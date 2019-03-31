FRAUDSTERS FROM HELL:

AFRICAN Pastor, Wife Arrested in Egypt for selling ‘Tickets to Heaven’ at a cost of $500 (N180,00)each…Claims Ticket will get people into the Gates of Heaven without God’s judgment

* Heresy: Lied that ‘Jesus’ appeared to him to sell golden tickets for multitudes worldwide

* Says: Smoking ‘crack-Cocaine’ in Heaven is totally free

* “ Jesus Christ appeared to me and gave me the tickets made of pure gold so that I can sell to people who want salvation. I do not care what people or the police are saying about me, I am being persecuted because of doing the work of God”- Pastor Tito Watts, a Zimbabwe based clergyman

*Fake Pastor’s wife, Amanda: We just wanted to leave earth and go to space and smoke rock cocaine. I didn’t do nothing. Tito sold the golden tickets to heaven. I just watched”

*Egyptian Police Report: ‘We confiscated over $10,000 in cash, five crack pipes and a baby alligator’

AN AFRICAN PASTOR OBVIOUSLY FROM THE PIT OF HELL, TITO WATTS FROM ZIMBABWE, AND THE WIFE-AMANDA have been arrested by police authorities in Cairo, Egypt for scamming thousands of people to several million of dollars. The couple had lured innocent people in Egypt and around the world to part with the sum of $500 (N180,000) with a convincing claim that the golden ticket purchased will ‘get people into the Gates of Heaven with no judgment from God,’ whereas their claims are lies.

The clergyman, and his wife, Amanda, were arrested for selling “tickets to heaven.” According to the police, the Pastor and his wife scammed people into buying $500 tickets that shall get them into the gates of heaven, with no judgment.

Meanwhile, thousands of people are protesting the pastor’s arrest; they called on the police to release him immediately.

Watts told those who sought salvation that the tickets were made from solid gold and each ticket reserved the buyer a place in heaven.

Police Report:

According to Inside Story, this was Watt’s police statement:

“I don’t care what the police say. The tickets are solid gold… it ain’t cut up two by fours I spray painted gold. And it was Jesus who give them to me behind the KFC and said to sell them so I could get me some money to go to outer space. I met an alien named Stevie who said if I got the cash together he’d take me and my wife on his flying saucer to his planet that’s made entirely of crack cocaine. You can smoke all the crack cocaine there you want… totally free. So, try to send an innocent man to jail and see what happens. You should arrest Jesus because he’s the one that gave me the golden tickets and said to sell them. I’m willing to wear a wire and set Jesus up…[sic]”

The wife, Amanda Watts, said the following in her police statement:

”We just wanted to leave earth and go to space and smoke rock cocaine. I didn’t do nothing. Tito sold the golden tickets to heaven. I just watched.

Police said they confiscated over $10,000 in cash, five crack pipes and a baby alligator, Inside Story reported. However, this is not the first time that Tito and Amanda ever hit the news, as in 2015, Del Woodcock, a customer who bought a ticket from the couple for $99.95, knew he was scammed after discovering that he only bought a wooden ticket.

“They said it was solid gold,” Woodcock said. “I don’t know what gold looks like. How was I to know it was spray painted wood? I want my $99.95 back and I hope Tito and Amanda Watts get the death penalty for what they done. They deserve it.”

