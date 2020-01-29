GRATITUDE TO GOD!

Nigeria’s ace actor, MIKE EZURUONYE survives 8hours Eye Surgery… due to harsh movie production lights

* Had abnormal growth encroaching the pupil of both eyes

*Doctor advised for medical surgery to prevent permanent damage

* Confesses Ophthalmologist had a successful operation

* Warns: ‘People who spend a long time looking at their phones and laptop screens are at risk of such danger’

BY DEMOLA IFEPADE/ENTERTAIMENT REPORTER, LAGOS

MIRACLE STILL HAPPENS IN OUR DAILY LIVES. One of Nigeria’s ace actor, MIKE EZURUONYE is full of appreciation to God Almighty having successfully underwent eye surgery after he was warned by a leading Ophthalmologist in a medical hospital in Lagos to ensure his eyes are not further damaged permanently due to the high velocity of movie production lights.

This ever-smiling actor took to Instagram to share his joy which he believed could only have come from the finger of God Almighty that took him eight hours operation.

The actor revealed he had a growth encroaching the pupil of both eyes due to harsh movie production lights. A doctor advised he should undergo surgery to prevent permanent damage and he took the advice. He went on to point out that people who spent a long time looking at their phones and laptop screens are at risk of such danger and he advised such people to go for check-up.

Mike unedited statement reads: “Forgive being Reluctant but just had to share..Many don’t know what we go through in the course of our work (FILM MAKING)..

Had a growth encroaching the pupil of both eyes cos of over exposure to HARSH movie Production LIGHTS over the Years…(Heard looking into your PHONE/COMPUTER for too long also puts one in Danger)..Advised to get Surgery done,I was Scared…

After Surgery, for over 8 hrs ,i was without sight as my eyes were Demanded Tightly Closed,Tightly Shut by the Ophthalmologist Team of Doctors..Hmnnn..

These Made me Appreciate more the GIFT of Sight GOD gave me…Goshhhh that I can never ever take for Granted..Scary experience…But GOD is always Faithful..Glad Surgery was SUCCESSFUL and i will be back real soon to my work and Passion…”