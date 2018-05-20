GREAT ABILITY IN DISABILITY:

NIGERIAN-American 9 year old Girl, ANAYA ELLICK, Born without hands, WINS National Awards for Exceptional Hand Writing Skills in AMERICA

*Inspiring Story of an outstanding feat after she received two national awards

*Third-grader in Chesapeake area of Virginia beat hundred of others in competition despite her physical challenges

* Named WINNER of the 2018 Nicholas Maxim Award, part of the 2018 Zaner-Bloser National Handwriting Contest, on Thursday, April 26

*Previously won the Nicholas Maxim Award for Excellence in Manuscript Penmanship as a first grader in 2016

*QUOTE: “Believe in yourself, and the rest will fall into place. Have faith in your own abilities, work hard, and there is nothing you cannot accomplish”-Brad Henry

BY GEORGE ELIJAH OTUMU/AMERICAN FOREIGN BUREAU CHIEF

SHE IS THE JOY OF ANY PARENT. HER TRUE LIFE STORY means we should never limit our abilities under any circumstance to attain the best in life. ANAYA ELLICK, an American born 9 year old girl without hands to Nigerian parents beat all odds to emerge tops in her academics after defeating hundreds of other competitors in United States. She has won America’s National Award for Exceptional Hand Writing Skills.

Anaya, an amazing young girl has brought glory to Nigeria and United States through her academic brilliance. She has achieved an outstanding feat after she received two national awards for her exceptional writing skills.

Reports confined that the achievement of the little girl who is a third-grader in Chesapeake area of Virginia, United States, is remarkable because she has found a way to be the best at writing despite the fact that she was born without hands.

For the records, Anaya was named the winner of the 2018 Nicholas Maxim Award, part of the 2018 Zaner-Bloser National Handwriting Contest, on Thursday, April 26.

Going by the organisers, the award recognizes students with special-needs who have developed an exceptional skill in handwriting. In 2016, this 9-year-old was also named winner of the contest’s print category. It was gathered that the little who doesn’t use prosthetic hands, learned how to hold a pencil between her arms to draw and write.

School celebrate Nigerian-American on social media:

“Greenbrier Christian Academy is proud to announce third grader Anaya Ellick has won the Nicholas Maxim Special Award for Excellence in Cursive!

Anaya previously won the Nicholas Maxim Award for Excellence in Manuscript Penmanship as a first grader in 2016 and has claimed the title again with her outstanding cursive writing.

What makes Anaya’s achievement as a National Handwriting Champion so special is Anaya was born without hands and does not use prosthetic. In order to write, she is able to hold a pencil between her two arms and stand at her desk to get the proper angle needed for writing.

“Anaya is an extraordinary young lady. Her tenacity continues to inspire all of us at GCA. She has well-earned first place finish reminds us all what determination and hard work can achieve. We are so proud of Anaya and her accomplishments.”

During our Foundations Academy Chapel, Anaya’s teacher, Mrs. Becky Cannaday, shared a message on our character trait of the month, boldness, and on the importance of letting your light shine for God’s glory.

Cannaday encouraged students to be bold and reminded our Gators that boldness does not always mean being front and center, but can also be shown by humbly standing alone in doing the right thing, even when everyone else is not. Mrs. Cannaday went on challenge students to respectfully love others and to not be fooled by the world into acting in ways that do not glorify God.

As at the time of going to the press, after Cannaday’s message, representatives from Zaner-Bloser presented Anaya with a monetary award and trophy. The National Handwriting Contest is an annual event sponsored by Zaner-Bloser to promote legible handwriting.”