In a press statement signed by Lanre Odukoya who’s the project’s scribe, he stated that “The Ethnic Business Awards’ is aimed at recognizing and appreciating the outstanding contributions of foreign businesses, organisations, individuals and communities to corporate Nigeria. This is like thinking outside the box, the awards is designed to reward and encourage innovations and excellence among Nigeria-based foreigners in enterprise.”



Inspired by the growing population of foreign investors, organisations, individuals and migrants communities who have impressed with remarkable inputs into the growth of the Nigerian economy, the Ethnic Business Awards [EBA] seeks to reward the best practices in commerce, international diplomacy and excellence across other industries.



Nigeria became Africa’s largest economy for the second year in a row according to a multinational professional services network, PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC), in 2019. Beyond doubts, this feat would have been impossible without the faith reposed in her by men and women of other nationalities who have defied doom prediction to swarm Nigeria to grow her commerce.



The EBA (www.theethnicbusinessawards.com) pays very special attention to promising and established foreign companies, communities, organisations and individuals of sterling qualities all of whom will be identified and grouped into different categories following a public opinion poll and wide consultations with some of the industry’s finest experts.

Though debuting tad late, the organizers, Pun Communications’ recognition of this very vital segment of the nation’s economy will boost the morale of the recipients of the honor and intending foreign investors, groups or individuals to join the Africa’s largest economy.



The grand celebration of the winners and presentation of the awards is scheduled to hold on February 14, 2020 at the Oriental Hotel, Victoria Island, Lagos.