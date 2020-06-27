FROM ENTERTAINMENT TO THE THRONE!

Meet-HRH King TIMI GIDEON ODIKEME, Amananaowei of Peretorugbene Kingdom in Bayelsa, a First Class traditional ruler, owner of Africa’s most prominent record label

…Chevron oil magnate is a graduate of Petroleum Engineering from the Petroleum Training Institute, Effurun

* former Executive director of Soundcity was enviable brain behind success of 24-hour Pan-African urban music television channel

* He’s President, Tadok Global Group of companies flourishing in Music/Movie production, Hotels/Gardens and Properties

* Undying love for music development in Nigeria, in South-South region, drove his entrepreneurship to support and build musically talented youths within Niger Delta region

* Single-handedly sponsored over 30 endowed youths to Abuja to showcase their talents at an event in Transcorp Hilton, Abuja streamed on BenTV UK along many terrestrial TV stations

* African-Americans, Black community ready to witness Coronation coming soon

* “A very big congratulations to my elder brother HRH King TIMI ODIKEME THE AMANANAOWEI OF PERETORU KINGDOM, a well deserved victory Congratulations…HRH King Timi Odikeme. Thank you Jesus Christ”- Ebiere Odikeme Nicholas, American nurse younger sister

* GEORGE ELIJAH OTUMU/AMERICA Foreign Bureau Chief

HE IS A SOFT-SPOKEN, HIGHLY CREATIVE, HARDWORKING MAN whose passion for godly-lifestyle is amiable. HRH King Timi Gideon Odikeme, the Amananaowei of Peretorugbene Kingdom, Bayelsa state profoundly cherish the entertainment industry which was why he dedicate a larger percentage of his career to help nurture and build talented musicians within Niger-Delta area of Nigeria’s South-South area into stardom. With his Coronation coming shortly, Nigerians, African-Americans and Black community are all elated and waiting to attend the historic ceremony in the oil-rich zone.

This First Class traditional ruler, a graduate of Petroleum Engineering from The Petroleum Training Institute, Effurun was one of the quite, invisible hands behind the outstanding success of Soundcity, a- -24-hour Pan-African urban music television channel where he reigned then as an executive director.

In a bid to further touch the lives of the youths and positively impact on the Niger-Delta community, he established Tadok Global Production Limited, where he is President/CEO, Tadok Productions – An Entertainment company into Record Label, music Production, Promotion and Event Management Company; Tadok Music Factory – Music audio and video Production as well as music publishing company, including other subsidiaries of Tadok Global Production Limited. He is also the C.E.O Tadok Hotels and Gardens Limited, BenOdiks Integrated Ventures Ltd and Tadok Properties Limited. For 17 yrs 6 months till date, his flourishing companies are all doing well.

The top officer in Chevron Nigeria Limited, hails from Ekeremor LGA of Bayelsa State and Burutu LGA of Delta State. His undying love for music development in Nigeria, especially the South-South region of Nigeria, drove this great entrepreneur into registering a music talent development company known as Tadok Global Production Limited which has supported and built so many musically talented youths from the Niger Delta region of Nigeria taking them from the streets to stardom.

He single-handedly sponsored over 30 musically talented youths to Abuja to showcase their talents on an event tagged Port Harcourt Live in Abuja which took place at the Transcorp Hilton, Abuja that was covered and aired on BenTV UK as well as many terrestrial TV stations.







He is specially gifted in the following skills:Television Strategic, Planning, Marketing; Social Media Strategy, Entertainment Event, Management Marketing; Public Speaking, Social Media and Social Networking among others.

Ebiere Odikeme Nicholas, the King’s American nurse younger sister shared on her social media platform: “A very big congratulations to my elder brother HRH King TIMI ODIKEME THE AMANANAOWEI OF PERETORU KINGDOM, a well deserved victory Congratulations…HRH King Timi Odikeme. Thank you Jesus Christ.”

CERTAINLY, Good journalism costs a lot of money. Without doubt, only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government. We are ready to hold every corrupt government accountable to the citizens.

To continually enjoy free access to the best investigative journalism in Nigeria, we are requesting of you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to NAIJA STANDARD NEWSPAPER, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all without fear or favor.

Your donation is voluntary — please decide how much and how often you want to give. For offline donation, email: letters@nigeriastandardnewspaper.com or call +2348037128048 (Nigeria) or +16825834890 (United States of America)



