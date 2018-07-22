Former Abia State Governor’s Son, MICHAEL UZOR KALU Strikes Gold in Money Spilling Game Application….Making waves in United Kingdom

*Start-up Apps multiplayer game records over 30 million downloads worldwide

* Mobile Apps called ‘Tuberush’ encapsulate features that generates money for players, Available on Apple Store and Google Play at http://onelink.to/263cgd

*Apps show where people can purchase coins, bet against each other and winner takes all. The winner at any point in time is permitted to covert the win to physical cash through paypal

HE IS VERY CREATIVE, HARDWORKING, INTELLIGENT AND SMART. MICHAEL UZOR KALU, the son of ex-Abia State governor, Orji Uzor Kalu has developed ‘Tuberush’-a Start-up Apps multiplayer that has become a money spinner for people who believes in generating instant funds in games, betting and other forms of tournament in United Kingdom, UK. The rate at which this mobile apps built mid-last year is making waves in the Queen’s enclave has compelled many elites who are successful entrepreneurs to show interest in the technology.

The multiplayer game has so far recorded over 30 million downloads worldwide since it was unveiled in UK. This Tuberush game which is found on both Apple Store and google play with the link http://onelink.to/263cgd has several features that generates money for players.

Going by Michael, he reportedly said, the Apps “has a multiplayer where two people can play at the same time. It also has a tournament where people can purchase coins and bet against each other and winner takes all. The winner at any point in time is permitted to covert the win to physical cash through paypal.”

Due to the overwhelming success of this unique Apps in UK, there are rumors that one of England’s biggest infinite runner company, Subway surfers (Sybo games) has disclosed their company’s interest to purchase the App from the developers for an undisclosed sum.

The source also revealed that the developers Michael and his partner Nadina Grigoras in an interview revealed their plans of promoting ‘Tuberush’ in Nigeria and other African countries since the Apps is becoming famous in Britain and United States of America.