FUN GOES SOUR INSIDE NIGHT CLUB!

NIGERIA’S Anti-Graft Agency, EFCC Bust CLUB57 in Lagos…Handcuff 12 Yahoo Yahoo Boys spraying money, Popping Champagne on Girls

* Round-up Cyber criminals on Intelligence Report

* 10 exotic cars recovered during the raid, few others escape from scene

* ‘The Arrested suspects are Internet Fraudsters in Ikoyi area of Lagos’-EFCC

BY CHUKS ILEKA/ENTERTAINMENT WRITER, LAGOS

THEY LIVE LIKE KINGS ON THE STREETS OF IKOYI, LAGOS. THEY ARE SEEING AS DONS, DRIVING LATEST EXPENSIVE AUTOMOBILE. They are 20 in numbers, only 12 were arrested few days ago, while eight others escaped into the neighborhood, abandoning their cars in the process.

Following detailed intelligence reports arising from a tip off, Nigeria’s leading anti-graft agencies, Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC invade Club57 in Lagos and arrested 12 Yahoo Yahoo boys while they (fraudsters) were squandering millions of Naira on drinks and popping Champagne on girls.

The EFCC Lagos Zonal office led the crackdown operation in the early hours of May 11 where arrest were made. The suspected “yahoo yahoo boys” were rounded up. On sighting EFCC, some of the suspects abandoned their exotic cars to avoid arrest, some others put up resistance, thereby turning the environment into a war-like zone of sorts. A total 10 cars were recovered from the suspects during the raid that lasted about three hours.

There are plans to charge the suspects to court when investigations are concluded.