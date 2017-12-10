FROM 20 YEARS TILL DATE:

NIGERIA’S MAGIC PLAYER, ‘Jay Jay OKOCHA’ Wins BOLTON WANDERERS’ Best Player Award…Fans says he is best player to have ever played at the Reebok Stadium, now Macron Stadium

*Beats former Spain defender Ivan Campo and French forward Youri Djorkaeff

* Jay Jay captures the hearts of not only the Bolton faithful, but football fans across the country for his silky skills and cheeky smile

*REMARKABLE: Shine for Trotters on 145 occasions, played in the Carling Cup Final – where he scored two unforgettable free-kicks in the semi-final first leg – and and also in the UEFA Cup

BY CHUKA NINIABU/SPORTS REPORTER, UNITED KINGDOM

NIGERIA’S MAGIC FOOTBALLER, AUSTIN ‘Jay Jay’ OKOCHA has been rewarded for his hardwork, marvelous skill display on the soccer pitch which culminated in victories for the Bolton Wanderers, dubbed ‘the best in the past 20 years’ by soccer fans of the club in Britain.

The former Super Eagles captain Jay Jay has had his name entered into Bolton’s Hall of FAME as the football fans voted him their best player to have ever played at the Reebok Stadium, now Macron Stadium.

For the records, the Reebok Stadium was built in 1997 but renamed in 2014 after Macron signed a naming rights deal with Bolton Wanderers. It is in celebration of the ground’s 20th anniversary that the poll was organised.

In the poll among Bolton fans, Okocha beat the likes of former Spain defender Ivan Campo and French forward Youri Djorkaeff.

Bolton wrote on its website, while announcing the results on recently: “So good they named him twice, Jay-Jay Okocha’s impact on Bolton Wanderers Football Club has truly never been forgotten.”

Investigation showed that: “Moving to England for the first time with the Whites in 2002, the Nigerian magician’s four seasons spent with Sam Allardyce’s men saw him capture the hearts of not only the Bolton faithful, but football fans across the country for his silky skills and cheeky smile. Figuring for the Trotters on 145 occasions, he played in the Carling Cup Final – where he scored two unforgettable free-kicks in the semi-final first leg – and and also in the UEFA Cup.

“Another captain of the club too, those who were lucky enough to watch him in his prime will never forget the impact that Okocha had during his time at Macron Stadium and with that in mind, he has officially been named as the best ever player to grace our current home.”